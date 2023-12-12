Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The great, southern land of Australia has long seduced tourists from all over the world, conjuring dreams of sun-drenched cities and long golden coastlines. The mere mention of Oz can spark envy for many, especially those living in places with less-than-pleasant weather.

This vast country has a wealth of fantastic places to visit, with a geographical, cultural and historical variety befitting its enormous size. Sydney and its world-famous landmarks remain the postcard image of the country, but cities like Melbourne are gaining ground with a slew of cultural offerings, picture-perfect beaches and characterful neighbourhoods.

Slightly less common with visitors looking for a city break are Cairns, Adelaide and Perth, though they continue to welcome more and more tourists, who come to experience verdant wine country, sporting events and cultural festivals, along with the wonders of Australia’s nature, from the enormous Outback to the striking Great Barrier Reef.

If you’re planning a trip to this part of the Southern Hemisphere, we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of the best cities to visit Down Under, and the best time of year to travel to them.

Sydney

Sydney is home to more than 100 beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sydney typifies the laid-back nature of Australia, from the busy sands of Bondi Beach to the serene waters of the harbour. These locations, together with the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, are what many outside of Australia will picture when they think of the country, and a ferry tour around the area is a great way to see as much as possible (one of the more popular routes is from Circular Quay to Manly).

The city’s main neighbourhoods, including popular spots like Surrey Hills, the Rocks, Woolloomooloo and Newtown, also carry that easy-going, friendly Aussie energy as well as various attractions worth a visit, such as the Art Gallery of NSW, the Royal Botanic Garden and the Australian Museum. For a spot of quieter relaxation, leave Bondi behind and check out the beaches of Manly, Bronte or Balmoral.

When to visit

Sydney’s high season falls between December and February, combining warm beach days with sporting events and plenty of celebrations (including Christmas and New Year’s Eve). March to May is the city’s autumn period, where temperatures remain high but manageable enough to explore in comfort – think average highs between 23C and 26C. There are plenty of important occasions that would may want to coincide your visit with, such as Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Melbourne

Melbourne became the largest city in the country in April 2023, after its borders were re-drawn (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Often referred to as the country’s capital of culture, Melbourne is a place where you can find highlights around every corner, from street art to hipster restaurants worth queuing for. There’s an abundance ways to fill your time during a city break, from wandering the magnificent National Gallery to catching some tennis at the Australian Open.

Heavily influenced by Europe, today Melbourne is a city whose multicultural nature is visibly reflected in its architecture, from the skyscrapers of the Central Business District to historic structures like Flinders Street Station and a slew of Victorian buildings. Its streets hide a plethora of nightlife spots, and it has a beachside hang-out in the shape of St Kilda.

When to visit

Summer in Melbourne begins around the same time as in Sydney, making January and February the warmest months – temperatures can easily exceed 30C, though average highs are around 27C. For something more manageable, visit in the summer shoulder season, in March or April, to experience balmy temperatures and less crowds (as well as a slew of events, like the Melbourne Grand Prix and the International Comedy Festival).

Cairns

Cairns is the main access point for reaching the Great Barrier Reef (Getty Images)

The main gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and the beaches of Far North Queensland, Cairns is a city that continues to grow in popularity as tourists seek out its tropical weather and unforgettable natural sites.

Top attractions include the Botanic Gardens, Esplanade and Boardwalk, with lovely suburban areas including Port Douglas, Palm Cove and Atherton Tablelands. Nevertheless, the Barrier Reef is the undeniable star of the area, with dozens of tours available for snorkelling and scuba diving across coral gardens with turtles and a host of tropical fish.

While the reef steals the headlines, Cairns and the surrounding area are home to other natural landmarks such as the Wet Tropics rainforest or Cape Tribulation, where trees give way meets coral reefs. There are plenty of great beaches, too, including Trinity, Ellis, Clifton and the Thala Beach Nature Reserve – there’s a reason why the city has labelled itself the “Jewel of the North”.

