Oblu Nature Helengeli by Sentido, Maldives hotel review

This all-inclusive resort is a hotspot for families, boasting a vibrant house coral reef and a laidback atmosphere

Location

Oblu Nature Helengeli by Sentido is found on the Helengeli island, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. The hotel can be reached by a 50-minute shared speedboat journey from Male’s international airport. The island covers around 64,000 square meters, with one walkable path through the centre (it takes around 25 minutes to walk from one end to the other). It’s known for its rich marine life: expect to swim among blue tip and black tip reef sharks, turtles and colourful shoals of fish.

The vibe

open image in gallery Relax in a hanging egg chair at Raa Bandhi Bar ( OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO )

The interiors at the resort are fuss-free and relaxed. The cavernous bar is complete with hanging egg chairs, over-water netted beds and wooden high tables. While the hotel certainly isn’t design-led, the recognisable feel of the resort puts guests instantly at ease. With cocktails, beers and more on tap as part of the all-inclusive plan, there’s a lively atmosphere throughout the day. The bar’s TV screens show sports like darts and football, and a DJ plays throughout the day before live entertainment takes over (the bar is open until 1am). The cover’s singer tends to divide guests – some took to the dance floor while others slunk out early.

The public areas, including the buffet restaurant, are spacious enough to offer privacy. Whether poolside or perched at the bar, you’ll spot multi-generational families, honeymooning couples and friends in their twenties.

Service

From the bartenders to the spa therapists, staff are warm, friendly and conversational. On a sunset boat cruise, the guides are as gleeful as guests to spot dolphins, while snorkelling experts are an encyclopedia of knowledge. Service isn’t always consistent – drinks arrive quickly at the main pool, but there is no service at the small bar by the adult pool. Waiters at the buffet are also less attentive, but service is excellent at the two a la carte restaurants.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Some over-water accommodation comes with private plunge pools ( OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO )

There are 153 villas at Oblu Nature, from beach to over-water accommodation. Some come with private plunge pools and sunset views, while others boast multiple bedrooms for families and groups. The rooms come with all the necessary amenities (hair dryers, TV, a complimentary mini bar and a pod coffee machine, an iron and board, robes, flip flops, toiletries and toothpaste).

Design-wise, the hotel keeps it simple with colourful scatter cushions on the bed, marine or island-inspired artwork and ocean-hued coffee or bedside tables. Even the smallest villas are spacious, complete with chaise lounges and walk-in dressing rooms with a very generous amount of wardrobe space. The bathrooms in all the villas are partially open-air (though with plenty of privacy), so you can listen to the ocean or water lapping at the shore as you shower.

Food and drink

There are three restaurants at Oblu Nature, plus the poolside Raa Bandhi bar. Spice is the flagship buffet restaurant overlooking the ocean – breakfast, lunch and dinner here are all included in the full-board package. The sheer amount and variety of food on offer is impressive (there’s Indian, Italian, Sri Lankan, Maldivian and Mediterranean stations available), but the quality and thought behind the dishes are less so. That being said, the all-inclusive plan lets you dine at either of the a la carte restaurants every four nights. Raga Route serves Indian fare with excellent wine pairings – try the fennel leaves fish steak or kaffir lime chicken curry. Just Grill is a Mediterranean-inspired grill restaurant on the beach with a crowd-pleasing menu – think souvlaki skewers, braised pork belly and yellow fin tuna fillets.

Both restaurants offer a fine-dining experience that helps break up the monotony of the buffet (you can eat at either any time at an extra charge, too). The poolside bar has nine classic cocktails included in the plan, from margaritas and Mai Tai’s to cosmopolitans and pina coladas – all boast punchy measurements and can be made as a mocktail, too. A wide selection of beers and wines is also on the menu. Room service is available in the villas, and you can enjoy a heart-shaped floating breakfast at an extra cost (a Maldivian honeymoon signature).

Facilities

open image in gallery The ELE | NA spa is set over a tranquil water garden ( OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO )

There’s no shortage of activities to get stuck into at Oblu Nature. The modern gym sits on a deck overlooking the water, with a weekly calendar of yoga, aerobics and pilates classes. An adults-only infinity pool provides a quieter alternative to the main pool by the bar. Snorkelling equipment is complimentary, and there are hours of enjoyment to be had in exploring the coral right offshore. Non-motorised sports equipment like paddleboards and kayaks is also included in your stay, while jet skis, water skiing and more are available at an extra cost.

For those with itchy feet, the resort dive centre offers excursions to snorkel with manta rays or watch dolphins frolicking in the sea. One sunset cruise on a traditional Dhoni boat is included in your stay (they run daily), as is a line fishing excursion.

The ELE | NA spa is a highlight, set over a water garden, with individual and couples treatment rooms. Though at an extra cost, the treatments are relatively affordable – and a great way to pass the time when the weather likely takes a turn, in classic Maldives fashion.

No bikes are available, but there is a regular golf buggy shuttle. Oblu is a natural tropical island, and it isn’t home to the pristine white sand beaches synonymous with the Maldives. There are two small communal beaches and a sandy shoreline in front of some of the villas, but the sea life and two pools are the star attractions here.

Accessibility

Oblu Nature Helengeli by Sentido has ramps in all public areas and can add a ramp to villas if needed – excluding lagoon villas.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 2pm; check out by 12pm. The all-inclusive offering ends at 11am on checkout day.

Family friendly

Yes, there are family-size villas, a dedicated kids’ nature centre for interactive learning and child-friendly food at the buffet. Kids’ snorkelling equipment and specialised guided tours, such as fishing and dolphin watching, are also available.

At a glance

Best thing: The vibrant house coral reef for a snorkelling experience right off shore.

Perfect for: Families.

Not right for: Foodies.

Instagram from: The sunset boat cruise.

Address: Helengeli Island, North Male' Atoll, The Maldives

Phone number: +960 400 0077

Website: coloursofoblu.com

