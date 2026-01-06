Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe is arguably the best continent for city break holidays, offering vibrant destinations characterised by historic old towns, exciting cuisine and creative communities.

Yet prices for trips to popular places like Paris, London and Stockholm continue to rise and are causing some visitors to pay as much as they would at a high-end beach resort.

As some cities are subject to sky-high flight prices, expensive accommodation and overpriced drinks, we turned to Numbeo’s cost of living index and discovered where in Europe is the cheapest to visit, looking at crucial factors such as the price of a beer and the cost of public transport.

Along with Skyscanner’s recommendations for the cheapest month to fly, we have rounded up our favourite affordable city breaks in Europe that offer just as much to see and do as some of the biggest capitals on the continent.

From the thermal baths in Bucharest to the sunny spells in Seville, read on to discover the best European city breaks that won’t break the bank.

1. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

open image in gallery Sarajevo is one of the cheapest places to visit in Europe ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 15KM (£6.74)

15KM (£6.74) Cost of a beer: 5KM (£2.25)

5KM (£2.25) Cost of a coffee: 3.61KM (£1.62)

3.61KM (£1.62) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 2.20KM (90p)

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital, Sarajevo, is one of Europe’s cheapest destinations to visit, with flights at their lowest during the winter months. The city has a huge coffee scene, with locals starting the day with a hot cup of strong, unfiltered coffee brewed in a copper pot (džezva). The drink here is very cheap, so visitors can sample plenty – start at the cafes in the Baščaršija bazaar. Also found here are staples such as ćevapi kebab and pot stew lonac.

Aside from its coffee culture, visitors can learn more about Sarajevo’s complex history through some of its top attractions, including the Ottoman-era Gazi Husrev-Beg Mosque, which can be visited for £1.35, as well as the Tunnel of Salvation museum (£9), which focuses on the 1990s siege of the city.

The War Childhood Museum (£4.39), which spotlights children’s wartime experiences in Bosnia and around the world, is also highly recommended. More light-hearted activities include a trip into the mountains on the Sarajevo cable car (£9), or observing the streets below at sunset from the Yellow Fortress.

How to do it

Ryanair and Wizz Air have direct flights to Sarajevo from London. January and February are the cheapest months to fly (from £30 return.)

There are plenty of hostels to stay in and apartments that can be let for a weekend in Sarajevo for a low price. If staying in a hotel is preferable, Hotel Aziza is a popular choice that is only a 15-minute walk away from Baščaršija, starting at £55 per night.

2. Sofia, Bulgaria

open image in gallery There’s plenty of interesting architecture to discover in Europe ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 20лв (£8.99)

20лв (£8.99) Cost of a beer: 5лв (£2.25)

5лв (£2.25) Cost of a coffee: 4.62лв (£2)

4.62лв (£2) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 1.60лв (72p)

Often overlooked, Sofia makes for an inexpensive trip – offering affordable hotel stays, budget-friendly food and the ability to explore the majority of the Bulgarian capital on foot. While wandering Sofia’s streets, visitors will find themselves surrounded by a unique blend of architecture, from Ottoman, Roman and Byzantine ruins, to Socialist-era concrete buildings, all of which can be discovered for free.

Some highlights include the Patriarchal Cathedral St. Alexander Nevsky and Unesco heritage site Boyana Church, home to famous medieval frescoes (£5.40). When seeking out local delicacies, previous visitors often recommend the popular free Balkan Bites Food Tour, which runs daily to give tourists a taste of traditional Bulgarian cuisine.

Nestled at the foot of Vitosha Mountain, a city break here can also be blended with exploring the outdoors, such as on hikes to the Boyana Waterfalls or the more challenging Golden Bridges route. Seeking to combine a ski holiday with a city break? Borovets and Vitosha, resorts on the outskirts of Sofia, are widely regarded as a cheaper alternative to the more expensive slopes around Europe.

How to do it

Ryanair, Wizz Air, easyJet, British Airways and Tui all run flights to Sofia, with January being the cheapest time to travel with £29 return tickets.

There are plenty of affordable places to stay in Sofia, and even five-star hotels offer rooms well under the £100 mark. Check out Maison Sofia for a centrally located stay with deluxe rooms overlooking Loven Park (nights starting at £66).

