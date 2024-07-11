13 travel ideas for an unforgettable getaway

Whether you’re seeking rest and relaxation at a new Ionian escape or want to explore the vibrant history and culture of cities new and old in Jordan, these handpicked travel ideas will inspire your next unforgettable adventure.

Catch a last-minute cultural city break to Pittsburgh this summer

( Visit Pittsburgh )

Pittsburgh is a vibrant US city in Western Pennsylvania and a haven for art, architecture and culture enthusiasts.

Here, you can explore one of the city’s 90 unique neighbourhoods, choose from over 30 museums, stroll through the spectacular displays at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and sip on endless glasses of award-winning craft beverages. Sample eclectic local dishes downtown in the Strip District and across the river you’ll find PNC Park, home to the Pirates baseball team.

The proud birthplace of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol, Pittsburgh boasts a seven-storey museum dedicated to his life’s work — the largest dedicated to a single artist in North America. There’s no shortage of things to see and do — many of which can be found only here.

From $499 (£395) per person, fly direct with British Airways from Heathrow and plan your trip now.

Enjoy carefree adventure in the Middle East

( Visit Jordan )

Explore the rich culture and history of Jordan at a range of museums and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Petra Museum and As-Salt, the ancient trading city and administrative centre in west-central Jordan.

Let Jordan’s Golden Triangle take you on a journey through the county’s most famous archaeological sites and natural wonders, from the hidden temples of Petra to the red deserts of Wadi Rum — now a popular filming location for some of Hollywood’s finest films.

Hike the legendary Jordan trail, passing through desert, canyons, mountains and oases. Enjoy the restorative power of the Dead Sea and relax in the mineral-rich waters of the hyper-thermal waterfalls at the Hammamat Ma’in hot springs.

With exclusive access to all these wonders and more, save time, money and planning with a Jordan Pass. And reliably warm temperatures year-round, Jordan is a must-visit winter-sun destination.

Capture your holiday memories on an affordable camera

( MPB_IND )

For those perfect holiday shots and videos, you’ll want the best-quality gear around — but this often comes at a price.

The largest platform to buy, sell and trade used photo and video gear, MPB makes finding great quality, affordable products easy.

Rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, choose from the UK’s largest range of used photo and video gear at MPB.

Whether you’re looking for a light, easy-to-use digital camera or something more heavy-duty to catch all your holiday moments in HD quality, MPB has the product for you. All used gear is MPB-approved with a free warranty for total peace of mind.

And if you’re looking to sell a product, you can get a free instant quote, free fully insured collection and get paid within days. Or trade in and upgrade with free shipping both ways.

Enjoy a bespoke, luxury stay in Thailand

( Lebua Hotel & Resort )

With two hotel brands to choose from, Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower, lebua Hotel & Resorts has the perfect Thailand retreat for you.

On the 53rd and 59th floors of the iconic State Tower Bangkok, you can find the Tower Club suites, which offer guests a decadent and spacious slice of luxury, as well as an incredible view of Bangkok’s skyline.

Indulge in one of four restaurants at The Dome — lebua’s sky-high collection of celebrated restaurants and bars — including the two Michelin-starred Mezzaluna and Chef’s Table. You can also enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine at Breeze, which overlooks the beautiful Chao Phraya River.

Treat yourself to a cocktail and a taste of Mediterranean cuisine at two of the world’s most awarded al fresco restaurant and bars, Sirocco and Sky Bar.

Cool off after a day of sightseeing at the open-air pool and enjoy poolside food at Café Mozu or visit the nearby Bangkok Art & Culture Centre or Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, seeking relaxation or want to discover enchanting Thai culture, there’s something for everyone at lebua Hotel & Resorts.

Stay in a revitalised 14th-century building in Poland

( Stradom House )

Stradom House Autograph Collection is a luxury hotel in the centre of Krakow, Poland.

Located in a historical building between the Royal Castle Wawel and the Jewish District, the hotel offers 125 rooms and — for extra special stays — a stunning Chapel Loft with its own kitchen, piano, PlayStation and record player.

Unwind at spa and wellness centre SOL before you indulge in traditional Polish dishes at the Stradomska 12 restaurant or sample the delicious Mediterranean cuisine at Gaia. Enjoy drinks at Hedwig’s, the exquisite bar and club in a converted chapel, and examine the hotel’s collection of Polish and international art.

Offering private, cosy event spaces, Stradom House’s distinctive style and discretion make it the perfect place for business events, product premieres, cocktails evenings, dinners, meetings, weddings, exhibitions, parties and private screenings.

Relax and unwind at a new luxury resort in Kefalonia

( Casaly Hotel & Spa )

Recently opened this year, Casaly Hotel & Spa offers a sumptuous escape in one of Kefalonia’s most emblematic buildings.

Luxuriate in elegant and comfortable rooms with stunning sea views. Explore the resort’s suites with private sky pools, jacuzzi, cascading waterfalls and state-of-the-art technology. Butler service is also available upon request.

Indulge and rejuvenate at the on-site spa featuring an indoor heated pool, hydromassage, sauna, hammam and a salt therapy room, as well as sample a range of soothing treatments.

Savor the exquisite authentic flavours of the Mediterranean at Costa d’Oro Restaurant that stretches out over the Ionian Sea.

Travel across London by boat this summer

( Thames Clippers )

Travelling with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers along the iconic River Thames has become an unmissable activity when visiting London.

Serving 24 piers across the capital, the service runs at 10-20-minute intervals between stops including Canary Wharf, London Bridge City and the London Eye (Waterloo), as well as several residential piers. The newest vessels operate solely on battery power in the capital’s Central Zone, so you’ll be travelling in an environmentally friendly style.

This summer, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers will be launching a new Hop-on Hop-off ticket designed for families and tourists which provides up to two days of unlimited river travel, allowing you to embark and disembark as many times as you like along the route. With these tickets, you can also download a free digital River Guide, showcasing the best riverside attractions, as well as helping you discover some hidden gems.

Relax at an outdoor spa oasis in the West Midlands

( Hoar Cross Hall )

Surrounded by thousands of acres of breathtaking Staffordshire countryside, the award-winning spa hotel Hoar Cross Hall boasts one of the largest state-of-the-art spas in Europe.

With elegant interiors, stylish furnishings and luxurious bedding, the rooms at Hoar Cross Hall offer the perfect blend of Jacobean architecture and comfort, coupled with idyllic views of the grounds.

The hotel has recently unveiled its new, expansive spa terrace — a luxurious new addition featuring three balmy spa pools, a juniper log sauna, poolside cabanas and crackling fire pits and cold tubs, among a range of other hand-picked amenities.

Indulge in the culinary artistry of the award-winning Ballroom and sample refreshing spritzers in the Long Gallery.

Stretching across 44 acres, the hotel promises ample space for outdoor activities and immersion in nature — the ideal summer countryside retreat.

Enjoy family-orientated stays across the UK coast and countryside

( Harrison Holidays )

George Harrison started Harrison Holidays in the 1970s with one caravan and a dream to build a family-orientated holiday company.

Since then, the business has grown significantly, while staying true to its original family values — to create extraordinary holiday experiences from coast to country for all to enjoy.

Now there are nine holiday parks, positioned from the Northwest of England to Northumberland and as far south as Suffolk, ideally located to seek out coastal charm or the beautiful English countryside.

Accommodation varies from caravan lodges and cottages with hot tubs to glamping pods, tourers and motorhomes. There’s also the opportunity to not only enjoy a holiday, but to become a holiday homeowner, too — with lots of options available from pre-owned to brand new.

Receive a 24% discount on all holidays in 2024 and 2025 with code Holiday24. Offer exclusive to Independent readers.

Unwind on an invigorating couples’ retreat at Northern Ireland’s AA Hotel of the Year

( Killeavy Castle Estate )

Immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of County Armagh with a luxurious break at this award-winning four-star hotel. Located within 365 acres of vibrant farm and woodland on the majestic Slieve Gullion, Killeavy Castle Estate beckons travellers to embark on a journey through nature, myth and heritage.

Named AA Hotel of the Year Northern Ireland 2023/24, the estate comprises of a four-star hotel, castle accommodation and self-catering lodges. Here, amid the lush woodlands on the slopes of Slieve Gullion, where heroes of Irish mythology once walked, the estate stands as a testament to centuries of history and the enduring spirit of the land.

Boasting an award-winning two AA Rosette restaurant, a casual bistro bar and spa facilities with complimentary half-day e-bikes, Killeavy Castle Estate provides the perfect haven to relax, switch off and reconnect with nature.

Explore Vietnam from a stunning family-friendly resort

( New World Phu Quoc Resort )

Located on the southwestern tip of Phu Quoc, New World Phu Quoc Resort is a spectacular nature retreat on the largest island in Vietnam.

Designed around the concept of a Vietnamese fishing village, every one of the 366 villas is enhanced by fresh ocean breezes and natural sunlight and has its own private pool.

Enjoy contemporary amenities in stunning rooms that honour Vietnamese traditional style, with a view of 8,000 coconut trees facing the acclaimed Khem Beach — generally regarded as one of the top 50 most beautiful beaches in the world. Indulge in a buffet breakfast and a la carte lunch at The Bay Kitchen and BBQ and tuck into seafood for dinner at Lua.

Enjoy the spa and fitness centre, while the kids are entertained at the dedicated kids’ club. And from July, enjoy a brand-new kid’s water park and beachfront restaurant.

Luxuriate at an ultra-all-inclusive paradise in Turkey

( Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa )

With mountain views, colorful flowers, and proximity to the crystal-clear Aegean waters, the five-star Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa offers the ultimate holiday for relaxation.

Stay in one of 538 rooms, suites, and new lake house villas, where almost half of the rooms have direct access to the resort pool. Relax on the private beach or spend the day in a gazebo house to enjoy special service.

The ultra-all-inclusive concept provides a staggering 23 restaurants and bars, inviting you to sample cuisine from all over the world.

Revel in the 10 pools, two aqua parks, rejuvenating Turkish spa, and dedicated daily kids’ club. From DJ nights and themed parties to water sports, yoga, and archery classes, there’s a range of exciting events and activities to suit the whole family.

Immerse yourself in Croatia’s rich history while staying in a luxury hotel

( Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik )

Located next to UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Old Town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik is a luxury hotel renowned for its modern luxury and excellent service.

Combining timeless style and contemporary amenities, guests of the hotel can enjoy rooms with breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea, the ancient city walls, the lush gardens or the slopes of Mount Srđ.

For those seeking a more exclusive stay, the executive rooms and suites include access to an executive lounge with complimentary refreshments.

Indulge in the tantalising dishes at executive chef Julija Bašić’s Mediterranean restaurant, Imperial Terrace, or relax and unwind after a day of sightseeing as you sip on signature cocktails and nibble on light snacks at the Imperial Bar and Lounge.

With an indoor pool adorned with a glass dome, a fully equipped fitness center, a sauna, and a steam room, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik offers the perfect blend of heritage, sightseeing, and rejuvenation.

