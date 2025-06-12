Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bermuda: home of brightly-coloured shorts, salmon-coloured sand and one seriously mysterious triangle. Brits might also know it for its offshore banking and top-tier sporting events. What it’s not renowned for is being a bargain holiday destination.

Replete with palm-fringed beaches and a nightly tree frog chorus loud enough to defy even the best sound insulation, Bermuda is often confused as being located in the Caribbean. In fact, this fish-hook-shaped archipelago, formed of seven primary islands, lies 1,000 miles north of that colourful collection, floating alone in the Atlantic Ocean like a last puzzle piece lost beneath the sofa.

For many, it’s a popular travel spot. In 2024, the total number of visitors arriving by air had almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, while the average spend per person was $2,151, shelled out over roughly nine days. That cost is in addition to forking out for airfares, which can average a few hundred pounds more expensive than flights from the UK to Caribbean islands.

open image in gallery Take a tour of the colourful capital city of Hamilton in Bermuda is home to a collection of shops, museums and eateries ( Bermuda Tourism Board )

While hardly Maldives-level spending, it’s also undoubtedly not a bargain. So is Bermuda a destination happy to remain reserved for cruise lovers and the private yacht-owning elite? Or is there a way your average holidaymaker can enjoy it too?

Thankfully, the answer seems to be yes. According to Expedia, average flight prices to Bermuda dropped 6 per cent for Brits between 2023 and 2024, meaning it’s more affordable now than in recent years. And while accommodation and dining add up, there are ways to conserve spending while there without sacrificing feeling like you’re watching your pennies (universally agreed as the antithesis of a good holiday experience).

So if you’re keen to soak up the sight of white stepped roofs, yawing sailboats and Bermudian blue seas, you need to be smart about it. Here’s what I learnt about visiting Bermuda on a budget.

Sightseeing and museums are easy wins

At just 20 square miles, Bermuda’s landmass is smaller than Manhattan's. This makes it easily explorable, particularly Hamilton, its colourful capital city. Sign up for the free walking tour, which sets off each day from City Hall and is delivered by ebullient ‘town crier’, Ed Christopher. A showman who missed his calling, Ed has been revealing the secrets of Hamilton for three decades. Listen closely for fascinating facts fired out between greetings of “Yes, sir!” bellowed at acquaintances across the street, on passing motorbikes or through truck windows. Facts you might glean include that the roof of the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity is made from the keel of an old ship and local brewery Goslings is the only rum maker in the world with the patent for ‘black rum’. The tour runs weekdays between April and December.

Inside City Hall, the National Gallery is free to enter and has a rotating slate of exhibitions by local artists. There are also events, talks and performances throughout the year. For a creative injection while taking some sunshine, opt for the self-guided city art tour, which leads visitors around the burg via some of its most striking outdoor displays. Free maps are available from City Hall reception.

Another wallet-friendly, engaging activity is spending an afternoon at the Royal Naval Dockyards, perched at the very tip of the country’s ‘fish hook’. This collection of shops, museums and eateries is free to wander, though I’d recommend paying the $18 entry fee for The National Museum of Bermuda, which provides a comprehensive retelling of the country’s history. Begin in the basement of the Custodian’s House for an introduction to Bermuda’s wartime legacy, then head upstairs for stories on slave trade history, the Portuguese influence and photo exhibitions by locals. It’s also a great place to spot the distinctive Bermuda Longtail, which flits over the buildings. Access it by the Blue Route ferry from Hamilton for as little as $3.50.

open image in gallery Bermuda's lush green islands are fronted by beautiful beaches and harbours ( Getty/iStock )

Explore beaches, parks and Bermuda’s natural beauty

While Bermuda’s beaches and golf courses rightfully receive a lot of attention, it’s in some of the less manicured locations that the country’s natural diversity flourishes.

I spent a morning wandering the untamed wilds of Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve with vegan chef and forager Doreen William-James. Giant conch shell in hand and daughter-in-law’s post-op Yorkshire Terrier strapped to her chest, she began the tour with the excellent point: “Why walk by food to buy food?” We began, somewhat surprisingly, in the car park, at whose concrete edge I nibbled on nasturtiums, hibiscus and wild fennel. Further in, the variety within this 120-acre park (which also houses a NASA facility) revealed itself. Every plant seemed to hold some natural nourishment, whether it was the omega-3-rich sea purslane, vitamin C-filled ‘Scurvy’ grass or New Zealand Spinach, bursting with Vitamin K. It’s no wonder Doreen estimates around 40 per cent of her produce comes directly from the land. The tour was $65 well-spent, not least because I got to taste Doreen’s delightful fennel hummus and vegan coffee cupcakes.

The Bermuda Railway Trail is another enlightening way to enjoy Bermuda’s blooming nature. Tracing the edge of the island for 18 miles (excluding Hamilton), and skirting some of the country’s most beautiful bays, this disused railway line is now the location of choice for runners, hikers and cyclists looking to enjoy the island’s scenic allure. Though it can be tackled in a day, it’s advisable to break it into sections and soak it up at a slower pace (you are on holiday after all). The route takes visitors via the old capital and docks of St. George’s, by stunning vistas of the Dockyards from Palmetto Park and alongside Gibbs’ Hill Lighthouse. For a modest fee of $2.50, visitors can climb the 185 spiralling steps and, on a clear day, be rewarded with views of white roofs peeking out between oleander and palm leaves, and always, the inescapable blue sea.

