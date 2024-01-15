Algarve beach break guide: find your perfect day in the Winter sun

If you’re looking for the perfect all-round sun destination, look no further than the Algarve. Here you can choose from a wealth of wonderful beaches, bays and coves, each with a unique appeal, from idyllic escapes to family-friendly shores, and waves meant for water sports.

Read on for our pick of the Algarve’s stunning shores – and start planning your next beachy getaway.

Praia de Odeceixe: Best for families

While this beach (pictured above) also draws in surfers, it’s particularly popular for families. The Rio de Seixe meets the sea here, creating a calm and shallow lagoon in a horseshoe shape, with gentle waves that are ideal for children to swim in. With warm summer waters sheltered from the wind, it’s perfect for paddleboarders too, while younger children can paddle with parents on the riverside. Close to the beach, there are a few restaurants with terraces overlooking the shores, as well as a surf school. For places to stay, the village of Odeceixe is roughly a 30-minute walk away up a country road.

Praia do Ancão: Best for exploring nature

(Algarve Tourism Bureau)

Against a picturesque backdrop of stone pine trees, this stretching sand beach in Almancil is just a 30-minute drive from the Algarve’s capital, Faro. Set in the large, protected area of Ria Formosa Natural Park, which extends from the beach to Cacela Velha in the eastern Algarve, it’s a beautiful spot boasting golden sand dunes and crystalline waters. Kayaking, wakeboarding and paddleboarding are popular here, with equipment available to rent, and some of the area’s best seafood restaurants are close by. But it’s worth taking a walk further into the natural park as well, with the wetlands boasting canals, barrier islands and marshes stretching over 60km.

Praia da Arrifana: Best for surfers

On the Algarve’s west coast, near Aljezur, the waves of the Atlantic Ocean provide one of the best spots to surf. Praia da Arrifana is popular with surfers of all levels in the Algarve – good surf peaks run the full length of the beach, while its sandy bottom makes it safe for beginners. Divers also flock to these waters. The beach itself is fringed by steep cliffs, with the pretty village of Arrifana perched on top. Here you’ll find bars, restaurants and cafes (ideal for watching the sunset at the end of the day), as well as surf camps offering lessons.

Praia do Carvalho: Best for snorkelling

Secluded and sheltered, with crystalline waters, Praia do Carvalho is a snorkeller’s dream (Algarve Tourism Bureau)

Close to Lagoa, this beach is really something special. It would only be accessible via the sea if it wasn’t for a hand-carved tunnel and staircase that stretches for 15 metres through the cliffs. In the rocky walls of the tunnel, several marine fossils can be seen, and when you get through to the other side, the beach is entirely surrounded by ochre rock walls. The waters of this hidden cove are shallow and clear, with an abundance of fascinating marine life that swim around the rock formations in the sea. Coasteering is also popular here, but make sure to go with a guide for safety.

Praia de Cacela Velha: Best for sunset views

Enjoy a stroll, paddle or swim at sunset on this stunning bow-shaped beach (Algarve Tourism Bureau)

Despite being considered one of the best beaches in Portugal, Praia de Cacela remains fairly quiet and free of crowds. The bow-shaped stretch of sand is separated from the mainland by an estuary, with plenty of space to stretch out along the shoreline. Praia de Cacela is accessible from the mainland during low tide, when a series of lagoons and tidal pools appear on the beach. These shallow waters make for reliably warm swimming conditions, while the sands provide beautiful sunset views. Cacela Velha, a former fishing village, is close by, with stunning coastal views and pretty cobbled streets to wander down.