When to visit

For those wanting to explore the Great Barrier Reef, avoid visiting between October and May if you want to stay out of stinger season (though companies provide you with necessary equipment if you do want to dive during these months). Winter is the best time to come; June to August is in the middle of dry season and still offers highs around 26C. Peak season runs from around May until late September.

Adelaide

Adelaide is a Unesco City of Music (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally occupied by the Kaurna people, Adelaide has a colourful history that remains little-known by visitors who choose Sydney or Melbourne. Spread out along the banks of the Torrens River, this picturesque, easy-going hub is smaller but still contains a wealth of things to do, as well as acting as the gateway to the wine regions of Barrossa Valley and, further north, Uluru (Ayers Rock).

The city streets are characterised by their Victorian architecture and stone buildings, with heritage buildings and botanic gardens around North Terrace that are particularly charming. Cafe culture and al fresco dining is best sampled in Gouger Street, Moonta Street or Rundle Street, and cultural highlights include the South Australian Museum and the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the second largest in the world after Edinburgh’s. For a foray into nature, visit the Morialta Conservation Park, or swim with dolphins in the suburb of Glenelg.

When to visit

Like much of the rest of the country, Adelaide welcomes its warmest weather in January and February, with average temperatures sitting at a pleasant 24C. Unlike some other cities, summer highs aren’t sweltering, and a range of events – from the Adelaide Fringe to international cricket – can be enjoyed alongside days on the beach.

Brisbane

Brisbane’s population is 2.5 million, around half that of Melbourne and Sydney (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Brisbane is a popular destination year-round, with perhaps the best weather at all times in the country, and a place where the golden sand of the inner-city beaches sit in front of towering skyscrapers. The Brisbane River snakes across the city on its way to the coast, its banks home to the surprisingly large central business district, the buildings of which have come to define the city skyline.

The river separates the city into a series of neighbourhoods, such as the family-friendly South Bank, the trendy New Farm or Fortitude Valley, home to the best nightlife. Brisbane is home to the Queensland Cultural Centre and the Queensland Art Gallery, and will presumably receive plenty of attention as it gears up to host the Olympics in 2032.

For some nature lovers, kayaking along the river or relaxing on Streets Beach may suffice, though for those who want to venture out of the city there are options to explore Mooreton Bay, Mount Coot-Tha or the Glasshouse Mountains.

When to visit

Sub-tropical Brisbane rarely enters single-digit temperatures even in its winter. This does mean that temperatures in summer can be sweltering – sometimes rising into the 40s – so high season here is actually in the autumn and winter, between May and September. Daytime temperatures will peak around 26C, but evenings are cooler at around 12C. This period is also when the majority of the city’s main festivals and events are held.

Perth

Perth is almost 2,700km away from the nearest major city, Adelaide (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Perth is one of the most isolated cities on Earth, and it doesn’t attract the same number of visitors as Sydney or Melbourne. This, combined with a smaller population, means a city far less crowded than others in Australia, giving it a pleasant air of calm.

The city’s location on the edge of the Indian Ocean blesses it with a host of beautiful beaches, with sweeping stretches of untouched gold sands at Cottesloe, Swanbourne and Mettams Pool. For nature in the city, the Blackwall Reach Reserve, on the Swan River, is home to wild dolphins, and the 1,000-acre Kings Park is the best place to walk, picnic or enjoy sunset views over the city.

Popular areas for exploring, dining and discovering the arts include the recently renovated Cathedral Square, Elizabeth Quay and the cross-river port city of Fremantle. Cultural and historical highlights include the Perth Mint, the Art Gallery of Western Australia and Fremantle Prison, while wine tourism is also popular due to the city’s location between the Swan Valley and Margaret River vineyards.

When to visit

Summer in Perth is very warm, with average highs around 30C, and plenty of people – Aussies and international visitors alike – head west in January and February. This is the best time for going to the beach, whether surfing, snorkelling or lounging, and for attending cultural events, but with the small possibility of days in the 40s, some may prefer to visit in the spring shoulder season of September to November.