Short diversions from the trail lead to the lauded likes of Horseshoe Bay and Warwick Long Bay, two of Bermuda’s best beaches. All its public beaches are free, so stock up on drinks and snacks before you arrive, borrow a brolly from the hotel, and dig in for the day.

Focus on festivals for an affordable slice of Bermudian life

Visiting during an event season is a good way to ensure low-cost entertainment. During my visit in April, the Bermuda Annual Agricultural Exhibition was all anyone could talk about – giant rabbits, huge hogs and gourds to make you blush were due to be on display within the Botanical Gardens’ 36 acres. This long-running, weekend event (first held in 1843) celebrates Bermuda’s diverse agriculture and horticulture and features woodworking exhibits, fruit and vegetable stalls, livestock pens and technicoloured floriculture displays. If such an environment isn’t stimulating enough, there are also interactive zones for children and live arts performances. At $10 per adult ticket, $5 for under-16s and free entry for under-five-year-olds, it promises an affordable, culturally rich day out.

open image in gallery The Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda ( Getty/iStock )

In summertime, events ramp up a notch. Mid-June sees carnival chaos descend on the island, and while a plethora of parties fill the calendar (Raft Up, Euphoria and Glow offer yacht-, beach- and costume-based events), visitors can enjoy much of the celebrations for free, such as the parade, which lasts almost an entire day. Food stalls, live music and the joie de vivre of festivities infect the islands, making it an easy, affordable way to soak up the country’s vibrant culture.

Sports fans should plump for the end of July when one of Bermuda’s biggest events (the Cup Match) takes place across two significant holidays (Emancipation Day and Mary Prince Day – July 31-August 1). A historic cricket game between rival teams from either end of the island, St. George’s and Somerset, this sporting event is a world away from the restraint of British cricket. Scaffolding is erected around the pitch and sections rented out to spectators, who, dressed to impress, spend as much time following the on-grass rivalry as they do sampling local delicacies from food stalls, playing Crown & Anchor (an old Navy game) and socialising. Tickets cost around $25 per adult and entry starts at 6am. The carnivalesque vibes extend into 3 and 4 of August with other adrenaline-fuelled events such as the Bacchanal Run (where runners are covered in powdered paint en route) and sleek sea vessels collect in Mangrove Bay for the Non Mariners Raft Up.

Pack lunches and plan meals out strategically

As with many remote island destinations, grocery shopping and dining out in Bermuda can be pricey. If you’re staying somewhere with a kitchen and can cook at your accommodation, it’s worth making up lunches for days out and planning the odd dinner in too.

Look to local markets for groceries as they often have decent offers – the Farmers Market in the Botanical Gardens runs every Saturday morning and sells locally-grown fruit and veg as well as novelty treats such as guava candies, banana bread and mango fruit sticks. Some convenience stores also sell hot buffet food, which is popular with locals and perfect to pick up on the way back from sightseeing (boxes tend to go for around the $13 mark).

Fans of all-inclusive resorts will find limited options here; currently, Grotto Bay Beach Resort is the only all-inclusive property. It charges $129 per person, per day, for its full meal plan on top of the room rate (which is one of the more reasonable rates on the island despite an incredibly generous offering). Even by the price tags of most Bermudian restaurants, this still isn’t an inconsiderable cost, but for the convenience of three meals a day from either a comprehensive buffet or à la carte menu – and a lunchtime poolside eating option – it could be worth considering.

When you dine out, do your research, as there are some reasonable options which come with character. Look to the island’s ‘oldest’ pub, The Swizzle Inn, which serves burgers, pizzas and salads for around the $20 mark in a rustic, sticker-wall clad atmosphere. For a local’s lunch, stop by Mamma Mia in Hamilton Parish (just off the Railway Trail), a hole-in-the-wall fish shack serving shrimp wraps and fish burgers alongside chicken wings and breakfast plates. Prices range from $6 to $27 so sampling the seasonal catch can be an affordable option.

open image in gallery Grotto Bay is the only all-inclusive hotel in Bermuda ( Grotto Bay, Bermuda )

Use public transport

Considering it’s such a small country, Bermuda sure does like to complicate its geography. For example, you won’t find the city of Hamilton in Hamilton Parish, but in Pembroke Parish. There’s a Paget Island and a Paget Parish, and a Smith’s Island and Smiths Parish, but neither of the islands fall within their namesake’s Parish. It’s probably a good thing then that visitors can’t hire cars here (though scooters are available for around $50 a day), and whilst taxis are sure to get you to the right place, they charge handsomely for the pleasure – the two minute drive from the Airport to Grotto Bay for example, could set you back as much as $20.

Thankfully, the bus system is comprehensive and more than capable of ferrying visitors from one end of the country to the other. Hotels can organise passes or tokens, or tickets can be bought with cash. Prices vary depending on your travel plans, but are likely to cost less overall than taxis.

How to get there

British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Hamilton daily. Flight time is around 7 hours 30 minutes.

