What to expect on Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Sonata

Record numbers of passengers have booked sailings on Oceania Cruises’ newest ship Sonata ahead of its launch next year.

Oceania Sonata will join the culinary-focused luxury cruise line’s fleet in August 2027.

Oceania Cruises revealed that launch-day bookings surpassed interest in Allura, which launched last year, by 45 per cent.

Construction of the new vessel started with a keel laying ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy this week.

open image in gallery The Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri teams at the shipyard in Marghera, laying the keel of Oceania Sonata ( Oceania Cruises )

At 86,000 tons and accommodating just 1,390 guests, Oceania Sonata is the first of a new class of cruise ships for the brand.

She will be followed by three sister ships, Oceania Arietta, scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, and two further as-yet-unnamed vessels in 2032 and 2035.

Oceania Sonata’s maiden voyage is scheduled for 7 August 2027, departing from Rome for a two-week cruise.

It includes stops in Catania, Italy, Valletta, Malta, Katakolon, Greece, Bar, Montenegro and the Croatian port of Zadar.

Her inaugural season features 22 sailings from August 2027 until April 2028, starting in the Mediterranean during the summer before heading to the Caribbean for the winter. Prices start from £2,549 per person.

Here is what passengers can expect on board.

Suite life

open image in gallery The Owners Suite aboard Oceania Sonata has its own lounge area ( Oceania Cruises )

The new cruise ship will offer a greater variety and number of suites, all of which come with access to a butler service.

A third of its cabins will be suites, including four Owner’s Suites measuring 2,500 square feet each and eight Vista Suites at the back of the ship that range from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet.

Fine dining

open image in gallery Nikkei Kitchen will debut on Oceania Sonata ( Oceania Cruises )

Oceania Cruises is known for its food and will have 13 culinary experiences at no additional cost including Asian and Italian restaurants and afternoon tea.

Oceania Sonata will feature one chef for every eight guests and half of the ship’s crew is dedicated to culinary operations.

The new cruise ship will offer two new fine-dining restaurants.

These include La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, the only restaurant at sea approved by the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France).

There is also a new Peruvian and Japanese fusion venue called Nikkei Kitchen.

Entertainment

open image in gallery The atrium of Oceania Sonata, which promises more spaces to relax ( Oceania Cruises )

Oceania Cruises is promising a wider choice of entertainment and social spaces aboard Sonata.

There will be a new Opus Lounge that is a living room by day and a chic bar at night.

Guests can also gather at a larger Baristas café and onboard creperie.

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, said “Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season is defined by the cultural diversity and geographic variety of the destinations she visits.

“As the first of four ships in the Sonata Class, her premiere sets the tone for the thoughtfully designed itineraries, exceptional comfort and meaningful, unrushed freedom to explore the world that underscore the continued evolution of Oceania Cruises.”

