The Algarve region is incredibly bike-friendly, whether you fancy pedalling along the pretty coast, up scenic mountains, among shaded forests or through some of its historic towns.

To help you plan the perfect trip, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots around the region to explore on two wheels…

Lagos to Luz: Best for slow family cycles

Covering 4.5 miles along the Algarve’s southwest corner, this coastal route is straightforward to follow and can be taken at a gentle pace (recommended for children aged six and up). The route starts in the historic town of Lagos, known for its walled old town and Atlantic beaches. It then meanders along the cliffs and by beautiful shores dotted with seaside bars and restaurants, so there’s plenty of opportunity to stop for a bite or a beach break along the way. Praia Dona Ana and Ponta da Piedade are two popular scenic points along the path, known for their coastal rock formations, caves and grottos. Finish in the beach town of Luz, where, if you still have energy, there’s an abundance of family-friendly water sports activities.

Coastal Ecovia: Best for multi-day coastal

Take in breathtaking views at Cape St Vincent, on this longer, more challenging coastal ride (Algarve Tourism Bureau)

If you want to commit to a longer coastal cycle and a bigger challenge, this one is ideal. Coastal Ecovia is a cycle route stretching 125 miles, which will take you from one end of the Algarve to the other, through a corridor that connects Cape St Vincent to Vila Real de Santo António. Cape St Vincent is the most south-westerly point of mainland Europe, while the end point of the route is right by the Spanish border. Although it can be a challenging cycle at points with varying terrain, there’s beautiful scenery throughout. The route weaves through fishing villages, along cliffs overlooking the ocean, by golden beaches and through marshlands. Lagos, Albufeira and Tavira are notable towns to stop in.

Route Nº39 to Faro: Best for an uphill challenge

This one is best suited to experienced cyclists looking for a challenge or training grounds. It’s 108 miles in total, with both uphill and downhill sections and starts in the Algarve’s capital, Faro. This coastal city is a great spot to catch some sea air and fuel up before you attempt the climb of 3200 metres on this route. There are some paved stretches along the roads, such as the historic EN2, one of the oldest in Portugal, with plenty of incredible scenery of inland Algarve as you pedal southwards on this circular trip. The route crosses the Serra do Caldeirão and up hilly sections to Bordeira, Cruz da Assumada, Barranco do Velho and Feiteira, with plenty of hamlets and towns along the way for welcome pit stops.

Serra de Monchique: Best for downhill off-road

In the western part of the Algarve region lies the Serra de Monchique chain of mountains. The highest point here reaches 902 metres, while the peaks cascade down until they reach sea level. There’s a network of off-road single and double tracks that weave their way through the forests on these mountains, with one that runs all the way down to sea level. Groups regularly meet by the coast in the village of Figueira before transferring up the mountain with guides to the peak of Fóia. The downhill mountain biking route that starts here descends through some incredible natural beauty, finishing by the tidal lagoons of the Ria de Alvor alongside ospreys, terns and spoonbills.

Tavira to Santa Luzia: Best for a short, scenic cycle

This perfect cycle route ends in the beautiful coastal village of Santa Luzia, famed for its seafood (Algarve Tourism Bureau)

If you’re looking for a shorter and gentler cycle, the Tavira to Santa Luzia route is perfect. It covers three miles but still takes in a lot of the beauty of the Algarve region. Start in Tavira, a charming town known for its ancient castle ruins, Roman bridge and cobbled streets. From here, the route follows the Gilão River before it drains into the Atlantic Ocean. Around this point, there’s an abundance of beaches with an array of seafood bars if you need to refresh and refuel. The route then steers west, finishing in the fishing village of Santa Luzia, also famed for its ocean delicacies, particularly octopus. If your appetite for cycling isn’t sated, you can continue down the coast further towards Faro or the Ria Formosa – a maze of lagoons and canals.