3. Braga, Portugal

open image in gallery Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary in Braga is one of the many top attractions ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: €10 (£8.79)

€10 (£8.79) Cost of a beer: €3 (£2.64)

€3 (£2.64) Cost of a coffee: €1.65 (£1.44)

€1.65 (£1.44) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: €1.55 (£1.36)

Often considered the “Rome of Portugal”, this lesser-visited third city is often passed over for Porto and Lisbon, which turns out to be rather beneficial for tourists who do visit, as prices are low and crowds are sparse.

While the city represents over 2,000 years of history, Braga has a large youth culture due to the universities found here, causing a creative scene to thrive, with studios and exhibitions such as the Zet Gallery and Mário Sequeira Gallery, both with free admission.

Wandering the streets offers an abundance of beautiful architecture, from the baroque and Gothic cathedral (£1.76) to the Sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte, a large Catholic shrine (£3.50). Away from the landmarks, buildings are often covered with bright blue traditional Azulejo tiles. Be sure to dive into a café along these streets to pick up a slice of frigideira de Braga meat pie.

How to do it

Ryanair and easyJet both run flights to Porto, where travellers can catch a 30-minute train to Braga. Flights are cheapest in February from £26.

For an affordable place to stay, Guest House Vila Santa Cruz is a practical choice found in the centre of the Old Town. Prices start at £25 per night.

4. Bucharest, Romania

open image in gallery Bucharest is considered an inexpensive place to visit for wellness ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 60 lei (£10)

60 lei (£10) Cost of a beer: 15 lei (£2.59)

15 lei (£2.59) Cost of a coffee: 14.58 lei (£2.49)

14.58 lei (£2.49) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 4 lei (68p)

Those looking to book a spa break in Europe but don’t have the budget to book a luxury resort should consider the Romanian capital. Therme Bucharest is one of the city’s most popular wellness centres, featuring mineral pools, saunas, treatment rooms and a series of bars and restaurants. The most expensive package sits at around £36, while three-hour sessions can be as little as £12.

But Bucharest has much to offer beyond relaxation. Its lively student population has filled streets with affordable and diverse bars and clubs, ideal for a cheap party weekend away.

While inexpensive drinking or day spas are tempting, visitors should also make time for the city’s historic and cultural offerings. The free Walkabout tour, highly rated among tourists, allows visitors to hit all the main attractions in one go, such as the historical centre, the oldest beer house in town and Revolution Square, a historically significant plaza that is also home to the former Royal Palace and the neoclassical Romanian Athenaeum (£2.58).

How to do it

Ryanair, Wizz Air, British Airways and other major airlines all run flights from the UK to Bucharest. The cheapest time to fly is in January and February, from £30 return.

Book a room at the boutique Peakture Hotel, an accommodation that is situated near Bucharest’s Old Town, complete with stylish rooms and a wine bistro. From £70 per night.

5. Kraków, Poland

open image in gallery Kraków’s Old Town is very walkable ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 40zł (£8.30)

40zł (£8.30) Cost of a beer: 18zł (£3.70)

18zł (£3.70) Cost of a coffee: 15.38zł (£3.18)

15.38zł (£3.18) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 6zł (£1.25)

This Polish city was one of the very first Unesco World Heritage sites to be inscribed when the list was first formed in 1978, joining 11 other sites across the world that were deemed to have “outstanding universal value”. It doesn’t take long for visitors to Kraków to understand why, with its historical palaces, remnants of 14th-century fortification and Europe’s largest market square.

One of the best free things to do while visiting Kraków is taking a trip to the fortified hilltop Wawel Castle. The grounds and some exhibitions can be visited for free, although some interiors are ticketed.

The city is very walkable. Be sure to stop and admire the Renaissance-style Cloth Hall, standing as a central feature in the main market square. Below is the Rynek Underground museum, whichfocusess on archaeological digs that unearthed key elements of the city’s history. Prices start from around £8, but it is worth saving the trip for a Tuesday, when the entrance is free.

Those with an interest in more recent history can spend a day wandering round Nowa Huta, one of the largest Socialist Realist settlements ever built, now home to cultural centres, huge green spaces and museums.

How to do it

Ryanair, easyJet, Jet2, Wizz Air and British Airways all have services from the UK to Krakow, with February being the cheapest month from £27 return.

Accommodation is cheap in Kraków, with some of the biggest hotel chain brands offering rooms well under £100. Found just outside the Old Town, upmarket hostel Meininger Kraków Centrum has private doubles, multi-bed and family rooms, as well as dormitories, starting from £36 per night.

