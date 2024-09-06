Welcome to Içmeler – Turkey’s untapped family destination

This picturesque resort town along Turkey’s southeastern coast is just a few miles down the road from the lively Marmaris, offering a quieter visit for those who like to be close to nature while enjoying easy access to a buzzing town.

This pretty town is tucked away in a stunning bay along the Mediterranean coast, offering a combination of gentle sea, rugged mountains and lush greenery. People are drawn here for nature; the mountains are ideal for hiking and exploring, with trails embedded into peaceful valleys and pathways that lead to panoramic viewpoints and hidden coves. There’s also a scenic coastal promenade between Içmeler and Marmaris for those who don’t want to venture up into the mountains. You can stroll or rent bikes to explore the route, with plenty of places to stop for authentic Turkish cuisine and ice cream along the way.

Family-friendly boat trips are a fabulous way to get to know the nearby islands and surrounding bays. Kids will love the dolphin-watching tours and island-hopping boat rides, where you can swim and snorkel throughout the day.

Boat trips are an excellent way to get to know Içmeler’s nearby islands and surrounding bays ( Shutterstock )

If you want a more authentic adventure, opt for an excursion on a classic Turkish gulet and experience a traditional part of Turkey’s maritime culture. Most boat trips come with lunch or dinner, usually including a feast of fresh seafood and Turkish specialities, as well as stops for swimming and snorkelling and ample family-friendly activities.

Içmeler means “springs” in Turkish, which pays homage to the heritage of the town’s hot springs. Although there aren’t many left these days, historically, people would visit the town to drink and bathe in the spring waters because of their natural curing powers. You can, however, visit the ancient ruins of Hierapolis to see mysterious stone moments and take a dip in the warm mineral springs for yourself. It’s said to be where Cleopatra, the last queen of ancient Egypt, bathed thousands of years ago.

Içmeler Beach has been awarded Blue Flag status, making it a popular spot for swimming and frolicking in the sea. There’s also a gentle slope, meaning the water gets gradually deeper with no unexpected drop-offs, so it’s super safe for children. Rent a couple of sunbeds and spend the day soaking up the sun, or get stuck into water sports. The area is a water sporting hotspot offering jet skiing, parasailing, pedalos, wakeboarding, banana boating and more. Although Içmeler Beach is the most popular beach in the town, there are also more secluded beaches and coves along the coast near Maramis, perfect for a more private experience.

Içmeler Beach has been awarded Blue Flag status and is a very popular spot for swimmers and seaside frolickers ( Shutterstock )

If you want a break from leisurely beach bathing and sun-soaking, there are a couple of nearby waterparks to keep the kids entertained and your thrills topped up. Marmaris Aqua Dream Waterpark, up in the hills, is the biggest in the area, boasting countless themed rides and an epic wave pool. Atlantis Water Park is another beachside park, home to several slides, a kids’ pool, a wave pool, mini golf, soft play areas, restaurants, and bars.

You’re not short of hotels to choose from in Içmeler and the surrounding areas, but if you want a comfortable base with all the amenities you’ll ever need for a memorable stay, TUI BLUE Sensatori Akra Fethiye , located right on a pretty sand-and-shingle beach, is a drive away but is well worth it. There are five pools, six restaurants, seven bars, a plush spa, tennis courts, and endless activities to keep everyone of all ages entertained. There’s also 24-hour all-inclusive service and adults-only zones for optimum privacy. Opt for a swim-up room if you’re really looking to luxe out.

You’ve also got Holiday Village Turkey , another drive away but boasting a pool for every day of the week, four restaurants, five bars and endless activities, including a bowling alley, games arcade and a wicked evening entertainment programme.