While Kentucky may first bring to mind a particular global fried chicken brand, this sun-soaked state offers so much more than finger-lickin wings. There are a million reasons to take a holiday in Kentucky: it’s the birthplace of Bluegrass music, the horse-racing capital of the world, and proudly responsible for 95% of the world’s bourbon – and that’s barely scratching the surface.

The bourbon boom

Bourbon is to Kentucky what rhythm is to blues, and if there is ever a place to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime whiskey pilgrimage, it’s here. As you read this, more than 12.6 million barrels of bourbon are ageing in warehouses across the state, and the best way to dive into it all is by exploring the coveted Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Although the industry had been in the doldrums for much of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the bourbon boom is back, and it’s bigger than ever. There are more than 90 distilleries in Kentucky, and 40 on the Bourbon Trail, offering an in-depth look into the world of America’s only native spirit.

The trail winds through multiple regions, including the famous Bluegrass area, bypassing iconic distilleries like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Woodford Reserve and taking you off the beaten path to hidden hotspots like Castle & Key and Four Roses. Despite some distilleries being nearly 300 miles away from one another, for those adventurous enough to visit them all, there’s a passport for collecting stamps in each distillery you visit.

Culture, curiosity, and craft spirits in Covington

Covington in northern Kentucky was once a booming industrial hub, and today is a mosaic of historic neighbourhoods and striking architecture. It’s integral to the fabric of Kentucky’s bourbon culture, thanks partly to New Riff, a distillery that uses unique whiskey-producing techniques that set it apart from fellow distilleries. Revival Vintage Spirits in downtown is also a must for those wanting to pick up a bottle of vintage bourbon.

Where to stay If you want to set up a base here for a few nights (and we strongly recommend you do) Hotel Covington is your home away from home. It’s a short stroll from the Roebling Bridge – whose innovative design when it opened in 1867 was the inspiration for the Brooklyn Bridge – and housed in a beautifully restored former department store.

Bourbon, barbecue, and bluegrass in Owensboro

Bourbon, barbecue, and bluegrass are the bloodlines of Owensboro, a flourishing city perched along the southern bank of the Ohio River. It’s where you’ll find the westernmost stop on the Bourbon Trail and the 10th-oldest licensed bourbon distillery in the state, Green River Distillery.

Barbecue is a serious business in Kentucky, and in Owensboro, it doesn’t matter whether you’re eating at a family-run barbecue spot or a big-city fine-dining joint; you know that what’s served up will be top-notch. Try Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn for slabs of lip-smacking mutton, melty catfish, and thick hunks of succulent meat.

Bluegrass music courses through the cultural veins of Kentucky, nowhere more so than in Owensboro, dubbed the Bluegrass Capital of the World ( Clay Cook )

Food and music run deep in the heart of Kentucky, and that’s especially true in Owensboro. Dubbed the Bluegrass Capital of the World, it’s where you’ll find the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the only museum in the world dedicated to preserving the history of bluegrass music.

History and horses in Louisville, Lexington, and Bardstown

While a visit to Covington and Owensboro is non-negotiable, Louisville, Lexington, and Bardstown are three of Kentucky’s most vivacious cities that should also be on your radar. Louisville is Kentucky’s largest city, and there is plenty to do here for the culture-curious, whether you’re visiting to watch horse racing at the Kentucky Derby, digging into its thriving arts scene, or strolling around world-class museums like the famous Louisville Slugger Museum.

Delve into the history of baseball and a very famous bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Just an hour’s drive away, Lexington is also worth a pitstop, especially if you’re an equine enthusiast. It’s the Horse Capital of the World, known for its horse-filled farms and thoroughbred racing. It’s also dotted with more historic bourbon distilleries where you can carry on filling up your Bourbon Trail passport.

Lastly, while Bardstown may be one of Kentucky’s smaller towns, its historical significance looms large. It’s at the very heart of Bourbon Country and is home to some of the country’s oldest and most iconic distilleries, like Heaven Hill and Willett Distillery. The town is also punctuated with historic landmarks, including the Civil War Museum, the Stephen Foster Story, and the Old Talbott Tavern, one of the oldest restaurants in the US.

