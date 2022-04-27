Elon Musk news - latest: Final date agreed for Twitter takeover as Tesla stock drops and he tweets critics
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey hails purchase as solution to all its problems
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
After Twitter said it has reached an agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk for around $44bn, the platform’s former chief and co-founder Jack Dorsey has called the billionaire’s takeover of the company the “singular solution” he trusts.
The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board.
Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.
The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.
Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal raises concerns over concentrated wealth and power online
ICYMI: A deal for the world’s wealthiest person to purchase social media company Twitter for $44bn has raised alarms over the concentration of billionaire power across social media platforms and how they will be used to shape both public policy and the economic interests of the people running them.
Elon Musk’s massive purchase has also revived calls from members of Congress and other critics to demand that US billionaires pay higher taxes, while questioning Mr Musk’s public and self interests in spending that much money to control the platform.
Alex Woodward has all the details.
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal raises concerns over concentrated wealth and power online
What’s the future of the ‘town square’ in the hands of the world’s wealthiest man?
Some Republicans fear a Trump return to an Elon Musk-owned Twitter, reports say
ICYMI: While some Republicans took to publicly cheering Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter as a major victory for free speech, there were some who viewed it with trepidation, according to reports.
For a series of top GOP insiders told Politico Playbook of their grave concerns about the new Musk-led Twitter becoming a haven to welcome back previously banned accounts, namely Donald Trump.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Some Republicans fear a Trump return to an Elon Musk-owned Twitter, reports say
Tesla boss has agreed to buy platform for $44bn and take it private
Who owned Twitter before Elon Musk?
When Elon Musk finally closes his $44bn deal for Twitter this year he will joint ranks of media moguls, that include his rival for title of world’s richest person, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
The Twitter board finally accepted the Tesla boss’s $54.20 per share cash offer for the platform on Monday after intense negotiations, both public and private, and it now has to be ratified by its shareholders.
Who owned Twitter before Elon Musk?
Tesla CEO has agreed $44bn deal to buy the social media platform
What happens to my Twitter stock?
Elon Musk has been given the green light to take over Twitter after the company’s board accepted his cash bid that would value it at around $44bn.
Twitter still remains a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange and will remain so until the platform is “delisted.”
More details below.
What happens to my Twitter stock?
Tesla boss has agreed to buy platform for $44bn and take it private
Susan Collins says that Trump should get his Twitter back
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told Huffpost that former president Donald Trump should be allowed to have his Twitter account back.
The remarks come as Tesla magnate Elon Musk announced that he would buy the platform. Many conservatives have expressed hope the sale would mean that the former president would return to the social media platform.
Susan Collins says that Trump should get his Twitter back
Comes as Elon Musk buys platform with promises of increasing freedom of expression
Elon Musk’s ‘X Holdings’ to complete Twitter purchase by 24 October
A new SEC filing by Twitter reveals that the company will merge with two of Mr Musk’s ‘X Holdings’ companies later this year after the company agreed to sell itself for $44bn.
Tesla boss slams critics who ‘fear free speech’ after $44bn Twitter bid accepted
Elon Musk has slammed those critics who ‘fear free speech’ after having his $44bn Twitter bid accepted by the social media company.
The Tesla CEO took to Twitter after staying off the platform for almost 24 hours in the wake of his takeover of the company being announced on Monday.
“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” he tweeted.
Will Donald Trump come back?
When asked if former US president Donald Trump would be allowed back on Twitter following Elon Musk’s deal to buy the platform, the company’s chief executive Parag Agrawal said the question should be directed to the billionaire himself.
“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” Mr Agrawal said.
Speaking at a company-wide meeting following the announcement, Mr Agrawal told Twitter staff that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal with the Tesla chief closes, according to Reuters.
At the meeting, he was reportedly asked whether Mr Trump – who was banned from Twitter last year in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots – would be allowed to return.
“Once the deal closes, we don’t know which direction the platform will go. It’s a question we should address with him [Musk],” Mr Agrawal replied.
Tesla share price slumps day after Musk buys Twitter
Tesla saw more than $100bn wiped offits market cap as the share price of the electic vehicle company slumped more than 10 per cent the day after Elon Musk bought Twitter.
At the time of this post on Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 11.5 per cent, or $114.82 to $883.20 per share.
Should Musk treat Twitter like a messaging platform?
The Verge’s David Pierce has argued that Twitter is not the ‘digital town square’ that Elon Musk believes it is. Instead of a debate it’s a carcophany of voices, unhelpful to debate.
“Twitter shouldn’t try to optimize the public arena, a 200 million-person conversation that will never make sense. Instead, under Musk, the company should focus on the private side of the platform, a woefully underdeveloped system for messaging and communicating that could turn it into the best messaging app on the market”, Pierce writes.
“Twitter should invest heavily in making DMs a powerful, searchable, encrypted messaging system. It should finally roll out the much-rumored “long tweets” feature that lets people post more than 280 characters. It should continue to work on the Communities feature so people can chat about things they’re interested in rather than junking up their followers’ timelines with stuff they won’t care about. It should integrate Revue newsletters and focus on making Spaces more useful and reliable. It should worry less about ranking your timeline and more about giving you ways to talk and people to talk to.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies