Emily in Paris is almost back after a two-year wait, and as Netflix’s rom-com says bonjour to its fourth series of chic cliches, Parisian wanderlust is at its peak.

In the hit series, actress Lily Collins stars as marketing executive Emily Cooper as she leaves Chicago for the city of love and lights to live an influencer life.

Love interests and soirees are scattered between famous landmarks, such as the Arc de Triomphe, Nôtre Dame and Jardin du Luxembourg, with many a tres bien Eiffel Tower backdrop seen on screen.

There are amorous arrondissements, sultry suburbs and cameras rolling in glamorous French regions, including Provence and Saint-Tropez.

The peak of the Paris skyline – the Eiffel Tower – of course, features heavily in the series ( STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX )

A holiday to Rome is also on the cards for season four, with the Eternal City expected to feature heavily in episodes throughout the series.

Experiential travel start-up Dharma even launched an official Emily in Paris itinerary with the Netflix series producers in 2023 “for all the curious minds” to bake pain au chocolats and visit designer ateliers.

With season four streaming on 15 August, here’s where to head to indulge in food, wine and romance on the rues like Emily and pay homage to Parisian culture.

Season one

Emily’s Parisian life is based in the Latin Quarter ( STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX )

Places to visit

Somehow, Emily managed to swing a 5th arrondissement apartment – sans lift – in the Latin Quarter’s Place de l’Estrapade square. The quintessentially Parisian spot has plenty of benches and greenery to enjoy a pastry and coffee during a city break.

As for the marketing executive’s ‘Savoir’ office, the Place de Valois in the 1st arrondissement sits next to the popular Palais Royal and Louvre Museum.

Landmarks

The Panthéon, Montmarte’s historic Rue de l’Abreuvoir, and the Jardin du Luxembourg all pop up in scenes of Emily’s life in Paris in the first instalment of the Netflix series.

As do big Paris scenery staples the Seine River, Pont Alexandre III Bridge and the grand architecture of the Sacre-Coure basilica.

Exhibits

At Palais Garnier, the Swan Lake ballet seen on screen spins annually in the 19th-century opera house, and L’Atelier des Lumières will exhibit the same Van Gogh exhibition that Emily visited in the 11th arrondissement until 1 September 2024.

On the menu

An Italian restaurant, Terra Nera, is the setting behind Gabriel’s Les Deux Compères restaurant, a stone’s throw from La Boulangerie Moderne – the go-to bakery for Emily to get her patisserie fix – and her 5th arrondissement apartment.

Visit Angelina’s for tourist-favourite hot chocolates, Café de Flore for an al fresco l’apéro and Bistro Valois in the 1st arrondissement for a long lunch immersed in Parisian cafe culture.

Season two

The Tuileries Gardens hosts a summer fair between June and August ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Places to visit

Although much of season two left the city of lights behind for the French Riviera, Parisian highlights including shopping in La Samaritaine and a visit to Pere Lachaise Cemetary – the largest in the city – breathe new images of the city into episodes.

Landmarks

The Palace of Versailles, La Fountaine Saint Michel, gothic Eglise Saint Eustache and love-locked Pont des Arts bridge all appear weaved between the Chicago native’s love affairs with locals.

Exhibits

The Monnaie de Paris or Paris Mint is the setting for the fashion week show in season two, but the coin producer can be visited as a museum year-round.

Emily attends a watch launch party at Musée des Arts Forains. A visit to the museum of funfair and fairground objects in the 12th arrondissement can be pre-booked for €18 per adult.

On the menu

Lunch at Cafe Marly with Camille has great views of the Louvre pyramid under the arches of its courtyard, and true to Emily’s heritage, brunch at Breakfast in America in the 4th arrondissement promises a taste of home.

Season three

There’s romance on the rues in every arrondissement ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Places to visit

To sip cocktails by the pool as Emily does, head to Piscine Molitor, a stylish hotel complex in the 16th arrondissement, and catch a cabaret show at La Nouvelle Eve in Pigalle to experience one of the most elegant revue theatres in Paris.

As for green spaces, Parc de St Cloud’s open-air cinema pops up once a year at the end of June for a film festival of French classics.

Landmarks

Emily enjoys a bottle of rose on the Canal St Martin, and the Summer Fair of the Tuileries Gardens – a public park since 1564 – in the 1st arrondissement features promises bumper cars and a ferris wheel.

Exhibits

It’s at Fête de la Musique, where Emily serenades Alfie in episode two. The annual music festival takes place on 21 June across France with musical performances and parties popping up across the capital including Place Juliette Greco where Mindy and her band play.

If impressionist masterpieces are more your thing, Camille and Gabrielle had their first date at Musee d’Orsay – a museum on the Seine in the former Gare d’Orsay railway station.

More Parisian postcard settings and a Roman holiday await in season four ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

On the menu

Emily and co kicked dining up a notch for season three with a business meal in Le Jules Verne –the Eiffel Tower’s two-star Michelin restaurant on the landmark’s second floor.

Luc and Julien join the leading lady for a French lunch at Loulou within the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Sylvie breakfasts at The Ritz and chef Guy Martin hosts the Savoir colleagues at Le Grand Vefour, a 1700s brasserie in the Palais-Royal arcade.

Season four part one of ‘Emily in Paris’ will stream on Netflix from 15 August.

