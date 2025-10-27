Banyan Tree, Kyoto, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This elegant hotel blends contemporary design with a Japanese ryokan twist for an unforgettable escape featuring private hot springs and a bamboo forest.

Location

Situated within walking distance of the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, this hotel is brilliantly positioned to explore the historical centre. Built among a lush forest overlooking Gion and the Hōkan-ji Temple, it’s secluded enough to feel totally removed from the bustling city below.

It also boasts the highest hotel views of Kyoto, allowing guests to enjoy unparalleled skyline sights from select city-facing rooms. But be ready for a steep incline if you’re planning to walk. You can alternatively book a short taxi or arrange a car through the concierge to take you wherever you need to go.

The vibe

open image in gallery The bamboo pavilion is used for yoga sessions ( Banyan Tree )

The Banyan Tree knows that true luxury doesn’t need to be grand. Here, it’s all in the understated contemporary details, the smart design, and the stunning natural backdrop. It’s conceptual, luxurious, and it works.

Created by the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, Banyan Tree Kyoto incorporates traditional Japanese elements into its design. As you walk through the gardens, you’ll hear the soothing trickle of water and the wind rustling through the cherry blossoms. The art-filled reception gallery speaks to the local Japanese culture, and be sure not to miss the authentic Meiko performances held on the Banyan Tree’s private Noh stage.

Service

The Banyan Tree Kyoto looks after its guests from the moment they arrive, from a traditional welcoming tea ceremony to exceptional dining services. Staff are friendly and enthusiastic and go above and beyond to share insider recommendations of the best bits of Kyoto.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery A deep wooden soaking tub can be found in the rooms at Bayan Tree ( Banyan Tree )

The Banyan Tree features 52 beautiful rooms with natural or city views, and a variety of king and twin sleeping arrangements. Designed in a traditional ryokan style, spacious rooms have a holistic yet contemporary flair and feature soft tatami mat floors, lots of natural light, as well as a deep wooden soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Each room is equipped with yukata kimonos and traditional shoes, with guests encouraged to embrace authentic dress around the resort.

More premium options go the extra mile: including private onsens, natural spring water and private Noh stage views. Those after a detox should try the wellness room, which provides yoga and exercise equipment, caffeine-free drinks, and nutrition platters.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Enjoy Ryozen’s Kaiseki dishes at Banyan Tree ( Banyan Tree )

The on-site Ryozen restaurant and bar specialises in local flavours while delivering an exceptional dining experience. Overlooking the outdoor Noh stage, enjoy a range of carefully explained dishes, including a superb multi-course Kaiseki menu with sake tasting featuring high-quality sashimi, wagyu and fish delicacies.

The cosy Ryozen bar also serves excellent, affordable cocktails during happy hour. Here, breakfast is served in either Japanese or American style. Both are delicious, but we’d recommend giving the Japanese bento box a go (as long as you’re ok with seafood for breakfast).

Facilities

open image in gallery This hotel is home to a private onsen ( Banyan Tree )

All facilities promote unwinding, wellbeing and relaxation. One of the best features is its private onsen (traditional Japanese hot spring), where guests can soak in warm waters. It’s traditional, meaning men and women have separate areas and clothing isn’t permitted.

Other facilities geared toward the essence of Kyoto include the fantastic on-site spa, offering massages and treatments at the hands of skilled therapists, as well as a gym. For the early birds, morning yoga classes near the bamboo forest are also worth it.

Disability access

The Banyan Tree offers step-free access and accessible rooms. But accessing the bamboo forest may be tricky.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check in at 3pm, check out at 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Rooms are spacious enough for families, but over-12s are charged as adults.

At a glance

Best thing: Views of the city from the Grand Serenity room.

Perfect for: Couples and solo travellers looking for relaxation and solitude.

open image in gallery Bayan Tree rooms blend traditional ryokan style with contemporary flair ( Banyan Tree )

Not right for: Business travellers, or guests looking for a lively scene.

Instagram from: The gardens surrounding the Noh stage.

Address: 7 Seikanji Ryozan Cho, Higashiyama Ward, 605-0861 Kyoto, Japan

Phone: +81 75 531 0500

Website: banyantree.com/japan/kyoto