6. Tirana, Albania

open image in gallery Seek out the weird and wonderful modern architecture in Tirana ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 1,000 lek (£9)

1,000 lek (£9) Cost of a beer: 250 lek (£2.28)

250 lek (£2.28) Cost of a coffee: 186.80 lek (£1.69)

186.80 lek (£1.69) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 40 lek (36p)

A vibrant blend of colourful buildings, from the Ottoman period to the Soviet era, this unique-looking city is often forgotten in favour of its Greek and Italian neighbours. Yet compared to other European destinations, Tirana is largely more affordable to visit, with just as many interesting things to see and do.

The best way to get a sense of the city is to explore on foot. Spot the unusual and radical buildings that continue to crop up as part of Tirana’s urban reshaping, from the pixelated-looking Downtown One, the Vertical Forest apartments, to the Skanderbeg Building, still under construction and being built to resemble the face of the medieval military leader it is named after.

For free views of this eclectic skyline, climb up the Pyramid of Tirana to take in the entire city. Those who want a closer look at Tirana’s recent history should visit the two Bunk'Art museums, huge former nuclear bunkers built by communist dictator Enver Hoxha that are now used to delve into Albania’s tumultuous 20th-century history. Combined tickets cost from around £11.

For visitors more interested in food, there are many cheap eats in the city, with street food vendors selling byrek (savoury pies) and qofte (grilled meatballs). One of the city’s trendiest areas, Blloku, once restricted to communist elites, is now the place to be for places to eat and drink, with cafes selling local dishes and lively bars buzzing each evening.

How to do it

Ryanair, Wizz Air, and British Airways all offer flights, with the cheapest time to fly being January from £31.

Staying slightly outside of the city centre will lower the prices for hotels. Hilton Garden Inn Tirana offers large and comfortable rooms, a five-minute drive away from the centre. From £77 per night.

7. Seville, Spain

open image in gallery Seville is one of the cheapest spots to visit in Spain ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: €12.50 (£10.99)

€12.50 (£10.99) Cost of a beer: €3 (£2.61)

€3 (£2.61) Cost of a coffee: €1.97 (£1.72)

€1.97 (£1.72) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: €1.40 (£1.22)

As continental Europe’s warmest city, Seville is easily the best choice for an affordable trip away that also offers hours of sunshine and pleasant, year-round weather. While the heat may be a little unbearable in August for a city as temperatures reach highs of 36C, the winter months still bring balmy walm weather, staying between 16C and 21C.

There are a lot of things to see for free in Seville, including the half-moon-shaped Plaza de España that leads to the large Parque de María Luisa, filled with tiled fountains, ponds, pathways and playgrounds. Be sure to stroll along the GuadalquivirRiverr and into other barrios (neighbourhoods), such as Alfalfa and Arenal, which offer many of the city’s best hotels and bars.

Make the most of Seville’s traditional tapas bars, where small plates of food cost only a few euros. Save the budget for sampling local wines such as Vino de Naranja (orange wine). For more foodie exploration, the fresh food market Mercado de Triana open everyday but Sunday, where local delicacies are found, such as Iberian jamón (ham), olives and cheese.

How to do it

Vueling, easyJet, Iberia, British Airways and Ryanair offer return flights, with January being the cheapest month to visit (from £28).

For a cheap stay in the city centre, the U-Sense Sevilla Centro hotel is only a few steps away from the cathedral, tapas bars and shopping areas, with cosy rooms to bed down in (from £89 per night).

8. Budapest, Hungary

open image in gallery Budapest is another wellness escape to be booked on a budget ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: 3,950 Ft (£9)

3,950 Ft (£9) Cost of a beer: 1,000 Ft (£2.30)

1,000 Ft (£2.30) Cost of a coffee: 1,007 Ft (£2.29)

1,007 Ft (£2.29) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: 500 Ft (£1.15)

Budapest is steeped in history and home to some of Europe’s best baths, thanks to the city sitting atop more than 100 geothermal springs. While Széchenyi is one of the most famous and popular baths to visit, those who are sticking to a tight budget can find a more affordable option at Dandár Thermal Baths, which have tickets available from just over £6.

