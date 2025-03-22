The TravelSmart guide to Singapore, from street food to green spaces

This week, this special episode of TravelSmart – in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board – is helping you get to know the incredible southeast Asian city state.

It's a place famous for its contemporary architecture, weaving of green spaces into the urban landscape, and beyond impressive street food – and somewhere that is far from simply a place to stopover. Join Annabel Grossman and The Independent's travel correspondent Simon Calder, who shares why the Lion City is one of his favourites, from its diversity to how it blends a colourful history with cutting-edge modernity – all while preserving its natural heart.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.