How to do all-inclusive Mexico like a pro

Whether you want to stay busy or just relax on a world-class beach, Mexico will tick most of your boxes when looking for your next holiday. From fine-dining restaurants to mixologist-made cocktails, standout activity programmes to comprehensive wellness offerings, not to mention an impressive number of all-inclusive resorts, Mexico is an excellent destination to get value for money.

We’ve put together a guide on how to get the most out of an all-inclusive break to Mexico, and how TUI can take you there.

Food and drink

Gone are the days when all-inclusive meant one buffet restaurant and a burger bar – resorts today are going all-out with their food and drink offerings, so to get the most bang for your buck, choose a hotel that offers a decent number of à la carte options.

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun has 12 eateries to choose from, 10 of which are à la carte, with cuisines ranging from French to Indian and Japanese to Mexican, so you can tuck into tacos and other local dishes too. Look out for unique venues; the Cave restaurant here serves locally inspired cuisine beneath atmospheric rock formations and twinkling lights as part of its all-inclusive deal.

Many all-inclusive resorts are also upping the culinary game with fine-dining restaurants. Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun goes all out with six venues, among them a Pan-Asian spot with teppanyaki tables – all included in the price.

If you’re looking to enjoy a few tipples, make sure you check the drink inclusions; Royalton Splash Riviera offers an impressive choice, with six bars, including two swim-up spots, a plush martini bar and a Mexican-inspired cocktail venue.

The adult-only UNICO 20º87º likewise prides itself on its bar offering, with an in-house mixologist rustling up cocktails at two trendy bars; expect plenty of tequila and mezcal (top-shelf spirits are included). As a bonus, the resort also includes 24-hour room service, and a minibar stocked according to preference.

Activities and kids’ clubs

All-inclusive these days isn’t just about the food and drink, it’s also about the experience. Mexico’s resorts often pack in a generous slew of ‘included activities’, but check there are no hidden fees before you book.

At Royalton Splash , guests get free, unlimited access to the on-site water park – one of the largest in the Caribbean, with 14 water slides, a kids’ splash park, two pools and two lazy rivers. Watersports including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkelling and introductory scuba lessons are also available for no extra cost.

Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen meanwhile gives its guests complimentary access to all eight of the Grupo Xcaret parks, offering exceptional value for money. Activities range from jungle zip-lining to jet-boating and rafting, and the hotel also offers a free catamaran sailing tour.

Most of Mexico’s all-inclusives also offer complimentary kids’ clubs, but check which age ranges they cover and what’s on offer. Royalton Splash offers one for 4 to 12s and one for teens, with activities ranging from dance and cooking classes to trivia games and sports screenings.

Entertainment

Look out for resorts that go above and beyond with their evening entertainment; Royalton Splash runs a nightly entertainment programme and a weekly, family-friendly White Party. Riu Tequila in Playacar (part of Playa del Carmen) meanwhile hosts weekly evening pool parties with DJs and performers – if you’re looking to keep the party going, it’s also home to Pacha nightclub, with free entry and drinks for guests.

Xcaret goes all out on the entertainment front too, with a focus on local culture; think Mexican boat parties at the Xoximilco Cancun fiesta zone, plus mariachi music and tequila tastings at the hotel itself.

Spa and wellness

If you’re looking to balance out the indulgence with some spa time, choose a resort that includes wellness elements in its package or offers them as an add-on. Royalton Spa has complimentary fitness classes taught by certified instructors, everything from Zumba to HIIT sessions are included. For an extra cost, you can book a spa treatment or an hour-long session in the hydrotherapy circuit.

Look out for promotions that add in complimentary spa treatments; Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is currently offering $200 in credit per room per night. This can be used on treatments at its Rock Spa and salon, as well as for any activities that normally cost extra, from laser tag to bowling and golf (always check these promotions are still valid and provided through your travel company). So apart from deciding whether to relax by one of the six pools or the beach, the only concern is figuring out how to experience it all; welcome to the new world of all-inclusive.

Room upgrades If you’re looking to get extra perks and exclusive-access areas, consider booking a room upgrade. At Royalton Splash, Diamond Club guests get access to three extra bars as well as an extra pool. At Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun, Preferred room guests get access to an exclusive Beach Club, and at Hotel Xcaret, those booking a Superior Suite with Garden or River View can enjoy complimentary art workshops included with their stay.