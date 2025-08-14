Big changes for UK travellers going to Europe in 2025

There are several big changes ahead for UK travellers going to Europe in 2025.

From October, UK citizens travelling to and from Europe will encounter changes at the borders, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains.

The European Union is launching its much-delayed entry-exit system (EES). By April 2026 the process should be complete, transforming the border experience at all crossing points in and out of the Schengen area (comprising the EU except Ireland, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland).

Simon explains how travellers will go through the formalities at airports, land borders and ports in the Schengen area on both arrival and departure.