Why Oceania Cruises is going adult-only

Oceania Cruises has switched its cruise ships and itineraries to adult-only sailings.

The culinary-focused cruise line said the policy shift follows feedback from guests and is part of an aim to provide “a relaxed atmosphere of genuine hospitality and meaningful connection”.

Any bookings made before 7 January 2026 that include passengers under the age of 18 will still be honoured but future bookings will be adult-only.

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, said: “Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again.

“By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey – one defined by sophistication, serenity and discovery.”

Oceania Cruises has eight boutique ships including Allura, which launched last year.

The 1,200-capacity vessel is the sister ship to Oceania Vista, launched in May 2023.

Oceania Allura is currently sailing its maiden season, with 26 voyages that span 92 destinations including the Mediterranean, New York, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.

Onboard facilities include an onboard creperie and a pan-Asian restaurant.

The cruise line is also developing a new class of ships, starting with Oceania Sonata, which is due to launch in August 2027.

The ship will offer a greater variety and number of suites, all of which come with their own dedicated butler.

A third of its cabins will be suites, including four Owners Suites measuring 2,500 square feet each and eight Vista Suites at the back of the ship that range from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet.

Guests will be able to enjoy unique French fine-dining on board at La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, as well as at Nikkei Kitchen, an evening venue focused on a fusion of Peruvian flavours and Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

Other adult-only cruise lines include Azamara, Tui River Cruises, Viking and Virgin Voyages.

Some ships within a cruise fleet are exclusively for adults.

P&O Cruises Aurora and Arcadia are traditionally adult-only ships but they will offer select family sailings later this year.

Marella’s Explorer 2 cruise ship is also adult-only.