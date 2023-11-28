11 unbelievable escapes to book for some winter sun

The clocks changed, November came, and temperatures have well and truly dropped. What better time to hop on a plane and land on a tropical island or climb aboard a cruise and experience luxury on foreign waters.

From romance in the Maldives and wildlife in the Falklands to sailing through the Caribbean and nothing but relaxation in Bali, we’ve found some of the best escapes to book for some winter sun — with some incredible discounts, too.

Experience the beauty of the Caribbean in utter luxury

Head to the Caribbean and take your pick from Sandals Resorts’ 17 luxury and adults-only destinations. This collection is soon to be 18 — be one of the first to experience modern comforts at Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, opening in March 2024. Tucked away in its own private cove and bordered by lush forest, here you can see the only black coral in the world, at Ancher Reef. Can’t wait until March? Consider a stay at Sandals Dunn’s River, which opened in May on the north coast of Jamaica near serene forests, breathtaking waterfalls and idyllic beaches. Or Sandals Royal Curaҫao, which opened in June 2022, nestled on a tiny island in the Leeward Antilles where awe-inspiring nature meets the azure ocean. And not only does Sandals have over 40 years of experience offering luxury all-inclusive holidays, but it’s been voted the world’s leading all-inclusive resort at the World Travel Awards for the past 27 years.

Discover a luxurious tropical escape in Bali

If you want to experience vibrant Balinese culture, stay at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach – the first Hotel Indigo in a resort location. Around the world you’ll find Hotel Indigo locations nestled in neighbourhoods that allow it to showcase and celebrate local culture, and Seminyak is no different. Within the hotel you can choose from luxury rooms, suites and even villas embodying contemporary Balinese design. There are eight restaurants to choose from, including recently relaunched Makase, with its range of authentic Southeast Asian menus, drawn from the cuisines of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Visitors can relax by the pool, of course, visit the award-winning spa or join in with wellness activities spanning yoga and qi gong, among others. You’ll have plenty of cultural experiences to choose from, including Balinese dance, pottery, cooking and more.

Book an adults-only escape to the Maldives

Experience the epitome of modern luxury at You & Me Maldives, a recently opened five-star resort in Raa Atoll. One of the few adults-only escapes in this collection of islands, it promises to be the ultimate private gateway for friends and romantic escape for couples and honeymooners. From breakfast to dinner, you’ll be able to choose from four restaurants — all a la carte and all offering fine dining. The standout spot is H2O, the widest underwater restaurant in the Maldives and the only one branded by a Michelin star chef, Andrea Berton. The stunning overwater spa boasts Elizabeth Arden Pro treatments throughout, while at the Champagne bar you’ll find Veuve Clicquot.

Get a 30% Ultra Early Booking Discount using code UEBO when you book 180 or more days before arrival, or a 20% Early Booking Discount when you book either 180 or 60 days before arrival with code EBO.

Immerse yourself in luxury in Marrakech

Set amid 20 acres of landscaped gardens, with the snow-capped Atlas Mountains as a backdrop, the Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech is an ideal hotel choice for those looking for complete luxury. Located just a 10-minute-drive from the heart of the Medina, the hotel boasts a number of private villas, each complete with its own private garden, as well as swimming pools and multiple areas for sunbathing and al fresco dining. Guests can spend their days sampling a range of cuisines at the on-site restaurants and bars or getting a massage at the world-class spa. For complete luxury, opt to stay at a Mandarin Pool Villa, built in a Moroccan style around a private pool in a lush garden, filled with fig and apricot trees. The luxury experience is completed by Mandarin Oriental’s unparalleled service, allied to the best traditions and hospitality of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Book a winter sun adventure in Asia or Africa

If you want to have a little adventure in your life before the winter ends, then plan a trip with Explore. You could arrange an Exploration of Sri Lanka to discover sprawling ancient capitals, intricate temples, national parks and white-sand tropical beaches. This six-night trip is just £849 per person (saving you £200). Or book the North Philippines Explorer to discover Luzon, the largest island of the archipelago with 2,000-year-old rice terraces, cobbled Spanish colonial-era towns, an active volcano and the teaming mega-city that is Manila. This 12-night trip is now just £2,199 per person (previously £2,599). Alternatively, head to Tanzania and book the Lemosho Trek. Challenge yourself to make it to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on this lesser-used route. The nine-night trip is £2,695, saving you £300, when you depart 18 January.

