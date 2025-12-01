Disney Destiny first look: A magical cruise ship for heroes and villains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Norse god has hijacked my cruise ship, but no one is panicking. Instead, guests are eagerly holding up their smartphones in awe as Marvel’s mythological character, Loki, roams the Grand Hall to inspect his prisoners.

As welcomes go, it is a bit more hostile than the clapping crew you usually get – but I love it.

This is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and third in the Wish series. Wish had a theme of enchantment and Treasure is dedicated to adventure but Destiny – at 144,000 gross tonnes and with a capacity of around 3,466 passengers – is all about heroes and villains.

A bronze Black Panther statue stands proudly as I first enter the ship for one of the first Caribbean sailings from Miami, providing an ideal homage for heroes.

Looking up, a chandelier made from fictional rare metal vibranium, a nostalgic nod to Wakanda and the Marvel hero’s films, lights the statue and motifs of shields around the venue.

open image in gallery A Wakanda-style chandelier lights up the Grand Hall on Disney Destiny ( Marc Shoffman )

It all feels more immersive than Wish and Treasure, with the lighting changing based on the characters who are in the area.

Loki’s entrance turns the warm golden ambience of the chandelier green and the music makes it feel like the ship is trembling. It is as if the whole room breathes out as the character leaves – after posing for several selfies – and the lighting returns to normal.

This ship feels like the sweet spot for that awkward point where boys and girls may have grown out of princesses and Pixar animation.

An image of superhero Minnie shines proudly on the bow, while a 17-foot long and size 47 shoe SpiderMan hangs off the stern.

Younger fans aren’t left out though. There are chances to dance with Minnie, Mickey and Donald at the poolside sailaway and at pirate parties. Some of the gems of Treasure have been replicated, such as the spooky Haunted Mansion bar. But it is in the new venues where guests can really bring out their inner hero and villain.

I raised a glass or two to Doctor Strange in the Sanctum bar on deck three, a treasure trove for Marvel fans. It is like walking into the Sorcerer Supreme’s own residence – I spotted the character’s cloak of levitation, a Seal of Vishanti window behind the bar and floating spell books.

The barmen are also pretty magic, with creative cocktails including the fruity Mirror Dimension – made of vodka, lychee and lemon juice – that lights up with your finger.

I could have spent most of my time in this venue spotting the various hidden artefacts (and being entertained by live bands and trivia quizzes.)

open image in gallery The magical drink selection at The Sanctum bar aboard Disney Destiny ( Marc Shoffman )

But there is so much more to explore on this ship.

I channeled my best Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirate-themed Cask and Cannon bar, exploring the map-themed ceiling and spotting details such as Castaway Cay (Disney’s private Caribbean island) in the tapestry.

My favourite drink in this bar was the Dead Man’s Chest rum cocktail, presented as bounty, complete with chocolate gold coins. It’s always good to keep the snacks going between chewy cookies and Mickey waffles.

Disney villains are well catered for in the De Vil bar, complete with a Dalmatian-spotted piano and paw prints on the ceiling.

Crowds flocked to this venue each evening in the hope of catching a glimpse of Cruella herself, and also to sample devilish drinks such as an alcohol-free old fashioned called Fearless Sir Galahad, presented in a smoke-filled glass teapot.

open image in gallery De Vils is a great spot for a naughty cocktail on Disney Destiny ( Marc Shoffman )

There is also the (definitely alcoholic) Perfectly Wretched vodka cocktail, that comes with its own makeup accessories including lipstick and perfume. This is high fashion on the high seas.

It isn’t just Loki who can alter the colours of the Grand Hall. A spooky midnight meet and greet with the moody Maleficent was wrapped in green lighting, while Black Panther brought a purple hue.

I felt like a child again as SpiderMan entered the Grand Hall, turning the venue red and blue as we practised our best web shooting together.

I didn’t feel heroic enough though to take part in a fashion show where Cruella critiques guest outfits, and I am still baffled by a mystery card trick from Dr Facilier.

Up on the pool deck, I got a must-have photo by the ship’s yellow funnels with superhero Minnie and had my own adventure on the AquaMouse water coaster ride that is definitely speedier than on Treasure.

open image in gallery The Aqua Mouse ride transports guests around the ship and over the sea in a white tube ( Marc Shoffman )

As I dried off, I spent time spotting the iconic characters that decorate the walls of the ship. Artwork on the blue-carpeted aft stairwells is dedicated to the good guys from films such as Toy Story, Black Panther and The Incredibles, while villains such as Thor and Scar dominate the green-carpeted forward stairwells.

The carpet also gets a thematic touch, with a giant Maleficent outside the lifts on the bad side and Mickey on the good side of the ship.

These features make it a lot easier to navigate the vessel, plus you can always follow the hidden Mickeys in the carpet to find the front.

The decor continues in the cabins and I felt suitably heroic with a Hercules-themed mural behind my bed, while other guests are treated to images from Mulan, Hero6 and The Incredibles.

It is all about the little and sometimes hidden details with Disney though. I only noticed the Mickey ears in the lampshades when turning off the lights one evening and – unlike many other cruise line cabins – the switches are labelled so you know which light you are turning on or off.

open image in gallery Each cabin aboard Disney Destiny has its own character headboard with themes including Hercules and Mulan ( Disney Cruise Line )

We discuss the many hidden nuggets of the ship over dinner, including at a new Lion King-themed “Pride Lands” experience where you are transported to a decorated savannah, full of wooden carvings and acacia tree artwork.

It was as if I was sitting beside Simba as entertainers performed classics from the film such as “Circle of Life”.

This continues in the Walt Disney Theatre, where new stage show Hercules has been adapted for Disney Destiny and features a soundtrack that even the most villainous would struggle to avoid singing along to.

The set design and effects also felt Broadway standard: multi-headed hydra filled the stage, and deceptive lighting managed to alter the chorus’s clothing.

The mythical antics of Hercules were a welcome juxtaposition to the vexatious Loki.

But as the god of mischief departed on the final night, he left by asking: “Hero, villain, good, evil – is it always as clear as that?”

Whether a hero, a villain, or something in between, there will be something for you on this cruise ship.

How to do it

A four night cruise on Disney Destiny with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including Virgin Atlantic economy class flights from London Heathrow to Miami, plus accommodation the night before sailing, costs from £5,384 for a family of four.

Prices are based on a departure on 30 September 2026.

