Camiral, A Quinta do Lago Resort, Spain, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The five-star Camiral is home to two blockbuster golf courses, world-class wellness and fine dining in the dramatic Catalonian countryside

Location

The resort is a five-minute transfer from Girona Airport in Costa Brava, Spain. Barcelona is around an hour’s drive away.

The hotel has been here since 1999 and was rebranded first as Camiral in 2022 from PGA Catalunya, before changing its name recently to Camiral, A Quinta do Lago Resort. More recently, it was named as the host of the 2031 Ryder Cup, which could be played across a hybrid of holes from the two golf courses.

Read more: I’m a Barcelona destination expert and these are the best cheap hotels

The vibe

Camiral exudes excellence and quiet luxury. The hotel is perched among rolling hills, with clear inspiration in the design taken from its surroundings, with plenty of earthy Mediterranean colour palettes.

The decor is decidedly contemporary, with references to modern art in the soft furnishing and sculptures. Central spaces, such as the beautiful, lofty library, offer stylish communality.

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Barcelona for a lavish stay in the coastal Spanish city

Service

From the first moment on the guest relations desk, Camiral staff are incredibly helpful and pleasant. Alex, in the hotel’s new Origin restaurant, showed genuine passion for the elevated dining experience, having been at Camiral for seven years. This place is evolving over time, and staff all seem invested in its journey.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The contemporary luxury Camiral Suite ( Camiral )

There are 138 rooms available at Camiral. Guests have a choice of deluxe rooms, family rooms and a large number of suites.

The luxurious Camiral Suite we stayed in was tastefully designed, with nods to Spanish art. There’s plenty of soft lighting and the large balcony looking down onto the Catalan countryside and the pool.

It also featured a dressing room, a large TV, a generous kitchen area with a coffee machine. There’s also a beautiful bathroom, with a tub and a fantastic shower, plus complimentary Miriam Quevedo toiletries.

Read more: Best family-friendly hotels in Mallorca – where to stay for kids’ clubs and swimming pools

Food and drink

Fine dining restaurant Origin offers a memorable experience. An intriguing tasting menu celebrates local ingredients and features a superb tuna dish, served with potato gnocchi and saffron sauce. An impressive wine list included excellent local options, with highlights including a delectable Pedro Ximinez Sherry paired with chocolate and a delicate black sesame ice cream. Despite the sophistication of the dishes, it’s far from stuffy. Expect a vibey playlist and a clean, modern setting.

open image in gallery Fine dining can be found at Origin ( Camiral )

Elsewhere, the more relaxed Camiral Bistro spills out onto the veranda by the pool. Expect very good seafood and, again, fantastic local wine. The Lounge Bar serves up a great club sandwich and other simple-but-accomplished dishes, and is home to a well-stocked bar, including Macallan and Lagavulin whiskies to celebrate with after a great day on the course.

Facilities

There’s a superb wellness centre on site, which, away from the golf, is the biggest attraction at Camiral.

The non-heated pool that forms the focal point of the hotel is stunning (and bracing – ideal for cooling down after exposure to the unyielding Spanish sun). It is not the biggest pool you’ll find, but it’s elegant and functional. There’s a good bar service here, with just about anything you’d like on offer; customers are the kind to order cava and caviar.

open image in gallery Camiral’s wellness centre has a variety of treatments ( Camiral )

The centre offers state of the art treatments like red light therapy, oxygen chamber therapy and a whole-body cryotherapy treatment. A unique experience, it involves stepping first into a room at -60C, and then being heated to 110C.

The shock of the cold releases endorphins, and while it only lasts a few minutes, the shock supposedly aids sleep. It’s an interesting one to try out as a couple – especially if you choose to retire to the peaceful water area afterwards and warm back up in the sauna.

Other treatments include mindfulness rituals, massage and beauty treatments. There’s also a gym with pilates, yoga and exercise classes on offer. Off-site, there are plenty more things to do, including bike tours of the Catalan countryside and Girona food tours, as well as tennis and padel lessons.

Read more: Best beaches in Spain to visit

Golf

There are two championship courses at Camiral: the Stadium and the Tour, with the former hosting the Spanish Open and the Catalunya Championship in 2022. It’s a beautiful course, with real bite; in fact, you won’t find many more challenging courses in Europe than this one. Fairways are narrow in places, with unforgiving rough, water everywhere and fast, tricky greens often split across different shelves.

Its trickiness doesn’t stop it being great fun to play, though. Holes like the 11th – a blockbuster par three, hitting downhill onto a green jutting out into a lake – and the 3rd, a par five with a thin sliver of a green also surrounded by water, are just some of the stunning holes that would be signatures on any other course.

open image in gallery Camiral offers a world-class golfing experience ( Camiral )

The Tour is no pushover, but it’s certainly more playable. Inevitably, it doesn’t feature so many stunning signature holes, but the beautiful landscape and huge elevation changes make for dramatic golf. The designs of both courses are exquisitely carved into the rolling hills, showcasing an incredible piece of land.

The club house is an excellent spot for golfers to enjoy good, simple dishes after a round, with views of the first tee. There are also state of the art practice facilities, as you’d expect. Don’t fear if you’re paired up with other players, either. I had the pleasure of joining others and their company helped make the trip such a special one.

Disability access

There are six fully-adapted rooms available.

Pet policy

Only service animals are allowed at Camiral.

Check in/check out?

Check-in begins at 3pm; check out is until 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes.

At a glance

Best thing: The superb golf facilities and wellness centre.

Perfect for: Golfers looking to relax.

open image in gallery The living area in the Camiral Suite ( Camiral )

Not right for: People after a rowdy golf holiday

Instagram from: The 13th hole at the Stadium Course

Address: Camiral, a Quinta do Lago Resort, Carretera N-II km 701. 17455 Caldes de Malavella, Girona, Spain

Phone: +34 972 181 020

Website: camiral.com/en/

Read more: Why you should swap the coast for the quiet luxury of inland Mallorca this autumn