A new holiday haven isn’t far off

Tivoli Hotels and Resorts celebrates its 90th anniversary of curating timeless luxury escapes this year, and at the same time invites you to discover something new: its first resort in Spain. Nestled between the awe-inspiring mountains and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort is where the crystal-clear blue waters of the sea meet elegantly decorated rooms and endless delights to brighten every moment of your stay. Chef Olivier da Costa ensures that flavours are as exquisite as the destination: from Japanese haute cuisine at Yakuza to the vibrancy of the SEEN Beach Club, nothing is to miss. For those that simply wish to relax and watch the world go by, there’s three pools to choose from, including an adults-only option, fresh water and salt water, too. Enjoy an idyllic hideaway on Tenerife’s famous Costa Adeje, one of Europe’s most exclusive coastlines.

Tick Australasia off your bucket list with a tailor-made adventure

Planning a trip to Australia or New Zealand? TravelEssence specialises in creating custom-made holidays that ensure an authentic and unforgettable experience in both countries. Each itinerary is meticulously planned to take you to the most stunning destinations — where you’ll stay in charming, small-scale accommodations, creating priceless memories that will last a lifetime. Sample itineraries include food-centred tours, where you’ll discover the finest local produce with the help of a local guide, a wildlife trip to see penguins on Phillip Island and the chance to kayak down the Towamba River. There are also nature experiences such as zip-lining between the trees in the Blue Mountains and exploring the calm waters of Batemans Bay.

See the wildlife of the Falkland Islands on a once-in-a-lifetime trip

How much do you know about the Falkland Islands? Did you know they are home to five species of penguin? On a trip here you can see King, Magellanic, Gentoo, Rockhopper and Macaroni penguins. And that is just the beginning, there is a myriad of wildlife to be seen across the 700 islands that make up this archipelago: seals, sea lions and many different species of whale, dolphin and porpoise. And there are countless ways to explore, too, from hiking and sailing to kayaking and cruises. Best of all, you can experience the animal wonders of this far-flung region without disturbing them. While you are here you can choose from luxury hotels, cosy lodges, self-catering cottages and even camping for a true explorer experience.

Book a winter cruise at an unbelievable price

Calling all cruise lovers — and anyone feeling curious — the Saga cruise winter sale is now on. Treat yourself to an all-inclusive boutique cruise this winter for less. You could head to the warmer shores of the Caribbean, enjoy a little winter sun in the nearby Canaries, soak up the culture on Africa’s Atlantic coast or discover the myriad destinations of the Mediterranean. Wherever you go, rest assured you’ll get five-star service and an all-inclusive experience. There will be plenty to choose from in the sale, plus discounts of up to £1,100 per person, but you’ll need to book soon before places are gone.

Available for a limited time only. T&C’s apply.

Experience a winter sun sailing adventure

Escape the winter chill by embarking on a journey to the British Virgin Islands, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, or the Bahamas. These destinations are a haven for sailing enthusiasts, providing perfect conditions and promising an unforgettable experience for those who love the open water. Immerse yourself in the local culture, indulge in delicious cuisine, and take part in the unique holiday traditions. Your visit will offer the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, all set against the backdrop of stunning, picturesque settings, ensuring that your memories will last a lifetime. New to sailing? No problem. The skippered charter package offers new sailors an exceptional experience with dedicated skipper support and expert knowledge about your chosen destination.

Get up to 55% off luxury hotels around the world

This Black Friday, get up to 55% off at hotels and resorts across the Barceló collection. You’ll find them all around the world, from Barcelona to Dubai and the Canary Islands. All you need to do is think about where you fancy going and what you want to do. A sunset stroll along the seashore, perhaps, or a city exploration. Wherever you go, you’ll be waking after a deep sleep and heading to a delicious-tasting breakfast at the hotel buffet. Book a hotel with up to 40% discount and, in addition, add an extra 15% discount by using code 23BH15 in the booking process. With My Barceló, you get the best prices, flexibility in your reservation and access to exclusive benefits for registered customers.

Offer runs from 11/20/23 through 11/29/23 and for travel from 11/20/23 through 12/20/24. T&C’s apply.

