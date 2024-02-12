Book your dream holiday with these amazing hotels and providers

Banish all your travel worries — this list of incredible experiences will have you booking your next getaway in no time.

Use your Avios points for travel with a reward flight finder

(Reward Flight Finder)

If you’re an avid traveller, you’ll know how much difference rewards points can make to the cost of a flight.

Reward Flight Finder is a leading independent reward seat availability tool in the UK and can provide you with the next 355 days of British Airways Avios reward seat availability in a single view.

Dedicated to helping you use your Avios points effectively, the company will also alert you as to when a new reward seat becomes available to book.

If you choose to become a paid member, all you need to do is input your departure and destination points, cabin class and number of seats and you’ll be shown British Airways reward seat availability (to book with Avios) for the full year ahead.

Meanwhile, those with a Gold-tier membership (£6.99 a month), can benefit from unlimited searches and instant alerts — boosting your chances of getting the best value for money tickets.

New members can receive a seven-day free trial when they sign up.

Elevate your luxury trip with super-fast connectivity

(Holafly)

Planning a trip? The team at Holafly know how stressful this can be, and it’s easy to forget to consider your network connection when preparing for luxurious experiences with loved ones.

To help with that, Holafly has created an eSIM card that will allow you to stay effortlessly connected throughout your holiday, providing you with the convenience of having unlimited data installed directly on your phone in more than 120 destinations in less than a minute.

Free from unexpected roaming charges or the need for physical SIM cards, you can bid farewell to all data worries and stay fully connected from the moment you land, while also providing 24-hour support in over five languages.

Never again will the lack of connectivity hinder you from making the most of your luxurious adventure.

Luxuriate in an exclusive Grecian resort

(H Hotels)

Established over 30 years ago, The H Hotels Collection has sustained its success through its passion for hospitality and commitment to excellence.

Located in Rhodes, Greece, the collection boasts seven unique hotels across the island, each providing a personalised service and premium holiday experience.

If diverse culinary options are essential for you, then The Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa is a perfect option. This premium all-inclusive stay provides various dining options, including a la carte restaurants and street food corners offering Greek, Italian, Asian and international flavours.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the property’s endless ocean views. For those of you searching for an adults-only luxury stay, the Boutique 5 Hotel & Spa is the place to be.

With a design that combines minimalistic elegance with romantic aesthetics, the hotel is truly the ideal spot for a romantic and secluded Mediterranean break — especially due to the private pools.

Various spa facilities can be found here, with treatments curated to pamper and relax. As both hotels have been awarded with Gold Travel Life for 2023, it seems about time to book your luxury stay.

Escape to luxury in Corfu

(White Dream Villas)

Embark on a journey to Corfu’s White Dream Villas, where lavishness meets the charm of the Mediterranean.

The exclusive villas, designed for discerning travellers, offer a blend of modern amenities and traditional Grecian elegance. Have you been dreaming of evening sunsets accompanied by gourmet private dining?

You can find all this and more here, with a dedicated team available to arrange your airport transfers, trips to local excursions and provide general island advice and recommendations.

Revel in comfort and secure your luxury villa now to enjoy complimentary airport transfers using code WHITEDREAMTR. Offer ends 31 May 2024.

Revel in the privacy of a secluded resort

(Grand Resort Lagonissi)

If you’re daydreaming about your summer getaway, but are unsure where to look, we can’t blame you — there are a lot of options out there. But if sandy beaches, private pools and seafront properties are on your mind, the Grand Resort Lagonissi is the perfect choice.

Nestled in the suburbs of Athens, the resort prioritises your health and wellbeing through its unique spa and tranquil setting.

Meanwhile, the resort is home to seven diverse restaurants, three bars and various amenities, all of which are accompanied by Greece’s traditional warm and welcoming hospitality.

As the resort contains one of the largest conference centres in Athens, the location is ideal for a luxurious summer getaway or business trip.

Choose the Grand Resort Lagonissi for your next getaway and enjoy savings of up to 20%. Plus, one child (up to 13-years-old) goes free when staying in parent’s room. Offer ends 31 March 2024.

Experience an all-inclusive getaway in Ibiza

(Palladium Hotels)

Holidaying in the island of Ibiza is always a good idea. With white sandy beaches, perfect weather and incredible Spanish gastronomy, it really can’t go wrong.

At the recently renovated Grand Palladium Hotels and Resorts, you’ll be able to make the most of the island while staying in complete luxury.

Ideal for families, the beachfront resort boasts six unique restaurants and seven bars, as well as a stellar entertainment and wellness programme to please both the little ones and the adults.

When it comes to facilities, the Grand Palladium goes all out, with four pools, an open-air spa and a kids’ club. If you’re wanting to explore the island, you’ll be in a prime location to do so, as the resort is situated just minutes away from the city centre.

Go on a personally curated holiday to the Cayman Islands

(Cayman Villas)

Since 1970, Cayman Villas, a dedicated holiday rental agency, has been curating unique and personalised holidays for families, couples and groups in the Cayman Islands.

As booking a trip can be a challenge in itself when travelling with kids or in big groups, the team at Cayman Villas is dedicated to ensuring that you have a relaxing and stress-free stay.

The company’s destination experts can design personalised island itineraries, including snorkelling and sunset sail trips, as well as reservations at the best restaurants.

If you have any questions about local produce, the most secluded beaches or where to find the best cocktail, all you need to do is pick up the phone and ask away.

Properties across the portfolio range from stylish one-bedroom beachfront condos or villas to a large eight-bedroom private estate suited for bigger groups.

Explore luxury and unique villas in Croatia

(LUVA Villas)

With a name that’s derived from the words ‘luxury’ and ‘unique’, it’s clear that LUVA is dedicated to offering guests an exclusive stay that exceeds expectations.

LUVA Villas is an agency that places special emphasis on top-of-the-range villas for rent and is one of the few agencies covering the entire territory of Croatia.

By putting distinctiveness at the forefront of its strategy, the agency ensures that every villa in its portfolio stands out from the crowd, whether it be through furnishings, excellent location, breathtaking views or an abundance of unique amenities.

The agency can also help you with the sale of your exclusive property and can provide owners with expert advice on the market, as well as help you to find the best luxury real estate for sale in Croatia.

Sell or rent from LUVA’s portfolio of luxury villas now at luva-villas.com.

