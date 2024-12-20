Louisville Uncovered: the South’s cultural gem you can’t miss

It would be easy to spend a year exploring all that Kentucky has to offer, but if you don’t quite have the time, Louisville is a good place to start. This thriving city is the biggest in Kentucky and has fast become one of the South’s cultural hotspots. From bourbon and baseball to bluegrass and beyond, here’s where to go and what to do on an unforgettable adventure in Louisville.

The bourbon renaissance

Bourbon is deeply woven into the fabric of Kentucky, and there are several traditional distilleries that champion America’s only official native spirit. The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience hosts tours that explain the history of the spirit in the state, with plenty of tastings of their signature whiskey along the way. The Frazier History Museum is also the starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, with exhibits about the history of the Trail’s roots in the region.

Picture this: sipping on some of the finest bourbon in the world, listening to great music, and soaking up views of the surrounding valley and Six Mile Creek. You can do just that less than an hour’s drive from Louisville at Heaven’s Door Distillery, co-owned by Bob Dylan and located on more than 160 acres of rolling hills straddling Six Mile Creek. If you don’t want to leave Louisville, you can visit the distillery’s tasting room, Last Refuge, in the city’s Downtown.

Old Forester is another distillery known for being the first bourbon brand to be “bottled in bond”, a reference to the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, passed to ensure the quality and authenticity of distilled spirits. The distillery hosts in-depth tours showcasing its heritage dating back to 1870.

Culture, creativity and a top-notch culinary scene

Don’t forget to sample local delicacy the Hot Brown, laden with turkey, bacon, tomatoes and creamy sauce ( Alamy Stock Photo )

It’s not all bourbon in the Bluegrass State; Louisville is chock full of things to see, do and eat. You can’t visit the city without trying its most iconic dish, the Hot Brown, an open sandwich crammed with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, and creamy Mornay sauce on Texas toast – a beloved, near 100-year-old staple recipe in the city.

If you enjoy musing around museums and want to learn a little more about the history of Louisville, the Roots 101 African Museum is an excellent place to start. It delves into the fascinating history of African Americans in Louisville and beyond through displays of artefacts, art, and exhibits.

Is there anything Kentucky can’t do? Louisville is also the birthplace of Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest athletes of all time. He was born and raised in the city, so it’s only fitting that there’s a museum dedicated to his life and legacy, the Muhammad Ali Center (above). Oh, and the state is also famous for its horse racing, of course. The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is held annually and is often called the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Bluegrass and bourbon may be reasons enough to visit Louisville, but we’ll throw another “B” into the mix: Baseball. The city has a deep connection to baseball, and it’s the birthplace of the famous Louisville Slugger baseball bat, which has been the official bat of Major League Baseball since 1884. The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory takes you through the history of the bat and its impact on the game while showcasing its incredible craftsmanship.

Wander through the history of the famous baseball bat on a visit to The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory ( Clay Cook (photographer), Mike W )

Historic streets, craft brews, and timeless blues in Old Louisville

Old Louisville is a leafy neighbourhood, the sort of calming, charming place you might want to stroll around with your parents. It’s home to 40 blocks of pastel-hued Victorian-era houses, considered some of the city’s oldest, largest, and most beautifully preserved.

There’s a lot to see and do here, including craft beer hangouts like Old Louisville Brewery, local restaurants such as 610 Magnolia — one of the city’s best — and The Garvin Gate Blues Festival, the largest blues street festival in the South. It also has its own Central Park, designed by the same architect responsible for the famous New York space.

Where to stay The Grady —If you’re after modern luxury with a nod to Louisville’s past, opt for a stay at The Grady. It’s located in a beautifully restored historic building that was once a medicinal bourbon apothecary. Rooms here boast skyline views, and the restaurant specialises in delicious small plates accompanied by expertly mixed cocktails.

—If you’re after modern luxury with a nod to Louisville’s past, opt for a stay at The Grady. It’s located in a beautifully restored historic building that was once a medicinal bourbon apothecary. Rooms here boast skyline views, and the restaurant specialises in delicious small plates accompanied by expertly mixed cocktails. Hotel Distil – A top choice if you want to stay on historic Whiskey Row. It’s set in the former J.T.S. Brown & Sons barrelling warehouse and pays homage to the area’s bourbon history. It’s home to the only oak-fired steakhouse on Whiskey Row, where they sling an award-winning menu of steaks cooked over oak-aged barrels.

– A top choice if you want to stay on historic Whiskey Row. It’s set in the former J.T.S. Brown & Sons barrelling warehouse and pays homage to the area’s bourbon history. It’s home to the only oak-fired steakhouse on Whiskey Row, where they sling an award-winning menu of steaks cooked over oak-aged barrels. Omni Hotel Louisville – the place to stay if being based near Louisville’s most popular attractions is your priority. Spend the day exploring the city, then relax in the hotel’s rooftop pool or enjoy a rejuvenating treatment at the on-site spa. Rooms are spacious and comfy here, providing the ideal place to rest your head after a day of exploring.

Book your next adventure to Louisville with direct flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, available through British Airways