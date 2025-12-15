Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are still struggling to decide on Christmas plans this year, it’s not too late to book a cruise and celebrate with Santa at sea.

A range of cruise lines offer Christmas sailings, letting guests enjoy the festive period without worrying about the turkey or having to invite distant relatives, and booking now means you will have a better choice of sailings and cabins.

You could celebrate in the slightly warmer climate of the Mediterranean, experience a Caribbean Christmas, or go inland for a celebration on one of Europe’s grand rivers. There is also the chance to visit Christmas markets and see how the rest of the world is marking Yuletide.

On board, you will find parties, sing-alongs, karaoke, festive food and films, decorations and Christmas trees, plus there may even be a visit from Father Christmas himself (for those who have been nice, of course). And the best part? Christmas lunch is sorted for you – all you need to do is sit back and enjoy.

There are still cabins available if you are ready to book and travel over the next few days and some even depart from the UK.

Here is our roundup of the best Christmas cruises that are still available to book for a last-minute getaway.

P&O Cruises: Christmas in Portugal and the Canary Islands

Southampton – Madeira – Tenerife – Gran Canaria – Arrecife – Lisbon– Southampton

open image in gallery There's still time to grab a Christmas cabin with P&O Cruises ( P&O Cruises )

Departing from Southampton, you can catch some winter sun in Madeira and Tenerife before celebrating Christmas at sea aboard Ventura with P&O Cruises.

There will be themed dinners, festive decorations and even a good old-fashioned British pantomime during the 12-night sailing.

The family-focused Ventura ship has four pools and a sports court as well as its Reef Kids Club for ages two to 17. Parents can escape the kids at the adult-only open-air spa terrace called The Retreat.

Departs 17 December 2025. From £2,458 for a seaview cabin.

Fred Olsen: Canary Islands Christmas

Portsmouth – Funchal – La Gomera – Tenerife – Lanzarote – Lisbon – La Coruna – Portsmouth

open image in gallery Borealis will visit the Canary Islands this Christmas ( Fred Olsen )

Celebrate Christmas and the new year on a cruise with Fred Olsen.

This 13-night cruise aboard Borealis heads to the Canary Islands for winter sun, plus you can see Lisbon’s legendary fireworks display on New Year's Eve from the comfort of the ship.

Passengers will get to enjoy Christmas dinner and a range of on-board activities including reindeer racing, carol singing and festive quizzes. Don’t forget to pack your Christmas jumper as there is a prize for the best/worst example.

Departs 22 December 2025. From £2,299pp.

Viking: Christmas on the Rhine

Basel - Breisach - Strasbourg - Mannheim - Rudesheim - Koblenz - Cologne - Dordrecht - Amsterdam

open image in gallery Visit Christmas markets on the contintent ( Viking Cruises )

A mainstay of the festive period are Christmas markets. You can enjoy the continent’s best ones up close, as well as from the water with Viking. Guests can enjoy an eight-night river cruise sailing along the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam on Viking Idun and then spend Christmas Day on the continent.

Each day can be spent in a different Christmas market, letting you experience a variety of cultural takes on the festive period, as well as the usual gingerbread and mulled wine.

Departing from Basel, the river cruise takes in Alsatian treats from Strasbourg and visits a range of German and Dutch markets, all while enjoying the views on the Rhine. Guests can also enjoy onboard music performances, tree trimming and cooking demonstrations

Departs 17 December 2025. From £2,845pp.

MSC Cruises: Mediterranean

Genoa - Civitavecchia - Messina - Valetta - Barcelona - Marseille - Genoa

open image in gallery Guests can enjoy a round-trip from Barcelona on MSC World Europa – and Santa may even visit ( MSC Cruises )

MSC Cruises is well known for its entertainment and on-board parties, and it goes to great effort at Christmas. Good boys and girls will get a visit from Santa and will see an exclusive video of how he made it onto the ship.

Guests on MSC World Europa can expect Christmas parties and decor, karaoke and plenty of tinsel as well as West End-style theatre shows on its seven-night roundtrip sailing from Genoa.

Adventure seekers will enjoy the 12-deck drop Venom dry-slide and on-board waterpark, while there are 20 bars and lounges where you can raise a glass to Christmas.

There will be plenty of chances to visit continental Christmas markets with stops in France, Italy, and Valletta in Malta.

Departs 21 December 2025. From £929pp; flights not included.

Royal Caribbean: Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Orlando – Perfect Day at CocoCay - Cozumel – Roatan – Puerto Costa Maya – Orlando

open image in gallery Celebrate Christmas in Star of the Seas’ Surfside neighbourhood ( Royal Caribbean )

Spend Christmas on Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship Star of the Seas.

Departing from Orlando on 21 December, this seven-night sailing includes a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private CocoCay island in the Bahamas.

On board, passengers will find similar features to sister ship Icon of the Seas, such as an ice rink, rock climbing wall, giant waterparks and slides, as well as 40 bars and restaurants to choose from.

Festive Royal Caribbean traditions include Christmas Eve singalongs as well as ugly Christmas jumper making, crafts and gingerbread decorating.

Departs 21 December 2025. From £1,353pp.

Disney: Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise

Galveston - Progreso - Galveston

open image in gallery Christmas cruises will take place on board Disney Magic ( Disney Cruise Line )

Disney somehow manages to make Christmas even more magical wherever you are – and that includes at sea. You can see how Mickey, Minnie, Donald and co get in the festive spirit onboard Disney Magic this Christmas.

Guests can enjoy Very Merrytime-themed cruises in the Western Caribbean, with a four-night round-trip sailing from Galveston in Texas to Progreso in Mexico departing on Christmas Eve.

Expect to see classic characters in festive attire on board as well as a life-sized gingerbread house and a 24-foot Christmas tree. Festive activities include a tree-lighting ceremony and parties hosted by Mickey and Minnie.

Departs 24 December 2025. From £4,206 for a family of four inside an interior cabin.

How do cruises celebrate Christmas Day?

Christmas Day celebrations can vary depending on the brand, ship and destination.

If you are in a port on Christmas Day, then there may not be a big Christmas lunch celebration.

Instead, some cruise lines may have their festive dinner on Christmas Eve, plus there could be a midnight buffet with lots of treats.

If Christmas Day is on a sea day, then you may get a day full of festive food and celebration.

Expect visits from Santa and there may even be gifts for the kids and turkey with all the trimmings should be on the menu at some point during the sailing.

Are there festive excursions?

Cruise ships that sail over the Christmas season will offer festive excursions.

This could include trips to Christmas markets or to see local decorations and lights.

Is the ship decorated?

Cruise lines will also decorate the public areas of their ships including the atrium, main dining rooms and buffet with Christmas trees, holly and tinsel and there will be festive-themed activities such as biscuit decorating.

Passengers will need to decorate their cabins and many bring magnets and pictures to display on their door.

Is there a Santa’s Grotto for kids?

Some cruise brands such as P&O Cruises have a Santa’s Grotto on their ships for the kids, while others including MSC Cruises let children meet Santa during a stage show in the theatre.

How far in advance should you book a Christmas cruise?

Booking as early as possible gives you a greater choice of cabins, plus you may get a cheaper price.

It is worth keeping an eye on if the cruise fare drops though as you may be able to get some money back.

Itineraries are often released a year or two ahead so it is worth looking now if you want to prepare for this Christmas or even 2026.

How can I get the best deal?

You can search for and compare cruises on websites such as Seascanner or through the MyKindOfCruise app.

It is also worth checking individual websites if there is a particular brand you like and signing up for newsletters to stay informed of deals and discounts.

