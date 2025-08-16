What is the best way to get from Birmingham to Dubai?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Q Do I fly Emirates from Birmingham to Dubai direct for £600 return? Or should I choose Royal Jordanian from Stansted to Dubai, with one stop in Amman, for £341 return? Is it safe to travel that way, and would I still need a visa just passing through?

Richard Tolton

A Plenty to unpick here. First, the only time I flew between Dubai and Birmingham on Emirates, earlier this year, I was unimpressed. It is fair to say the airline does not put its freshest aircraft on the route – there’s a marked difference compared with those used between London Heathrow and Dubai. The plane was around 90 minutes late. So, were I choosing a flight to the UAE, Emirates might not be at the top of my list.

I am intrigued, though, that your alternative is Royal Jordanian from Stansted, which is a long way from Birmingham. But it is certainly a good choice. The link from the Essex airport to the Jordanian capital, Amman, is a reasonably recent addition. To help fill seats until it becomes fully established, Royal Jordanian is offering some attractive fares from Stansted to Dubai.

The afternoon flight from the UK has a one-hour connection in Amman before the onward departure to the UAE. You need have no worries about this: Amman airport is modern and reasonably compact, and a swift “airside” transfer should be easy. You will not clear passport control, and no visa is necessary. Royal Jordanian is a good airline. The downside from my point of view would be the 4am touchdown in Dubai.

To keep the cost below £400 or so, I suggest Turkish Airlines from Gatwick via Istanbul. Ideally, you could build in a 24-hour stopover in Turkey’s largest city, which would cut the air passenger duty (and therefore the fare) by £77. That is probably enough to pay for a hotel stay. Turkish is an excellent carrier. It also flies from Birmingham to Istanbul, with connections to Dubai, but fares are running at about £500 return – at which price point I would be looking at Emirates once again.

open image in gallery Visitors to Panmunjom look across the border to North Korea ( Simon Calder )

Q We are heading to Korea in September, spending a lot of the trip in Seoul. What recommendations do you have for the city and for day excursions?

Paul C

A I salute your choice of destination and timing. South Korea does not yet get the number of tourists it deserves. The nation has many rewarding dimensions: a deep history, considerable natural beauty with impressive mountains, and a welcoming population. But perhaps like you, I am most attracted to the capital. Seoul combines startling modern architecture with tranquil temples and plenty of open space, plus energetic nightlife.

Conveniently, the city offers good-value accommodation, even in the centre, and thousands of excellent places to eat and drink. While it has a hyper-efficient and affordable Metro system, walking is an excellent way to see Seoul. I particularly like the hike up to the Seoul Tower, and the linear park created from a former elevated highway running northeast from Seoul railway station.

Day trips are easy. The signature excursion is to Panmunjom, the border village where North and South Korea scowl at one another across the DMZ (demilitarised zone). Many tours to the geopolitical scar are on offer, typically providing the chance to visit the hut in the middle of the DMZ where talks are occasionally held, and later, to peer across a valley into North Korea. The cost including transport from Seoul is around 100,000 won (£54). You must register your passport details several days in advance.

For something different, spend a day on a triangular excursion. From Seoul station, take the half-hour train journey south to the small city of Suwon. As well as plenty of street art, there is an impressive fortress offering walks along the walls. Walk back to the station along the canal footpath.

Suwon is on the southern extreme of the Seoul Metro, and you can skirt around the capital to the city of Incheon – a journey of around 80 minutes. (Incheon is also the name of the airport, but that is in a separate location.) The older parts of the city are scenic and include a substantial Chinatown. Returning to the centre of the city is easy by Metro.

open image in gallery Our correspondent pictured at Vilnius airport, where new kiosks have been installed ahead of the launch of the new entry-exit system ( Charlotte Hindle )

Q My wife and I are flying to Malaga on 27 September and not returning to the UK until 5 November. Given the new Schengen area rules taking effect on 12 October, what do you advise?

Davey D

A No subject in recent memory has caused such confusion and consternation as the introduction of the European Union’s much-delayed entry-exit system (EES).

As you say, the rollout across the Schengen area (the EU plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, but minus Ireland) will begin on Sunday 12 October. From that date, some British travellers crossing Schengen frontiers will go through a biometric check. On their first encounter with the EES, they will have to provide fingerprints (unless they are under 12) and a facial biometric. For subsequent crossings, only a photo of the face will be required.

Yet on day one, most UK travellers crossing a Schengen area frontier – whether entering or leaving – will swerve the formalities. Initially, as few as one in 10 border posts will be running the entry-exit system. Even at those where the EES is in operation, only a modest proportion of travellers may be selected to have their biometric details registered. The last thing the European Union wants to see is long queues building up.

It is feasible that some frontier posts will be running the EES from day one for both arriving and departing travellers. In such a case, travellers could be required to have their fingerprints and facial biometrics taken before travelling home. But I think it highly unlikely. By 5 November – several weeks later – it might be that you are called upon to register on the way out. That could prove useful for your next trip to the Schengen area. Again, though, the focus will be on arrivals, not departures.

The key point to understand is that you will not need to prepare anything ahead of time; just do what you are told at the airport. It will be another year before you have to enrol for an Etias “euro visa” ahead of a trip.

open image in gallery Air Canada has announced ‘a complete cessation of flying’ due to a planned strike by cabin crew ( Air Canada )

Q We are currently stuck in Calgary due to the Air Canada strike. The offer from the airline is to fly three days later than we were booked. Can we buy a different ticket ourselves and reclaim the difference from the airline?

Pete Dearing

A What a Canadian kerfuffle. At the peak of the summer season, Air Canada has announced “a complete cessation of flying” due to a planned strike by cabin crew. Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees working for the airline voted overwhelmingly to walk out in a long and bitter dispute over what they describe as “poverty pay”. When Air Canada received the strike notification, airline bosses decided to ground all flights from Saturday 16 August onwards.

The move at least provides certainty that your Calgary-London flight will not be departing, rather than keeping you on tenterhooks. In line with Air Canada’s promise, you have been “notified of alternative travel options”. The airline has presumably rebooked you on one of its Star Alliance partners, such as Lufthansa or United. I can see options for this Sunday on Delta (not a Star partner) via Seattle or Minneapolis at around the £700 mark.

Were you flying from the UK, you could buy such a ticket in the knowledge that Air Canada would need to reimburse the extra cost – it is required to get you to your destination as soon as possible on any airline with spare seats. But the same does not apply in the opposite direction.

Because your flight is on a non-UK, non-EU airline and you are flying from outside Europe, standard air passengers’ rights rules do not apply. Air Canada can choose when to assign you an alternative flight. Furthermore, the airline has no obligation to provide accommodation and meals while you wait, because a strike is regarded as being beyond its control.

You have the unenviable choice of stumping up for extra hotel nights while you wait for the appointed flight, or buying an earlier ticket knowing that the airline will not pay for it. Travel insurance may help with extra hotel costs, so you might choose to stay put.

Finally, if you are flying home via the US, note that you must obtain an Esta permit in advance, even though you merely want to change planes.

Email your question to s@hols.tv or tweet @SimonCalder