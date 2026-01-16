Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Danna Langkawi is a luxurious colonial-style beachfront resort with stunning sea views, offering multiple dining options, a serene spa and family-friendly facilities

Location

Tucked away in a small cove on the northwest coast of Langkawi in Malaysia, where the rainforest-cloaked hills meet white sandy beaches, The Danna is an elegant waterfront getaway.

The hotel is nestled in Telaga Harbour Park, close to some of the island’s must-see attractions but away from the hustle and bustle of the Pantai Cenang, the island’s main tourist centre, which is a 25-min taxi ride away. The main airport is just a 15-minute drive away too, making getting to and from the hotel very straightforward.

The location delivers a relaxing island escape – you’ll hear the gentle lapping of water and tropical breezes rather than city noise.

The vibe

The colonial Mediterranean-style decor – think high ceilings, rattan-backed chairs and shutters – makes the hotel seem older than its 15 years, but rooms and facilities are impeccably maintained, with a fresh and airy feel throughout. It feels both luxurious and laidback, making it the ideal retreat for those seeking ease and relaxation, such as couples on their honeymoons and families.

The secluded location, away from the tourist hotspots and noisy roads, helps to create a sense of serenity, allowing guests to fully unwind as they lie by the huge infinity pool or lounge on their balconies overlooking the sparkling sea.

open image in gallery All standard rooms have a balcony with a view of either the sea, the mountains or the marina ( The Danna Langkawi )

Service

The staff are truly exceptional – friendly, approachable, and readily going out of their way to ensure guests’ stays are as enjoyable as possible. The extraordinary effort they went to in order to retrieve a pair of lost sunglasses – when I had all but given up hope of seeing them again – deserves a special mention. Added to this, most of the staff are from Langkawi themselves, so their advice and tips – which they are happy to share – come from their own experiences of living on the island as locals.

Bed and bath

The Danna’s 123 rooms are generously sized, even at entry level, and continue the colonial architectural style with dark wood furniture and soft, neutral tones.

All rooms come with balconies offering either garden, marina or ocean views, the latter proving a perfect spot to watch beautiful sunsets over the Andaman Sea. The beds are so big you could get lost in them, and all rooms include thoughtful touches such as homemade cookies, Nespresso machines and well-stocked mini bars.

The marble-clad bathrooms are particularly impressive, with enormous, deep bathtubs – as well as jacuzzis in some rooms – and bespoke Jo Loves toiletries. There are also 10 beachfront villas available, complete with their own private infinity pools and direct access to the white sands and crystal clear sea.

open image in gallery One of the Danna’s six Countess Suites, all of which have a sea view ( The Danna Langkawi )

Food and drink

If something is good enough to get out of the Danna’s extremely comfortable beds for, it has to be the hotel’s exceptional breakfast offering. Even the most regular luxury hotel-goers will be impressed by the spread that’s laid out each morning, featuring delights of both Asian and European cuisine, and from an open kitchen so guests can watch the chefs at work.

The highlights are the Malaysian dishes: soft, buttery roti served with small bowls of fragrant curries, as well as the must-have nasi lemak – the country’s national dish. It’s hard to resist.

As for the evening menu, there are three restaurants on-site, each offering their own unique culinary experience. Planter’s, the hotel’s main restaurant, has a mix of European and Asian dishes on offer, while Straits & Co provides lighter snack and afternoon treats, as well as traditional Peranakan cuisine, which is full of rich flavours in elegantly presented dishes.

Additional venues like The Terrace Italian restaurant and the relaxed Pool Café serve Italian meals, seafood, pizzas and snacks by the water.

open image in gallery Planter’s, the Danna’s all-day dining restaurant ( The Danna Langkawi )

Facilities

The Danna’s three‑tiered infinity pool is one of the standout features. Set against panoramic Andaman Sea views and lined by comfortable loungers, it’s a spectacular place to begin or end the day, sip a cocktail and watch the sunset. There is also the secluded seafront, which is essentially a private beach, where guests can enjoy a variety of watersports, including paddle boarding and even electric pedal boating.

The spa, perched on an upper floor with leafy views, offers treatments from soothing aromatherapy to deep tissue massages and hot stone rituals.

There’s a well-equipped gym with modern cardio and weights equipment, while a library and games room offer quieter ways to unwind with a book or a game of billiards.

open image in gallery The Danna’s standout feature is the three-tiered infinity pool ( The Danna Langkawi )

Accessibility

The Danna is suitable for guests using wheelchairs. The hotel is designed with wide corridors and elevators to all wheelchair‑accessible public spaces, while guests can request wheelchair‑friendly rooms with adapted bathrooms.

Family friendly?

The Danna can certainly work well for families, though it leans more luxury than family-focused. There’s an impressive organised kids’ club called The Danna Jr. Club with supervised activities like crafts, games and sports for children aged around four to 11, giving parents some downtime while kids are having fun. There’s also a separate kids’ pool, next to the main pool, which is great for younger swimmers.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in from 3pm, check-out by 12pm.

At a glance

Best thing: The incredible infinity pool, with its breathtaking view of the sea.

Perfect for: Couples and families seeking a long-haul stay to remember.

Not right for: Guests hoping for lively nightlife.

Instagram from: The poolside, or the seafront balconies, looking out across the Andaman Sea at sunset.

Address: Pantai Kok, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Phone number: +60 4 959 3288

Website: thedanna.com

Will’s stay was hosted by The Danna, Langkawi