Budapest has also long been attracting visitors to its eclectic mix of building styles, from the Gothic Matthias Church, the neoclassical St. Stephen's Basilica and the baroque Buda Castle. Admission into Buda Castle depends on whether visitors are seeking out the art gallery or the history museum inside, or going on a tour, but wandering around its sprawling grounds is free. Meanwhile, heading inside St Stephen’s Basilica to see the grand mosaics will cost around £5.

Another affordable activity is to spend a day trekking up the 235m-high Gellért Hill, with sweeping views over the city and the Danube at the top. For something a little more relaxed, visit the free-to-enter City Park, complete with a boating lake, playgrounds and Vajdahunyad Castle, a folly from 1896. It’s also worth hopping over to Margaret Island in the middle of the Danube, which is filled with gardens, medieval ruins and a musical fountain.

How to do it

Ryanair, British Airways and Wizz Air fly to Budapest, with the lowest prices in January from £36.

Visiting with family? Meininger Budapest Great Hall Market has clean and convenient family rooms to book, situated just behind the Central Market Hall. From £18 per night.

9. Catania, Sicily

open image in gallery In the foothills of Mount Etna, visit Sicily’s second city, Catania ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: €15 (£13)

€15 (£13) Cost of a beer: €5 (£4.40)

€5 (£4.40) Cost of a coffee: €1.80 (£1.59)

€1.80 (£1.59) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: €1.20 (£1.05)

Stretched out on the foothills of Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, is one of the continent's most affordable places to holiday: Catania. While many other Italian destinations are known fortheirs excessive prices and expensive activities, this city in Sicily is considered a much cheaper place to visit when it comes to budget-friendly hotels and inexpensive food.

Behind Catania’s Baroque cathedral is the city’s famous no-frills fish market, selling a wide selection of fresh food, such as tripe with roasted red peppers and octopus cooked to order, most of which can be bought for a few euros.

Once bellies are full, there are plenty of areas to wander around. Stop by Catania’s Piazza del Duomo, the main square. At its centre is the unusual Elephant Fountain, which has become a symbol of the city. Near the centre of the city, visitors will also stumble upon the sunken ruins of a large Roman amphitheatre, which can be entered for just over £5.

Those who are seeking an active holiday can also hike the layers of hardened lava around Mount Etna with a guide during the shoulder seasons, when temperatures are lower. This activity is no mean feat, and should be undertaken by those with plenty of experience. The very lowest trails can be hiked for free, but it is important to book a guide for areas above 2,800m.

How to do it

EasyJet, British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair all offer flights from the UK to Catania, with the cheapest time to fly being January from £34.

Hostels in Catania have prices that fall well below the £100 mark. Check out the funky Yard Hostel in the city centre, which offers ensuite double rooms from £60 per night.

10. Thessaloniki, Greece

open image in gallery Swap beach breaks in Greece for a city stay in Thessaloniki ( Getty/iStock )

Cost of an inexpensive meal: €15 (£13)

€15 (£13) Cost of a beer: €5 (£4.40)

€5 (£4.40) Cost of a coffee: €3.85 (£3.36)

€3.85 (£3.36) Cost of a one-way ticket on public transport: €0.60 (53p)

Greece is not the first country that comes to mind when planning an affordable trip, with resort holidays and beachfront breaks usually being advertised for premium prices. However, Greece’s second-largest city turns out to be one of the cheapest places to visit in Europe, allowing a deeper dive into Greek culture without overspending.

The historic port town of Thessaloniki keeps the prices low due to being a major student hub, as well as often being overlooked by tourists for the islands and the three Halkidiki peninsulas. Nightlife is considerably cheaper here, with beers priced at around €5 (£4.40).

The city’s cultural offerings are not to be missed, either. Visit the White Tower, once a notorious prison during the Ottoman era, which can be toured inside for over £5.

Thessaloniki’s Byzantine churches are also worth a visit, including Unesco-protected sites such as the Rotunda, Saint Demetrius and the Latomou Monastery. It is also possible to pair a city break with time by the beach. Perea Beach and Agia Triada offer shallow waters and sandy beaches, ideal for families.

How to do it

British Airways, Jet2, easyJet, Tui and Ryanair all run flights between Thessaloniki and the UK, with the cheapest time to fly being March from £47.

Thessaloniki has plenty of “suite” apartments to choose from. The highly-rated Hebrard Industrial Suites is only a few minutes' walk to the seafront and offers basic rooms with beds, loung areas and self-catering facilities. From £83 per night.

