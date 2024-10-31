12 of the best Christmas markets in the UK, from Bath to Edinburgh
The most Christmassy tree-topping festivities for trinkets, bratwursts and all things mulled this winter
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Whether wrapping up for bratwurst and beer steins in chalet pop-ups or supporting local artisans with some stocking filler shopping, Christmas markets are a staple on the UK’s festive calendar.
While Europe has often stolen the spotlight with its festive spectacles in cities like Bruges, Berlin, Lille and Zagreb, there’s plenty of Christmas cheer to be found at home, with high streets and squares across the country transforming into twinkly winter wonderlands with ice skating, indulgent eating and traditional trips to Santa’s grotto.
From London’s big and boozy mulled wine hotspots to York’s cobbled, cosy offerings, there’s a cinnamon-scented fair for merriment setting up in most corners of the UK. Markets tend to kick off in November (with some starting as early as the first of the month) and continue through December until the big day itself.
To help navigate the mass of markets, here are the cathedrals, palaces and historic city centres with stalls set to sleigh this Christmas.
Read more: The best Christmas markets in the world
Bath Christmas Market, Bath
Bath bottles the spirit of Christmas into its historic heart with 230 traders in twinkling chalets highlighting the best of South West produce, from scented candles to gin and jewellery. The festive fairytale comes complete with the Bath on Ice rink and immersive ‘12 Tales of a Georgian Christmas’ of No.1 Royal Crescent – all best enjoyed with a winter warmer from one of 20 food and beverage stalls.
When: 28 November - 15 December
Read more: A Bridgerton-inspired Bath guide: Where to stay and what to do for a slice of Regency life
Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham
The biggest German market outside Germany and Austria, Birmingham’s festive fixture is the place for bratwurst, stollen and gluhwein. Stalls on Victoria Square and along New Street sell handcrafted wooden decorations, glass baubles and crystal lamps to tick gifts from your Christmas shopping list as live music falalalalalas from the bandstand.
When: 1 November - 24 December
Read more: Inside the UK city that was an unexpected summer holiday hit for 2024
Cardiff Christmas Market, Cardiff
Weave through St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street in the Welsh capital this Christmas to find top-notch arts and crafts, from bespoke silver jewellery to hand-thrown ceramics. Cardiff’s buzzing market has been run by Craft Folk for 30 years with a commitment to helping new makers get started. Better still, the seasonal food and mugs of mulled wine are a well-deserved reward for those brave enough to embrace bitter December temperatures in Wales.
When: 14 November - 23 December
Read more: How a Welsh eco-campsite became a haven for frazzled Londoners
Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, Winchester
With over 1,000 years of history, Advent and Christmas carol services, Winchester Cathedral undeniably has one of the UK’s most magical markets. There’s gifting galore in the wreath-adorned wooden chalets while the Makers Market is a hit for shoppers seeking unique, authentically handcrafted and locally sourced gifts. On the menu, hog roast rolls and artisan crumble pots fuel evenings spent watching the city’s concerts and Lantern Parades.
When: 22 November - 22 December
winchester-cathedral.org.uk/christmas
Edinburgh Christmas Market, Edinburgh
Scotland’s capital sparkles under a festive big wheel from November until January with funfair rides, a polar ice bar, a Christmas tree maze, Santa’s grotto and an ice rink making up its winter wonderland. If that isn’t enough, around 70 stalls also offer gifts, games and crafts. Of course, all best discovered with – Scottish speciality – a hand-warming hot toddy.
When: 15 November - 4 January
Read more: Best boutique hotels in Edinburgh: Where to stay for romance and Old Town views
York Christmas Market, York
With 75 alpine chalets lining Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, York’s market is a Christmas tradition not to be missed. A vintage carousel spins on King’s Square for that nostalgic Christmas feeling, and with 80 per cent of the traders hailing from Yorkshire, there are plenty of local artisan products to bag some stocking fillers.
When: 14 November - 22 December
Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast
Back for its 20th Christmas, the Dickensian-themed Belfast Christmas market features Victorian-era characters for two weekends this winter. Aside from family-friendly magic in Santa’s grotto and thrills on the helter-skelter, the festive village hosts over 100 international and local traders in front of Belfast City Hall – think chocolates from Italy, artisan cheeses and goblets of glühwein.
When: 16 November - 22 December
Read more: The best Ireland road trips to discover the Emerald Isle
Canterbury Christmas Market, Canterbury
A 30ft Christmas tree stands over Canterbury’s 96 chalet huts, Christmas carousel and festive mini golf course. For 40 days from November, it’s a warm welcome to a Yuletide itinerary of carol services, marshmallow toasting and dog-friendly Santa Paws sessions spreading Christmas cheer just outside the Cathedral precincts.
When: 15 November - 24 December
canterburychristmasmarket.co.uk
Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
The stately home of the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace sparkles come Christmas with festive gift stalls, an illuminated light trail and a trip to Neverland lighting up the historic gardens. For 2024, a brand-new ice skating rink allows a glide around the Great Court before tucking into a ringside hot chocolate or some seasonal street food.
When: 15 November - 22 December
Read more: How a 16th-century coaching inn became the Cotswolds’ hottest hotel
Spitalfields Christmas Market, London
One of London’s finest markets for Christmas shopping, Spitalfields traders will twinkle to the backdrop of live festive music, mulled wines and mince pies come December. This year, the usual stocking stuffer stalls meet late-night shopping and The Lost Library Of Spitalfields performance at the Greenhouse Theatre.
When: 29 November - 24 December
Read more: The best London hotels for afternoon tea: Where to visit for city views, tradition and sweet treats
Holkham Hall, Norfolk
In Holkham Hall’s Lady Elizabeth Wing, over 60 producers in festive chalets will sell trinkets and treats for just three days in December. Homemade candles, locally produced wine and award-winning handmade fudge join stallholders selling everything from Norfolk oyster shells to original oil paintings at the Christmas shopping extravaganza.
When: 13 - 15 December
Read more: Norfolk guide: Where to eat, drink and stay in a county of birds, boats and endless skies
Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, Exeter
Exeter has an excellent Christmas market beneath the city’s gothic cathedral. Here, over a hundred twinkling festive chalets, global street food and themed bars showcase the best of West Country produce and handcrafted gifts. Alongside the stands, an ‘Entry By Donation’ offer during the market welcomes shoppers into the cathedral – it’s host to a carol concert by the cathedral choir and the free-to-attend Exeter Nativity this winter.
When: 15 November - 15 December
Read more: Best Christmas markets in Europe – and where to stay in France, Belgium and Germany
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments