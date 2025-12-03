Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Voyages has launched a new month-long season pass giving cruise passengers access to perks such as a professional camera, laundry and bar credits during its Alaska sailings next year.

The 2026 Alaska Summer Season Pass provides a full month aboard the adult-only cruise line’s new Brilliant Lady.

It includes a Central Sea Terrace cabin for two passengers, daily drink credits and up to £188 worth of complimentary excursions each.

Passengers can also get upgraded wifi, laundry, spa passes and priority boarding.

You will even be able to photograph the beautiful scenery and wildlife of Alaska on a Canon G7X camera that is included in the price, as well as binoculars, a portable power bank, water bottle, backpack and a limited-edition Season Pass jacket and a collectible band.

Prices start at £19,575 to sail between 28 May and 23 June 2026, rising to £28,572 for between 23 June and 23 July, £26,317 for 30 July to 27 August and £27,069 for between 27 August and 26 September.

Read more: The best adult-only cruises

The price covers Virgin Voyages’ premium fare, which includes tips and lets passengers book onboard shows and restaurants 60 days in advance.

Each sailing is for a week but passengers with a pass will stay on board for a full 30 days.

This will give passengers a chance to get immersed in scenic destinations such as Ketchikan and Skagway where activities include sledding wit huskies and gold panning. There will also be chances to see glaciers and icebergs while sailing through Alaska’s Inside Passage.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy comedy shows, cabaret and high-end restaurants such as Korean barbecue venue Gunbae.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, "Alaska is one of the most awe-inspiring places on Earth.

"Experiencing it aboard Brilliant Lady means you get the adventure without sacrificing comfort, style or that Virgin sense of discovery — and without a single child on board. This is what a vacation is supposed to feel like."

Virgin Voyages also offers a year-long pass for unlimited sailings, starting from £149,629.

Read more: Virgin Voyages changes cruise fares