With between 1,500 and 3,000 hotels on Bali, the choice can be mind-boggling. Indonesia’s celebrated Hindu “Island of the Gods” is the realm of traditional artists, so you’ll often find a level of design flair and sense of hospitality that other tourism hotspots can only dream of emulating.

Location is all-important. Southern Bali – closest to the airport and capital – has become infamous for its traffic jams. If you’re aiming for a classic beach-resort holiday with little exploring, you can find some postcard-perfect properties almost within sight of the airport. But bear in mind that you’ll often get more value for your money if you avoid the tourist trail. It’s easy to escape if you head along the east coast, or to relatively unknown (and almost completely undeveloped) West Bali.

We’ve put together the definitive list of some of the best hotels, from tropical-chic boutique hotels to facility-rich beach resorts, with something to suit most budgets.

Two decades ago, I fell in love with the coconut groves, spice forests and empty beaches of West Bali. Since then, the island has become synonymous with over-development, overcrowding and traffic jams. Yet, even now, it still takes just a little tenacity to break away from the tourist trail. I still breathe a sigh of relief when I cross the expanse of paddy fields that separates West Bali from so-called ‘civilisation’. Mark Eveleigh

The best hotels in Bali

At a glance

1. Raffles Bali hotel

open image in gallery Private butlers and ocean-facing villas, what more could you want? ( Raffles Bali )

Raffles Bali redefines barefoot luxury with ocean-facing villas and a private butler. The luxury brand – born in Singapore – opened its Bali resort in 2021. Since then, this spectacular property has become one of the Bukit Peninsula’s proudest boasts. Check in for unashamed pampering in immense villas with all the facilities, accoutrements and pampering you’d expect from one of the world’s leading luxury brands. Raffles doesn’t do subtle: it does sumptuous, and at its property on Bali, it does it in truly Rafflesian style.

Address: Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

2. Potato Head Suites and Studios hotel

open image in gallery Seek out a sustainable stay at Potato Head Suites and Studios ( Potato Head Suites and Studios )

Indonesian-owned Potato Head has become an island institution – not just for its very chic and fun beach club but also as a standout role-model in implementing sustainable tourism. Separated from the beach only by expansive infinity pools, this is the place to stay in Seminyak if you’re looking for something stylish, design-savvy and eco-friendly. Rooms are cool, airy, thoughtfully designed and blessed with spellbinding Indian Ocean vistas. All-inclusive resorts are rare on Bali (where there’s lots to entice you into the streets), but there’s so much activity and fascination at Potato Head that you might have to force yourself to stray beyond.

Address: 51 Petitenget St, Seminyak, Badung, Bali

3. Capella Ubud hotel

open image in gallery For a luxury getaway within a forested valley, look no further than Capella Ubud ( Capella Ubud )

Capella Ubud elevates ‘glamping’ to a level of luxury you’d probably not think possible. Designed by American landscape architect Bill Bensley, this is one of the most captivating boutique resorts in the world. Guests spend a few nights living like a maharaja king in a canvas suite walled with exotic fabrics amid hot tubs and even toilets that are more like sculptures. The forested valley only deepens the sense of cocooned comfort. The boutique resort with 22 one-bedroom tents is well-equipped, including what might be the most attractively styled gym (known as ‘The Armory’) on the entire island.

Address: Jalan RY Dalem, Keliki, Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali

4. Puri Dajuma Terrace Eco-lodge hotel

open image in gallery Boutique stays can be found at Puri Dajuma Terrace Eco-lodge ( Puri Dajuma Terrace Eco-lodge )

Two hours from the international airport, you’ll find a pristine paddy field haven; Dajuma Terrace (opened in 2024) is a 14-room boutique lodge overlooking a hillside of working paddies. Dajuma Terrace might be the best place for a first night in Bali, waking with the assurance that you’ve left the bleating traffic of South Bali far behind. Beautifully crafted timber joglo (traditional, steep-roofed chalets) add to the serene atmosphere. There’s also a spa, pool, yoga facilities, and surrounding hills for long hikes through spice forests – the gateway to wild West Bali.

Address: Manikyang, Selemadeg, Tabanan, Bali

5. Bambu Indah hotel

open image in gallery Bambu Indah’s rooms are made out of local materials and polished off with antiques ( Bambu Indah )

For anyone with a taste for designer flair, Bambu Indah is less a hotel and more a luxurious, living museum. You’ll find yourself roaming the resort in awe of architectural details on the 23 freestanding houses, nests and tents. Each is unique, a tribute to what skilled Balinese artisans can achieve with local materials – specifically bamboo, hardwood and copper. Rooms are curated with antique furniture and fascinating artefacts from the owner’s travels. A highlight is the elevator that descends to the riverside restaurant; it’s built entirely from bamboo. Bambu Indah doesn’t really do ordinary.

