The rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened since Brexit.

And now, Home Office figures obtained by the BBC suggest as many as 32 million could be caught out.

When the UK left the European Union, British travellers become “third-country nationals”, in line with citizens from dozens of other countries including Venezuela and Samoa.

EU nations do not allow such travellers to enter on a passport issued over 10 years ago. The same applies in the wider Schengen Area, including Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. UK visitors to Ireland are not subject to the restriction.

The Passport Office’s pre-Brexit policy was to issue British travel documents valid for up to 10 years and nine months, taking account of the unspent time on a previous passport.

While this previously posed no problems, it is starting to affect some British holidaymakers travelling to the EU.

On a typical day, I calculate 200 outbound travellers are prevented from departing because of EU rules on issue and expiry dates.

So, how can you make sure you’re not stopped at check in? Do you need to renew now? And when is the best time to submit your application?

I will be on hand from 4pm GMT, on Wednesday 27 March to answer all your passport questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. I will be answering live in the comments section below.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

