WhatsApp is developing a range of new features, including a new username system and a screen-sharing option during video calls.

The username system will allow users to select a unique name attached to their account, WABetaInfo first reported, based on changes spotted in the app’s beta version 2.23.11.15 for Android.

This may enable users to find each other through usernames instead of phone numbers in the future, with conversations using the username expected to be end-to-end encrypted.

Beta testers of the app’s 2.23.11.19 version also found a new screen-sharing feature that reportedly enabled users to share the contents of their screen on video calls, also allowing people to record sections of the call.

Some testers also reported finding a “status archive” feature, limited to business accounts, which enables users to archive their WhatsApp statuses after 24 hours and reshare them later in the future.

These features appear to be under development and not yet available to all testers. They may be gradually rolled out to users.

Other changes include a new “password reminder feature” for end-to-end encrypted backups on WhatsApp for iOS and Android as well as an improved support for message drafts.

The latter is expected to help users who may forget about partially composed messages in the middle of conversations.

The Meta-owned company previously did not indicate the presence of a message under drafts in the chat bar and the new indicator of unfinished messages at the top of the chat list may allow users to notice this.

Some users may notice a few small changes in WhatsApp’s bottom navigation bar on downloading the beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update.

A new icon and a prompt during video calls seem to help users share their screen.

The feature records everything displayed on one’s screen and shares it with the recipient.

But the recipient may be unable to get the content of the sharer’s screen in case they are using an outdated WhatsApp version.

Potential wider accessibility of this feature, however, remains unclear as it may not work in large group calls.