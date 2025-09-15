From sampling street food at bustling markets and exploring centuries-old ruins to joining local festivals or kayaking to secret coves, travel isn’t just about ticking off must-see sights but truly immersing yourself in a destination.

The best trips connect you with a destination’s culture, history, and people, and that’s exactly what you’ll find on a Celestyal Travel holiday.

Great value sail and stay packages combine return flights from the UK, hand-picked hotels, a destination-rich cruise itinerary, and smooth transfers throughout. Sailing on mid-size ships, you’ll enjoy an intimate atmosphere and a more personal service – with a crew to passenger ratio of 2.5 to 1 – while also reaching ports the big vessels can’t, uncovering hidden gems and lesser-known destinations alongside must-see sights.

Once ashore, Celestyal Cruises gives you more time on land than most cruise lines, so you can explore at your own pace. And with a wide range of excursions to choose from, every traveller can find their perfect itinerary, whether that’s exploring ancient ruins, tasting regional cuisine or chasing adventure on the water.

Onboard Celestyal’s ships you’ll find diverse dining options, with all meals and drinks included, along with gratuities. There’s also complimentary WiFi and a full programme of entertainment and activities. All you need to do is relax and focus on your next discovery. So where will you choose to go?

Greek icons and idyllic islands

Greece has it all: incredible history, pristine beaches, charming villages and delicious food. With Celestyal Travel’s itineraries you can delve into everything. The Iconic Greek Explorer combines a three-night stay in Athens seeing sites like the Acropolis with four nights of sailing and stops in picture-perfect Santorini, vibrant Mykonos and the culture-rich islands of Patmos, Rhodes and Crete. Only got a long weekend to spare? The Iconic Greek Weekender condenses the same adventure down to four days. Or, if you’d like to dive even deeper into a destination, the Idyllic Greek Escape pairs seven nights in your choice of handpicked hotels in Rhodes – where you can choose to join cultural tours, scenic hikes and culinary events, or just relax on the beach – with seven nights hopping around island gems, including full days in Crete and Milos and late night stays in Santorini and Mykonos.

The magical Med

Can’t pin yourself down to one destination? How about a multi-country adventure stopping off in different nations and taking in everything from ancient ruins and medieval cities to volcanic landscapes and charming coastal villages? Celestyal Travel’s Heavenly Med Escape explores Greece, Italy and Croatia as well as some of the most iconic Greek islands. You’ll have full days to explore stops including Athens, Kefalonia and Corfu, plus lesser known destinations like Kotor, Bari and Katakolo — and a late night stay in Dubrovnik so you can soak up the city’s vibrant atmosphere. Opt to add a week’s stay in your choice of handpicked hotels in Rhodes before or after the cruise. Or on the Heavenly Med Explorer , combine the cruise with a six-night stay at Çeşme on the Turkish coast, a city steeped in Bronze Age, Roman and Ottoman history, with historic streets, an iconic castle, stunning beaches and thermal spas.

Old meets new in the Arabian Gulf

The Arabian Gulf offers a compelling blend of the traditional and the modern, with bustling cities and sprawling deserts, record-breaking skyscrapers and ancient mosques, souks and shopping malls, vibrant nightlife and majestic wildlife. There’s a trip to suit every taste. Pair visits to the dynamic cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the natural wilderness of Sir Bani Yas Island, where you can get up close with gazelles, hyenas and cheetahs at the Arabian Wildlife Park and snorkel in the pristine waters. The Iconic Desert Experience offers a three-night stay in Abu Dhabi alongside a four-night cruise around some of the lesser known coastal gems of the Arabian Gulf, including the rugged fjords and crystal clear water of Khasab in Oman and the white beaches and dramatic mountain ranges of Ras Al-Khaimah. Or, for something completely unique, how about combining a five-day cruise with three days at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ? Holidays don’t come more thrilling.

Pure indulgence in the Maldives

Giving you the best of both worlds, the Heavenly Maldives Escape combines six nights of laid-back luxury in the Maldives with a three-night Arabian Gulf cruise. Starting off in a handpicked resort set on its own private island, surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine white sands, you can choose to do as little or as much as you like. Sail around the island, sip cocktails at the sunset bar, snorkel in incredible coral reefs — or get the adrenaline going with some jet skiing or parasailing. You’ll then head to Abu Dhabi to start a three day adventure exploring the spectacular skylines and serene shores of the Arabian Gulf, including stops in the vibrant city of Dubai and an excursion to Sir Bani Yas Island, a haven for wildlife and natural beauty.

With thoughtfully crafted itineraries, amazing destinations and generous inclusions, every Celestyal Travel holiday is designed to go beyond the expected and leave you with stories worth sharing for a lifetime.

