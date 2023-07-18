Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Cerberus heatwave has been causing the mercury to rise across southern Europe since last week, bringing temperatures of 40C and upwards in some parts of the continent.

With preliminary figures showing Earth’s average temperature set a new record high on 13 July for the third time in a week, this new spell of hot weather will continue to impact holidaymakers – particularly those heading for the Mediterranean countries of Spain, Italy and Greece – as well as locals.

The heatwave has been caused by a combination of unusually high surface temperatures at sea and an area of high pressure over the Mediterranean, with the addition of clouds of Saharan dust in some areas.

Several cities and towns in Europe have been put on alert as temperatures show no signs of subsiding, with the Charon heatwave bringing temperatures in certain destinations that are expected to exceed last week’s highs.

If you’re currently on holiday in Europe or getting ready to depart, you may be wondering what you’ll encounter across the Channel. Here are the literal holiday hotspots that are predicted to hit the highest temperatures this week, plus tips on how best to avoid the punishing heat while you’re travelling.

View more

Italy

Sardinia

There is a weather warning in place for Cagliari, Sardinia, where temperatures could reach 48C (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This popular holiday destination off the western coast of Italy could see temperatures of up to 48C this week (with a particular warning in place in Cagliari). This could see it approach – or potentially even top – the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe (48.8C). Peak temperatures are expected on Tuesday 18 July across all areas, with highs around 4pm.

Sicily

The largest island in the Mediterranean is where Europe’s highest ever temperature was recorded in August 2021, taken at a measuring point in Syracuse. Warnings have been issued for temperatures that could also exceed 48C; there are extreme warnings in place for Catania, Palermo and Messina.

Rome

The Italian capital’s inland location means it frequently gets sweltering in summer, with temperatures up to 43C possible this week; this would be above the city’s previous high of 40.5C, recorded in 2007.

Visiting outdoor tourist attractions, like those in Rome, is best avoided in the extreme heat (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Milan

While temperatures are expected to stay slightly lower in the northern areas, Milan could see highs of 36C. A man died in Lodi, near Milan, last week in an incident that is being attributed to the heat.

Bologna

Another inland destination that can get uncomfortably warm during summer, Bologna could hit temperatures of 40C this week. Along with Rome and Milan, it is one of 15 Italian cities that have seen weather warnings for extreme heat issued: Florence, Frosinone, Campobasso, Messina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Viterbo, Bari and Civitavecchia.

Spain

Seville

The Andalusian capital is the warmest city in continental Europe in normal months, and could see temperatures exceed 40C this week. The Andalusia region has an extreme heat warning this week.

Madrid

Spain’s capital city suffers from sweltering temperatures in summer due to its landlocked, relatively high-altitude location. Temperatures there may also reach 40C this week.

Madrid regularly sees sweltering temperatures (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Zaragoza and Murcia

Spain’s most extreme warnings are in Zaragoza and Murcia, where temperatures could reach 44C and 42C respectively. Sky News reports that, from Wednesday, Spain’s national weather agency expects “temperatures to fall overall with the arrival of cool winds from the north and east”, with the exception of Andalusia.

Catalonia

Spain’s national weather agency warns of an extreme heat risk in the regions around Girona and Lleida on Tuesday, with temperatures up to 43C. Barcelona may see temperatures around 38C.

Balearic Islands

There are extreme hear warnings of up to 43C for parts of Mallorca, including the centre, north and northeast, on Tuesday.

Canary Islands

While the only warnings for the Canaries are for temperatures in the 30s, firefighters were fighting forest fires on La Palma over the weekend. More than 4,000 people were evacuated from the area surrounding El Pinar and Tijarafem in the northwest of the island.

Greece

Athens

Authorities in the Greek capital shut the Acropolis, the country’s most-visited tourist attraction, for several hours on each day over the weekend. Temperatures reached 40C in several places, and could do so again this week, with Tuesday expected to be the hottest day.

Thessaloniki

The northern Greek city could see temperatures higher than 38C. Other areas with high forecasts include Patras and Nafplio, where temperatures could reach 39C.

How can holidaymakers stay safe in extreme heat?

The NHS website has several tips for combating the heat. Dehydration, overheating, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the biggest concerns for travellers as the mercury rises. Those most at-risk include the elderly, people who have long-term illnesses, people on multiple medications or those who find it difficult to keep cool, including young children.

The most important advice is to stay out of the sun, especially at the hottest times of the day (this is often mid to late afternoon in Europe, but can be anywhere between 2pm and 5pm) and when the sun is at its highest in the sky (midday). The NHS recommends staying in the shade between 11am and 3pm.

It is also important to keep yourself hydrated, avoiding caffeine and alcohol and drinking plenty of water (experts recommend drinking three litres per day in extreme heat). Cool showers can also help. It can also help to keep your living space cool: close windows during the day, open them at night and use electric fans or air conditioning, if necessary.

It’s also good to know the common symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These include tiredness, dizziness, feeling sick, headaches, excessive sweating, fast breathing, a high temperature and general weakness.