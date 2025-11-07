Reykjavik EDITION, Iceland, hotel review

A well-designed spa, central location and sleek design make this luxury hotel the ideal spot for a wellness-focused city break in Iceland’s capital.

Location

Set on the Old Harbour with vast windows that offer views of slick yachts bobbing against decidedly moody skies, the Reykjavik EDITION captures the drama of both city and sea. It sits just beside the Harpa Concert Hall and is only steps from Laugavegur, Reykjavík’s main shopping artery. It’s a happening area, but in true Icelandic fashion, is pretty chilled. Keflavík Airport is about 45 minutes away by car.

The vibe

The Reykjavik EDITION is arguably Reykjavík’s most stylish hotel. It marries polished Nordic design with excellent facilities, and is perfectly placed for exploring all the city has to offer. If your trip is about soaking up Icelandic atmosphere, design and good food, but you also want to be within walking distance of cafés, restaurants and the Harpa hall, then this hotel delivers. Honey-toned wood, fluffy sheepskins, basalt stone accents, and warming fires in the foyer offer up a moody blend of heritage-focused design and elevated cosy comfort.

open image in gallery The foyer sets the tone with shaggy Icelandic sheepskins, a roaring fire and projections of the Northern Lights ( Nikolas Koenig )

Service

Service is polished. Housekeeping is twice daily, and there is concierge to help with planning and recommendations. Impeccably polite and helpful, the waiting staff and bartenders can fix you whichever cocktail you like and guide you through the restaurant’s menus.

Bed and bath

The rooms are a visual treat. You’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows that frame harbour views, the sea or nearby mountains. The decor is clean, modern Nordic-style luxury: warm palettes using ash wood and pale grey oak, copper touches, custom furniture, fluffy rugs, and artworks by local Icelandic artists. Bathrooms are minimalist but generous, with rainfall showers, white tiling and signature Le Labo toiletries. Scent is very important to EDITION and at this iteration of the hotel, the signature is a heady mix of black tea and bergamot. You can take both the Le Labo products and the EDITION candles home for a fee to emulate the experience on your return. It’s also worth noting that while the views are spectacular, they depend heavily on which room you book. A harbour or sea-facing room offers something special; others face inland, or overlook the concert hall, which may be less dramatic but still pleasant.

open image in gallery The rooms are comfortable with sleek design ( Nikolas Koenig )

Food and drink

Dining is centred around Tides, the signature restaurant, with menus driven by local produce and seafood. There are also several bars, including a rooftop bar which, would be especially magical in summer when the midnight sun lingers, as well as in winter when the Northern Lights might make an appearance. Tides serves thoughtful fare – seasonal vegetables grown in geothermal greenhouses, the freshest fish I’ve tasted in a while, signature Icelandic lamb and delicate flavour pairings dreamt up by resident chefs. Expect an exceptional breakfast buffet at Tides in the mornings too. Alternatively, opt for a room service breakfast of Skyr and coffee, which this the hotel does this very well. A private member’s club behind a well-concealed door holds the promise of a night sipping signature cocktails by a fire. The club, Toli, plays host to a talented head bartender and more of the sophisticated yet unpretentious vibes you can expect from this property.

open image in gallery The Tides restaurant sources local, seasonal ingredients for the freshest and most authentic Icelandic dishes ( Sam Harris )

Facilities

There is a fully equipped 24-hour gym, spa facilities including treatment rooms, a hammam, lovely sauna and hydrotherapy plunge pools. The spa and wellness spaces are well considered – not over the top, but doing everything you might hope for in a luxury city-hotel with an edge. It’s luxe but pared back. Treatments are of an excellent standard and the spa’s design makes you feel as though you’re cocooned in various warm and dark saunas, caves and pools.

open image in gallery The spa offers a soothing circuit complete with a sauna, hamam and treatment rooms ( Nikolas Koenig )

Accessibility

There are accessible rooms with modifications, large lifts and accessible parking.

Pet policy

The hotel doesn’t allow pets but does permit service animals. It’s recommended to call ahead and see what kind of provision can be made before booking if you’re planning to stay with a service dog.

Check-in/Check-out

Check-in from 2pm, check-out is by 11am

Family friendly?

This is quite a grown up hotel and staying here is quite a luxurious experience so although families are welcome, it is not geared towards children.

At a glance

Best thing: The elegant yet cosy design throughout.

Perfect for: Foodies who want to experience authentic Iceland in luxury.

Not right for: Large families with young children. There are also no large pool for swimming, just plunge pools.

Instagram from: The corner suites that overlook the harbour for views of yachts and, if you’re lucky, the Northern Lights.

Address: Austurbakki 2, 101, Reykjavík, Iceland

Phone: +354 582 0000

Website: Editionhotels.com

