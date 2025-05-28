Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol, Spain hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Expertly emulating the laidback Andalusian spirit, the Spanish southern coast’s newest hotel brings serenity, relaxation and fine dining to the Costa del Sol

Location

Sitting on a quiet hillside in the southern Costa del Sol region of Spain, Fairmont La Hacienda is a newly built hotel set within the La Hacienda Links Golf Resort, one of the area’s premier golfing destinations, overlooking the calm Mediterranean coastline. Perched on the edge of the public four-kilometre La Alcaidesa beach, where the hotel’s private beach club serves cocktails, meals and sharing dishes. The majority of the surrounding hillside is covered with rugged greenery, coastal apartments and gated communities, like the Palm Springs-esque Sotogrande, making for a tranquil stay in this small pocket of the southern shoreline.

A half-hour drive along the coast is the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, where you will find the likes of Marks & Spencer and Costa Coffee basking in the Iberian sunshine, as well as designer boutiques and historical landmarks. The Rock of Gibraltar juts up from the sea like a cathedral’s spire; its powerful presence is hard to ignore, and guests can position themselves with a view of the dramatic monolith at dinner.

The vibe

When you enter the lobby at Fairmont La Hacienda, you are met with an uninterrupted view of the sparkling Alborán Sea through a giant glass window. The hotel’s muted tones, organic textures and jute textiles don’t try to compete with the picture-perfect views, but offer a calm backdrop, enhanced by locally-crafted art. Overall, the energy is calming; this is a hotel in which to relax and unwind, featuring soft lighting throughout and plush pool loungers to sink into after a few glasses of Cava.

The service

The staff are still getting into their groove here – the hotel has been open for less than a year – but the commitment to its success shines through from upper management to the bell staff. Dropped napkins are replaced in the blink of an eye, water glasses are replenished, and you are never sitting long trying to catch the attention of the friendly waiting staff. You won’t find the hotel’s senior leadership tucked away in offices behind closed doors either; staff float around the hotel, making sure guests always have what they need.

open image in gallery Fairmont La Hacienda has a main pool, a heated infinity pool and a indoor spa pool ( Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol )

Bed and bath

There are 153 rooms in the main building and 47 whitewashed villas in the Andalusian-style village closer to the golf course. The rooms are all designed relatively similarly, with soft and creamy interiors, organic textures and wooden furniture contrasted by plush pillows and feather-stuffed duvets. What sets these spaces apart is the attention to detail. Warm LED strips tucked into corners made showering that little bit more luxurious, while buttons next to the light switches signal ‘Do Not Disturb’ or ‘Service’, foregoing those tatty paper signs often found in hotel rooms.

The villas all have generously-sized living spaces, small seating areas, and lounger-lined terraces with private pools. Also included are kitchens and kitchenettes, ideal for those who prefer to shop for local produce and cook for themselves. If you are in ultimate holiday mode, however, fridges and pantries can be stocked for you, and chefs can prepare dinners for you.

Food and drink

Local produce, carefully curated menus and unprocessed dishes come first here. Gourmet restaurant Dalmar is the hotel’s most prized eatery, and with a changing menu every day, à la carte dinners at this restaurant won’t get tiresome. At the helm of the kitchen is Chef Benito Gómez, best known for his two-Michelin-starred restaurant Bardal in Ronda.

Showcased at dinner were Cantabrian anchovies served over ice, grilled turbot and oysters with spicy pepper and coriander, paired with regional wines like Forlong Burbuja Blanco with help from a sommelier. El Faro, also found in the main building, has a large terrace area where dishes such as baby squid with squid ink mayonnaise and flaky pastry with a sweet vanilla chantilly are served. Drinks are served on the Vista Lounge terrace by waiting staff, so you’ll never have to stand and wait by the bar for your aperitif or sundowner.

Lunches at Umbra are a more laid-back affair, served from a sun-dappled spot next to the pool. Try red tuna lion tartare, ribeye steak or the Russian seafood salad.

open image in gallery Oysters with spicy pepper and coriander dressing are among the many delicacies served at Benito Gómez’s Dalmar restaurant ( Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol )

Facilities

Before the hotel opened earlier this year, the area was known for its sweeping golf courses, many with sea views, and guests can take advantage of packages and priority tee times during their stay at one of the two 18-hole championship La Hacienda Links Resort courses, which encircle the resort.

The site boasts three swimming pools: a large main outdoor pool that sits next to a heated infinity pool, and another smaller pool set inside the spa. The 1,800-square-meter spa has no shortage of facilities, from hydrotherapy and Jacuzzis, cold plunge pools, treatment rooms, wet and dry saunas and a hammam. The wellness circuit is complete with a hot shower with multiple nozzles targeting different areas of the body and cold showers that mist you rather than shock you with a downpour.

Mornings in the yoga studio or fitness centre down the hall are made special by the sunrise filling the room as you look out onto the sea (although yoga can be slightly disturbed by the buzz of the workout machines next door).

Accessibility

There are 10 fully accessible rooms on the property, as well as accessible public toilets, large walkways and lifts. Staff can also transport guests from one end of the resort to another on golf buggies.

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are welcome at Farimont La Hacienda, up to one pet per room and a maximum weight of 20 kg. Special cleaning fees may also apply.

open image in gallery Views of the Mediterranian take centre stage at Fairmont La Hacienda ( Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol )

Check in/check out

Check in after 3pm, check-out at 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Families can check into rooms with multiple queen beds, or splash out on a villa with separate rooms and bedrooms that are ideal for teens who want a bit more space. The hotel also has a kids’ and teens’ club, fitted with a shaded playground and indoor hangout area with a PlayStation, foosball and ping pong table and retro arcade machines.

At a glance

Best thing: Dinners at Dalmar.

Perfect for: Peaceful breaks.

Not right for: Party people who want to be within walking distance of buzzing nightlife.

Instagram from: The terrace for views of Gibraltar Rock in the background.

Address: Calle de Faro de Punta Mala 2 11310 San Roque Spain

Phone: +34 856290811

Website: www.fairmont.com

