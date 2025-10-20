P&O Cruises launches Barbados beach weddings
P&O Cruises will now host nuptials on its ships and on shore in the Caribbean
Couples on P&O Cruises Caribbean sailings aboard Arvia and Britannia can now book wedding ceremonies on shore.
The cruise line already offers legal weddings on its ships and the ceremonies have been extended to the shore in the Caribbean.
Prices start from £4,999 for the ceremony and £850 to cover legal fees. This is on top of the cruise fare and doesn’t include guests.
Up to eight guests can join the celebration for £600, which includes transport, reserved seating at the ceremony, champagne to toast the happy couple, and a selection of refreshments.
Passengers will have access to ceremony specialists and wedding co-ordinators before and during the cruise.
The package includes a Barbados wedding on one of three beaches: Batts Rock, Needham’s Point or Little Good Shepherd. Alternatively, they can opt for the Fairmont Royal Pavilion private beach or garden.
P&O Cruises will provide a couple’s breakfast in bed on the big day, transfers to and from the ship and a wedding arch with two floral arrangements. Each spouse will get a matching bouquet and buttonhole, as well as champagne for a toast.
Back on board, the couple will get dinner at a specialty restaurant, £100 towards spa services and treatment, and wedding night prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries.
P&O Cruises revealed earlier this year that it has seen a record number of bookings for weddings at sea.
In the year to December 2024, P&O Cruises recorded a yearly increase of 12 per cent for weddings and vow renewals.
All P&O Cruises ships, including the newest Arvia and Iona vessels offer wedding packages that start at £2,700 on top of the cruise fare.
Several other cruise lines offer wedding ceremonies at sea, including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Virgin Voyages and Holland America Line.
Wedding ceremony prices typically range from £1,000 to £3,000, on top of the cruise fare. Packages differ but may include a wedding cake, music, food, drinks and spa treatments.
In comparison, the average cost of a wedding in the UK is £20,822, according to Bridebook, so a cruise ceremony and party may work out cheaper – although you would have to convince your guests to pay to attend.
