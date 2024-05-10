Bajan beauty: 7 unmissable experiences in Barbados

Even without relying on its world-famous beaches, Barbados more than delivers when it comes to every type of holiday, from the most adrenaline-fuelled to indulgent R&R. When British Airways flights began 70 years ago, it was the original glitzy destination. And now, with flexible payment options, generous baggage allowance and famously high standards of hotels and car hire, there’s no one better to travel to this paradise island with than British Airways Holidays.

The array of activities is dizzying, so for our dime, here are the top unmissable experiences in this Caribbean paradise.

1. Brilliant beaches

( Alamy )

To think of Barbados is to think of pristine, palm-fringed beaches of powder-white sand and crystal-blue waters. There are no private beaches, meaning everyone can make use of the island’s best spots like Rockley Beach. To truly unwind, seek out a desert island feel in a tucked-away stretch like Bottom Bay Beach or Shark Hole Beach. You’ll reset before you know it.

2. Water adventures

( Alamy )

Perfect for snorkelling and diving, with wild surfing spots in the east and calm paddling waters in the west, the full range of water sports can be found in Barbados. The warm Caribbean waters make it all the more inviting – temperatures stay a dreamy 26-30C throughout the year. Underwater, you’ll find fascinating wrecks, schools of vibrant reef fish, rays, octopus and turtles – you can even find seahorses at Carlisle Bay.

3. A foodie paradise

( Alamy )

The culinary-curious are in for a delicious treat. Thanks to Barbados’s reputation with jetsetters, its fine dining scene is mature. Try The Cliff for a classic experience. But Barbados’s casual cuisine is equally tantalising. Don’t leave without trying cou cou with flying fish, made with cornmeal and okra served with flying fish in a stew. It’s the national dish, and a bite or two will reveal why.

For a tipple, rum is truly the spirit of the island. A visit to a rum factory, like Mount Gay or St Nicholas Abbey, reveals the rum-making process.

4. Natural wonders

( Alamy )

Barbados’s prime location means dazzling scenes for those ready to reconnect with nature – think forests, gullies, breath-taking coastal views and isolated bays.

Inland, you’ll find a vast system of underground lakes and winding caves. Harrison’s Cave is the most famous of these. It’s a spectacular and popular attraction, with tram tours available for those who prefer not to crawl their way through the cave’s network – although that’s on offer too.

5. Culture and heritage

( Alamy )

The historic area of Bridgetown is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Elsewhere in the capital, visit the Synagogue Historic District, home of one of the oldest synagogues in the Western hemisphere.

For a peek into modern-day culture, don’t miss Crop Over, the biggest carnival in Barbados. Taking place in July, it celebrates the end of the sugar cane harvest with a three-week party – and travellers are invited to join in.

6. Shop ‘til you drop

( Alamy )

Got cash to splash? After sampling Bajan cuisine, you’ll surely want to stock up on your spices at a farmer’s market or superstore. For big spenders, Limegrove Lifestyle Centre is where travellers can shop duty-free; designer brands include Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Montblanc.

7. Catch the sporting action

( Alamy )

Keep an eye out for cricket fixtures at Kensington Oval – watching a cricket match in the West Indies with a cold Banks beer in hand is truly the sign of well-spent down time.

