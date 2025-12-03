Four Seasons Ritz hotel review, Lisbon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enjoy White Lotus-style luxury at Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon. From the moment you walk through the door, at this landmark hotel, every detail will have been considered. From sprawling suites with pillow menus and fanciful dining spaces with super attentive staff to poolside pop-ups and private tours to the Portuguese Riviera, you’ll be treated like the A-list

Location

The Four Seasons Ritz sits among the prime real estate at Lisbon’s centre and is a short walk from Lisbon’s tree-flanked, boutique-laden boulevard, Avenida da Liberdade. From here, it’s easy to get anywhere really: there are trains to Sintra and Cascais – or, ask your own private driver for a tour of the Portuguese Riviera instead.

Read more: Best hotels in Lisbon for city views and rooftop sunsets

The vibe

open image in gallery The Four Seasons Ritz is in a prime location in Lisbon ( Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon )

In signature Four Seasons style, from the moment you enter the hotel, you are made to feel special, with smart doormen taking your bags and elegantly dressed staff members ushering you in. It’s like a greeting straight out of The White Lotus (while Portugal is yet to be featured, the deluxe hotel brand’s resorts are famously used as a filming location for the hit show). Even the reception check in is impressively bling and efficient – before you take the gold elevator to one of the spacious suites, peering down onto rows of trees and the spectacular rooftop running track. The vibe is pure unashamed luxury.

Service

open image in gallery Lisbon’s Four Seasons Ritz exudes luxury ( Four Seasons Ritz )

The exceptional team take pride in their work – it almost seems rude to adjust something the staff have created. From the reception staff who go above and above to make a stay excellent to the restaurant and bar waiters with their meticulous service, shiny silver trays and gentle humour. And even the breakfast staff who – if you have an insanely early flight – will send you off with super-strong coffee and a beautiful box of pastries.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms have neutral colour palettes ( Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon )

There are 286 rooms and four suites, with no luxuries spared. The design is classical in style, featuring old-world luxury with lots of opulent details. Rooms are big and have neutral colour palettes with wrap-around windows; some with outdoor terraces. There are extra-wide beds to sink into, pillow menus and rainfall showers. The element of space cannot be overlooked; the in-room breakfast set-up is mighty – a fine culinary spread, all laid out with fine china and crisp napkins – the omelettes were spot on. Tip: go for a room on one of the higher floors boasting vast views of Lisbon and beyond.

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Lisbon for a chic city break, from butler service to Michelin-starred meals

Food and drink

open image in gallery Dine with a view at this Four Seasons Ritz hotel ( Four Seasons Ritz )

The hotel has five restaurants, and the highlights are Michelin-starred CURA (one Michelin star) helmed by Chef Rodolfo Lavrador, Veranda, the main fine-dining restaurant and Japanese spot, Iki, which was a poolside pop-up when I visited. CURA, with its modern tasting menus – there are two – has a wonderful open kitchen and private entrance. Meanwhile, the fanciful surroundings at Veranda are unique and beautifully formal (and it’s also the breakfast destination). Alternatively, Iki is far removed from the fuss, serving up the finest sushi in a more low-key location.

Facilities

open image in gallery The lobby seating area at Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon ( Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon )

The chic spa is a level above: there are expert therapists and bespoke treatments, big indoor and outdoor pools, a handsome health suite and an elevated running track looking down on the city. I’d heartily recommend the Digital Detox massage. The hotel has a host of experiences on offer, such as private fado concerts, yacht charters and trips along the Portuguese Riviera to Cascais and Sintra – escorted by a personal driver. The latter is a great way to see more of Portugal, with an experienced local guide. Ask for Viktor, who is a font of knowledge and an insider on the best pastel de nata.

Read more: The best hotels in Lisbon’s city centre for stays near popular restaurants and bars

Disability access

Accessible rooms are available, there is lift access throughout the hotel and there are step-free public areas.

Pet policy

The hotel warmly welcomes cats and dogs weighing up to seven kilograms (15 pounds).

Check in/check out?

Check in is 4pm; check out is 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Although it was mainly older children we saw at the hotel.

At a glance

Best thing: All the Four Seasons details you’d expect, in a central Lisbon location.

Perfect for: The Four Season Lisbon is the ultimate luxury stay for relaxation, foodies and those looking to explore Lisbon.

open image in gallery The hotel has a seasonal outdoor pool ( Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon )

Not right for: Younger revellers seeking a party as the Four Seasons exudes a more traditional ambience.

Instagram from: The poolside Japanese pop-up Iki, with its prettily-plated sushi.

Address: R. Rodrigo da Fonseca 88, 1099-039 Lisboa, Portugal.

Phone: +351 21 381 1400

Website: Fourseasons.com/lisbon/

Read more: The best budget hotels in Lisbon for a cheap break in the Portuguese capital