Address: Jalan Baung, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

6. Nirjhara hotel

open image in gallery For an escape to rural Bali, check in at Nirjhara ( Nirjhara )

Built on the shifting line between commercial Bali and the island’s “wild west”, Nirjhara is the ideal option if you want to enjoy unspoiled rural Bali while remaining close to Seminyak’s shopping venues and the Canggu nightlife. The resort is a tropical oasis, set among paddies and overlooking the waterfall after which it was named. There are some luxurious suites, but, in this case, it’s the standard rooms that steal the limelight with their charismatic design. The seven three-storey treehouse-style ‘Canopy Suites’ are irresistibly appealing – avant-garde without being flamboyant and minimalist but not stark.

Address: Jalan Nirjhara, Kedungu, Belalang, Kediri, Tabanan, Bali

7. Hotel Tugu Bali

open image in gallery For a romantic escape, head to Hotel Tugu Bali ( Hotel Tugu Bali )

Walk off the clamour of Canggu’s Batu Bolong beach area in Tugu’s oasis of calm. Not a detail is out of place, and there’s an air of quiet romance that’s rare to find in a frantic Canggu that has expanded almost to surround the property. This lovingly designed resort is a living, breathing museum where staff and owners are happy to take time to explain the history and meaning of each piece of art. Much more than just a place to relax, Tugu is a resort that demands to be explored.

Address: Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong 117, Canggu, Badung, Bali

8. Beach Villas at The Menjangan hotel

open image in gallery These villas are near West Bali National Park and Menjangan ‘Deer’ Island ( Getty Images )

Perched on Bali’s far northwestern tip, The Menjangan offers an opportunity to experience West Bali National Park. You’re sure to see large herds of majestic sambar deer strolling on the reef and might spot rare black langur monkeys swinging through the canopy (infinitely preferable to the thieving macaques that you find elsewhere). There’s also a wide diversity of birdlife, including the Bali starlings (one of the world’s rarest birds). The Menjangan has two styles of accommodation, but it is the stilted Beach Villas that really stand out. Wake to views of the Javanese volcanoes and dine at the Pantai Restaurant over the Bali Sea.

Address: West Bali National Park, Pejarakan, Gerokgak, Buleleng, Bali

9. Amandari hotel

open image in gallery Pair luxury with traditional culture at Amandari ( Aman Resorts )

Three decades after Amandari was built on the (then untouched) ridge above the sacred Ayung Valley, this property remains an icon of luxury tourism on the Island of the Gods. It’s the sort of place that guests return to – sometimes staying a month at a time, since there’s so much to do in the area. The suites are palatial, yet with their polished teak and local textiles, they manage to echo the timeless soul of rural Bali. Traditional culture is alive and well here, and there’s a feeling that you’re living in a particularly sumptuous desa (Balinese village).

Address: Jalan Raya Kedewatan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

Price: From £805

Book now

10. COMO Shambhala Estate hotel

open image in gallery For a wellness break, find a room at COMO Shambhala Estate ( COMO Shambhala Estate )

Just a 25-minute drive from Ubud on its own steamy jungle ridge, COMO Shambhala could be Bali’s premier location for wellness holidays. Shambhala means peace in Sanskrit, and the elegant suites are sanctuaries of polished teak and cool white linen. Ojas wellness centre (billed as “the estate’s spiritual heart”) is set at the sacred confluence of the Ayung and Tibakauh rivers. In addition to yoga, meditation and various fitness regimens, guests can now partake in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and a hydrotherapy circuit, fed by a natural spring famous to Balinese villagers for its powers of healing. With healthy menus (including exciting vegan options), you’re sure to end your holiday healthier than you started it.

Address: Banjar Begawan, Melinggih Kelod, Payangan, Gianyar, Bali

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Mark Eveleigh has written about Indonesia for some of the world’s most prestigious media, including BBC Wildlife, CNN Travel, National Geographic Traveller and, of course, The Independent. His 2022 travel book Kopi Dulu (which means ‘Coffee First’), describing a 15,000km journey across the archipelago, was first published by Penguin Random House. When picking which hotels to include, he considers his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Indonesia uses the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).

When is the best time of year to visit?

Bali’s weather is best during the dry season, which is a similar time to the European summer and Australian winter. Yet visiting at this time also brings hordes of crowds. Shoulder seasons – April to May and September to October – are a better choice. If you are not used to high levels of humidity, avoid the wet season peak in January and February.

What area of Bali is best to stay in?

Some of the best places to visit include Ubud for its rice terraces and Canguu, a more party-focused coastal town known for surfing and a vibrant nightlife.

Divers will love a trip to Tulamben due to the wreck of a Second World War American cargo ship, while Nusa Dua is a more laidback, luxury destination.

Where do celebrities stay?

Ultra-luxury resorts such as Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay often attract celebrities.

How to get the best deal?

Whilst package deals are often more convenient, booking your travel components separately can often work out cheaper. If you have your eye on a particular hotel, we recommend comparing hotel rates on various booking platforms, such as Hotels.com, Expedia and Travel Republic. Don’t forget to check for extras, such as free cancellation and free breakfast.

Travel Republic has competitive room rates on Bali hotels, including some featured in our round-up, such as Raffles Bali and Nirjhara. You can also save £25 on your booking by simply registering for the newsletter.



