Mandarin Oriental, Singapore hotel review

Find classic luxury at this superbly located five-star offering from Mandarin Oriental with sweeping city views across Marina Bay, an excellent spa and a swish club lounge

Location

Located just a 20-minute drive from Singapore Changi Airport, the Mandarin Oriental Marina Bay is set just outside the main buzz of the city, yet close enough that you can easily access everything Singapore has to offer. Marina Bay is one of the main tourist areas of Singapore, home to many of the major luxury hotels, as well as the ArtScience Museum, the Singapore Flyer observation wheel and Esplanade Theatres on the Bay. Gardens by the Bay are on your doorstep – just a 25-minute walk from the Mandarin Oriental and you’ll be in the centre of the cloud forest – while Raffles is a mere 10-minute walk and Chinatown a 30-minute stroll (or 10-minute drive).

open image in gallery You'll find laidback luxury with excellent service at this hotel ( Mandarin Oriental Singapore )

The vibe

Elevated and elegant yet relaxed, the hotel showcases the Mandarin Oriental’s signature style of modern luxury that reflects the surrounding city. It feels contemporary thanks to a recent renovation, yet still retains a sense of old-school Singaporean glamour. With the building shaped like a fan, all the rooms face outwards towards the Marina, which means they all have sweeping views. And it’s this location overlooking the Marina that is the hotel’s crown jewel – it gives a sense of being close to the action while still feeling calm and quiet.

Service

The service at Mandarin Oriental hotels rarely disappoints, and the Singapore Marina is no exception. Staff are efficient and friendly, check-in is fast, and turndowns and housekeeping occur without you even noticing. There’s an excellent concierge service that will arrange experiences both within the hotel and offer recommendations beyond, and can also take care of transport and airport transfers.

Bed and bath

Rooms are elegant and spacious with muted pinks, blues and greens set against neutral tones. Those gorgeous views of the marina below and the city beyond can be enjoyed through floor-to-ceiling windows in all rooms, from the entry-level deluxe rooms upwards. At the higher level, suites and family rooms are available, with living spaces including dining rooms and kitchens. Sleek white marble bathrooms have bathtubs and rainforest showers, with amenities including Mandarin Oriental toiletries and Dyson hairdryers.

open image in gallery A Marina Bay View room. The decor is neutral with splashes of colour ( Mandarin Oriental Singapore )

Food and drink

The food and drink offering at the Mandarin Oriental is expansive, with eight restaurants serving a range of cuisines, as well as the MO bar, where guests can enjoy signature cocktails and light bites while taking in the views across the bay. Embu is a bustling affair in a relaxed setting with an all-day buffet offering local dishes and international cuisines.

There’s also a steakhouse, lobby lounge, cake shop, Italian eatery, Zuicho Japanese fine dining, and the Bay@5 alfresco lounge, but if you visit one restaurant, make it the Cherry Garden, where you’ll enjoy elevated Cantonese dishes such as steamed pork siew mai with baby abalone, charcoal-roasted duck with cherry sauce, and asparagus with hon-shimeji mushroom, lily bulb and gingko nuts. Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for, as are most dietary restrictions.

open image in gallery Cherry Garden serves elevated Cantonese dishes ( Mandarin Oriental Singapore )

Facilities

The spa at the Mandarin Oriental is one of the best I’ve visited in Asia, with knowledgeable, highly trained staff and a highly relaxing atmosphere. There are a number of treatments on offer, including customised and signature massages, facials and body scrubs – which can be enjoyed with a glass of champagne – as well as a nail salon.

The 25-metre outdoor swimming pool on the fifth floor allows you to take a dip while soaking in the panoramic views of the city, and there is a well-equipped gym, with daily fitness classes including yoga, HIIT and strength training.

HAUS 65 club lounge is available to guests in Club Marina Bay Rooms or suites, and is a wonderfully calm spot to get some work done or enjoy a coffee or glass of wine. The food and service up here are excellent – the afternoon tea served on delicate china is a particularly lovely experience.

There’s a real focus on experiences at the Mandarin Oriental and the concierge will be only too happy to arrange everything from a vintage Vespa sidecar ride (a fun and quirky way to see the sights) to a cultural cooking class or a hike through the trails of Bukit Brown Forest.

open image in gallery The spa offers a range of treatments including massages, facials and body scrubs ( Mandarin Oriental Singapore )

Accessibility

All entrances, restaurants, the bar, event spaces, the fitness centre, and spa are accessible. Accessible guest rooms are compliant with local regulations and feature audio and visual alert devices. In-room accessible amenities include roll-in rain showers with benches, shower chairs, grab handrails and an emergency call system.

Pet policy

The hotel does not allow pets, but service animals are welcome.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, children are welcome at the Mandarin Oriental Marina Bay. There are a number of family suites with bunk beds. Children below the age of six eat free at Embu restaurant (when accompanied by an adult), where there’s a safari-themed kids' corner during dinner and Sunday brunch, and there are several experiences curated for young guests, including children’s cooking classes and yoga for kids. There is also a separate children’s pool with water jets.

At a glance:

Best thing: The relaxed vibe in an ideal location

Perfect for: Travellers keen to experience the best of Singapore with ease

Not right for: A city centre buzz

Instagram from: Any one of the rooms – each has an exquisite view

Address: 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797

Phone: +65 6338 0066

Website: mandarinoriental.com

