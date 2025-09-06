Royal Caribbean floats out its next mega cruise ship Legend of Seas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean may have only launched Star of the Seas last month but it has already reached a major milestone for its next mega cruise ship.

The cruise line’s third Icon Class ship Legend of the Seas officially touched water for the first time earlier this week.

A float-out ceremony was held at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, marking an important stage in the construction of Legend, which is due to launch with Mediterranean sailings in August 2026.

The ship’s dry dock was filled with water overnight on Tuesday 2 September in a process that took almost 12 hours.

Once the dock was filled, the Royal Caribbean ship was floated onto the water and the final touches will be added ahead of its debut next year.

open image in gallery Water fills the Meyer Turku dockyard to prepare Legend of the Seas for its float-out ceremony ( Royal Caribbean )

The megaship will be the third in the Icon Class, joining Icon and Star of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ships.

Similar to its sisters, it will have the largest waterpark and slides at sea, as well as a high ropes course and 40 bars and restaurants to cater for 5,610 passengers.

Legend will be the first Icon Class ship to debut from Europe in August 2026 with seven-night western Mediterranean itineraries starting from Barcelona. Prices start at £1,778 per person.

The ship will make her Caribbean debut in November 2026 with six-night western Caribbean and eight-night southern Caribbean sailings, including visits to Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island in the Bahamas.

Legend will also be Royal Caribbean’s fourth ship – joining Icon, Star and Utopia – that is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also uses waste heat recovery systems and shore power connection.

More megaships are on their way. Royal Caribbean has signed an agreement with Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for delivery in 2027. The agreement also includes options to build a fifth and sixth.

