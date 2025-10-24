Les Roches Rouges, France, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For coastal-chic Riviera escapes, Les Roches Rouges sets the gold standard: a modernist, modish sanctuary perched high above the Mediterranean Sea, with private gardens, Provencal fine dining, and panoramic views

Location

Straddling a sleepy stretch of the Côte d'Azur, Les Roches Rouges sits halfway between Cannes and Saint-Tropez, just outside Saint-Raphaël. Most international travellers touch down in Nice before taking a leisurely Uber ride onwards, or hopping on the regional train to Le Dramont station, which is a short eight-minute stroll from the hotel. Both journeys take around 90 minutes and come with unparalleled vistas as you wind along the coastline.

The vibe

open image in gallery Les Roches Rouges has two pools to choose from ( Les Roches Rouges )

A sleek sugar cube perched atop the cliffside, this stylish Riviera retreat unfolds in layers toward the sea. Descend one floor at a time, and you’ll pass by the boutique spa and relaxed living spaces that open onto a wide waterside terrace. Interiors are a masterclass in understated Côte d’Azur cool: think whitewashed walls with the odd pop of colour, terracotta tiles, and rattan accents. Every space is primed to face the sea beyond, with rocky private isle Île d’Or the only silhouette on the horizon.

Service

Service is relaxed but reliable, reflecting the laissez-faire spirit of the Riviera. Expect a mostly hands-off approach: staff will leave you to unwind and take each day at your own pace, but are friendly and peppy when you catch their attention.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Les Roches Rouges have a laidback, minimalist vibe ( Les Roches Rouges )

All 67 bedrooms are bright and airy in line with the hotel’s minimal, stripped-back aesthetic. In June this year, 25 new bedrooms were unveiled in a once-dormant building set apart from the main hotel. This modernist cube, framed by mustard-yellow awnings, boasts panoramic Mediterranean views: possibly the best in the house. Breezy bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open onto sea-facing balconies, smartly tiled bathrooms, and marshmallow-soft beds. Interior architects Antoine Ricardou and Clémentine Larroumet of Atelier Saint-Lazare have given these spaces plenty of flair: think curated artworks, rattan accents, and chic mid-century furnishings.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Michelin-starred Récif is the fine dining option at Les Roches Rouges ( Les Roches Rouges )

There are three spots to eat and drink, all serving a modern riff on traditional Provençal fare and championing the freshest of local produce. All-day restaurant Estelo spills onto a cliffside terrace, where you can guzzle raw crudo, just-fished seafood, and wagyu beef cuts while soaking up the sea views. Graze from a simple continental spread at breakfast here each morning (the homemade cakes and pastries are a highlight). For fine dining, there’s exquisite tasting menus on offer at one Michelin-starred Récif, while salads and focaccia sandwiches can be nibbled at al fresco bar La Chicoula, which is tucked within the gardens for sundowners each evening.

Facilities

open image in gallery Les Roches Rouges’ saltwater pool dangles near the sea ( Les Roches Rouges )

The hotel’s two pools take centre stage: the first is a sleek, 22-metre lap pool cut into the cliffside, and the second is a huge, saltwater number that dangles close to the sea. From the pontoon, you can launch yourself directly into the sea or head out on kayaks and paddleboards. There’s no need to wrestle other guests over a lounger: there are countless sunbeds to loll on. When you’re not topping up your tan, work up a sweat at the boutique gym, or unwind at the petite spa, which features three hushed treatment rooms, where you can sink into restorative deep tissue massages.

Disability access

Four rooms have been specially adapted, and there are lifts throughout the hotel.

Pet policy

Two pets per room are allowed, charged at €25 (£22) per pet per day. Guests with pets receive a pet-friendly welcome, including a pet bed, bowls, food, and toys.

Check in/check out?

Check in 4pm; check out 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, there are baby cots available at no extra charge. If travelling with kids, guests will receive a special kids’ welcome in their room, which includes special bathrobes, a baby bath, and a colouring book.

At a glance

Best thing: You’re never far from a body of water, whether that’s a bracing dip in the Mediterranean or a lap in one of the hotel’s two pools.

Perfect for: Fly-and-flop holidays.

open image in gallery Les Roches Rouges are designed to face the French Riviera views ( Les Roches Rouges )

Not right for: Easy exploring along the coastline, unless you’re travelling by car.

Instagram from: The reception balcony for sweeping views over the coastline.

Address: 90 Bd de la 36ème division du Texas, 83530 Saint-Raphaël, France

Phone: +33 4 89 81 40 60

Website: beaumier.com/hotel-les-roches-rouges

