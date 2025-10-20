P&O Cruises launches Barbados beach weddings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Couples on P&O Cruises Caribbean sailings aboard Arvia and Britannia can now book wedding ceremonies on shore.

The cruise line already offers legal weddings on its ships and the ceremonies have been extended to the shore in the Caribbean.

Prices start from £4,999 for the ceremony and £850 to cover legal fees. This is on top of the cruise fare and doesn’t include guests.

Up to eight guests can join the celebration for £600, which includes transport, reserved seating at the ceremony, champagne to toast the happy couple, and a selection of refreshments.

Passengers will have access to ceremony specialists and wedding co-ordinators before and during the cruise.

The package includes a Barbados wedding on one of three beaches: Batts Rock, Needham’s Point or Little Good Shepherd. Alternatively, they can opt for the Fairmont Royal Pavilion private beach or garden.

P&O Cruises will provide a couple’s breakfast in bed on the big day, transfers to and from the ship and a wedding arch with two floral arrangements. Each spouse will get a matching bouquet and buttonhole, as well as champagne for a toast.

Back on board, the couple will get dinner at a specialty restaurant, £100 towards spa services and treatment, and wedding night prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries.

P&O Cruises revealed earlier this year that it has seen a record number of bookings for weddings at sea.

In the year to December 2024, P&O Cruises recorded a yearly increase of 12 per cent for weddings and vow renewals.

All P&O Cruises ships, including the newest Arvia and Iona vessels offer wedding packages that start at £2,700 on top of the cruise fare.

Several other cruise lines offer wedding ceremonies at sea, including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Virgin Voyages and Holland America Line.

Wedding ceremony prices typically range from £1,000 to £3,000, on top of the cruise fare. Packages differ but may include a wedding cake, music, food, drinks and spa treatments.

In comparison, the average cost of a wedding in the UK is £20,822, according to Bridebook, so a cruise ceremony and party may work out cheaper – although you would have to convince your guests to pay to attend.

Read more: Why cruise weddings are surging