Wellness challenges and an augmented reality treasure hunt are among the new activities coming to MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas next year.

Cruise passengers can visit MSC Cruises Ocean Cay Marine Reserve during Caribbean sailings aboard ships including MSC World America and MSC Seascape.

The cruise line has also confirmed that MSC World Atlantic will visit Ocean Cay on Caribbean itineraries when it launches in 2027.

Guests can currently take part in water sports and snorkelling, relax on the beach and climb the island’s lighthouse.

There will also be a range of new activities are being introduced from January 2026.

Guests can take part in a wellness programme on the island that will include a fire and ice challenge with hot yoga and ice baths, as well as sunrise yoga paired with sound healing meditation.

Passengers can also find out more about Ocean Cay’s marine conservation programme in a new augmented reality treasure hunt. This involves them exploring the island by scanning codes on wooden sculptures around the destination that will tell immersive ecological stories.

Children can learn about native species on the island, including fish, flora and fauna, and there will also be Lego-themed activities at the Welcome Pavilion when guests arrive at the island.

Guests can enjoy private Caribbean islands from a range of cruise lines.

Disney Cruise Line passengers can visit Castaway Cay.

Royal Caribbean has its own private island called CocoCay and is developing another in Mexico for 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a private Caribbean island for guests called Great Stirrup Cay, which is getting a new waterpark for summer 2026.

Carnival Cruise Line opened Celebration Key in July 2025 and also has the north of Half Moon Cay, which hit shares with Holland America Line.

Guests on Holland America Line Caribbean routes often visit the south of Half Moon Cay. The cruise line recently announced that it has built four pickleball courts on its section of the island.

It also plans top renovate its two-storey villages and will open a new food pavilion.

