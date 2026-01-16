Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giant waterslides, rope courses and a rock climbing wall are among the features that guests can look forward to on Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) next and largest ever ship.

Launching in 2027, the cruise line’s next Prima Plus class cruise ship, Norwegian Aura, is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

It is the sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, which launched last year, and Norwegian Luna, which starts sailing this March.

But at almost 1,130 feet long, 168,000 gross tons and with capacity for 3,840 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Aura will be 10 per cent larger than her predecessors.

New features include a first-in-the-fleet Ocean Heights four-deck adventure area and larger pool and suite spaces.

The new cruise ship will homeport in Miami for her inaugural season in June 2027 after a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain on 21 May 2027.

Here is what guests can expect.

Ocean Heights

open image in gallery Norwegian Aura will feature a new Ocean Heights adventure zone ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Spanning decks 18 to 21, adventure seekers of all ages can spend time in the Ocean Heights activity zone.

The area will feature the most slides of any NCL ship, with five to choose from.

These include Eclipse Racers, the cruise line’s first duelling mat racer waterslides that stretch more than 400 feet.

There is also the Aura Free Fall a drop-slide that plunges guests down 250 feet of twists and turns or The Wave raft ride.

Guest favourite, The Drop dryslide, will also be on the ship, taking guests down 10 decks from deck 18 to eight.

The ship will also feature an 82-foot Aura Ropes Course and a 25-foot rock climbing wall.

Passengers can also enjoy an amusement park-style outdoor area at Aura Midway, which will feature carnival-like games.

Ocean Boulevard

Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard is the signature Prima Class outdoor promenade that wraps around the entirety of the ship and provides endless sea views.

Aboard Norwegian Aura, the area will be extended by 11 per cent compared with Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

This will create more space for activities, more sun beds, new hot tubs and a brand-new bar.

Additionally, Ocean Boulevard will feature dedicated activities for children and teenagers.

This includes Adventure Alley, designed for kids aged six to 10, offering stimulating crawl spaces and twisting tunnels.

Guests aged two to six can have fun in the Little Explorer's Cove playground, while the Teen Hangout has an exclusive retreat for teenagers to relax.

Expanded pool and sundeck

open image in gallery The pool deck on Norwegian Aura will be the largest in-fleet ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Norwegian Aura’s pool deck will be more than 20 per cent larger than its sister ships and the biggest in the whole fleet.

This will mean more seating capacity, an additional infinity hot tub, a larger LED entertainment screen and extra open lounge areas.

Vibe Beach Club, NCL's exclusive adults-only retreat, will also be 15 per cent larger than those found aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

The Haven By Norwegian

NCL’s luxury offering, The Haven By Norwegian, will have 30 per cent more suites - the most in the fleet.

They will be designed by Italian designer Piero Lissoni.

The Haven complex features a dedicated sundeck complete with a panoramic infinity pool, two hot tubs and an outdoor sauna and cold room. It also has its own bar and lounge.

Hull art

open image in gallery NCL ships are known for their intricate hull designs ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

NCL ships are known for their standout hull art and it will be no different on Norwegian Aura.

Artist Rosie Woods has designed Norwegian Aura’s hull imagery, inspired by celestial light and bioluminescent seas, creating a modern interpretation of how light interacts with water.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: "Norwegian Aura represents the evolution of Norwegian Cruise Line and the celebration of bringing together families, friends and travellers from around the world.

“With brilliance and connection at her core, the ship was created to give all guests the freedom to vacation their very own way – offering the chance to exhale, connect and effortlessly escape into the moment. We look forward to this next milestone and can't wait for guests to experience all that Norwegian Aura has to offer."

