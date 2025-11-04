Grand Hotel, Stockholm, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Stockholm sparkles outside, this majestic hotel – where details and luxury feel etched in silk – more than matches its beauty, with opulent rooms, fantastic restaurants (including one with a Michelin star), an exceptional bar and soothing spa

Location

The sun bounces off the water in the Strömkajen harbour, which the hotel faces from its perch in Stockholm’s elegant Norrmalm district. Directly opposite is the Swedish Royal Palace and the cobbled lanes of Stockholm’s Gamla Stan (Old Town), perfect for a stroll through centuries of Scandinavian history. Cultural heavyweights are all within walking distance: the Nationalmuseum is quite literally next door, and it should take no more than 10 minutes to reach either the Moderna Museet (Modern Art Museum) or the Swedish History Museum. For a shopping fix, head to Biblioteksgatan where you’ll find high-end Scandinavian fashion, or Drottninggatan for a mix of boutiques and mainstream brands. Arlanda Airport is a 35-minute taxi ride from the hotel, while ferries to Djurgarden (home to the Vasa Museum, ABBA The Museum, and Skansen open-air museum and zoo) depart just steps from the hotel’s front entrance. For a fix of Swedish Kardemummabullar (cardamom buns), walk eight minutes north and stock up at the very cool Stora Bageriet.

The vibe

open image in gallery Cadier Bar serves cocktails overseen by Anton Windmar, Sweden’s best bartender 2024 ( Grand Hotel )

There’s no attempt to hide the opulence here – understandably, as this is Stockholm’s grande dame, a lavish Second Empire-style hotel that turned 150 years old in 2024 – a tenure in which it’s played luxe host to distinguished names ranging from Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco to Frank Sinatra and Martin Luther King Jr. The exterior is regal and imposing, with its buttercream facade and light green roof (topped by various flags) not unlike a pared-back Wes Anderson setting. Step inside, and you’ll find not a whisper of Scandi-chic restraint – no blonde wood or minimalist palette. Instead, it’s all old-world glamour: sparkling crystal chandeliers, ornate cornices and rich velvet armchairs. Spaces are wonderfully well-lit – despite the grandeur, there’s a warmth to the space.

The service

Service here strikes that elusive balance: gracefully formal without ever feeling stiff. Staff on the door welcome you as though you’re a regular (even if it’s your first time) and, at the concierge desk, no request feels too detailed or niche; I posed specific hopes for a solo evening and was twice met with impeccably tailored suggestions, right down to the exact wine to pair with which main course. The kind of service that doesn’t just meet expectations — it quietly and confidently anticipates them.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The Princess Lillian suite is made up of tones of gold, creams and grey-blues ( Grand Hotel )

Rooms – there are 279 of them, plus 70 suites – are an extension of the public spaces: classic, large (with brilliant high ceilings), light, and with herringbone floors. Though they respect tradition, there’s nothing that seems outdated: greys and dark blues across duvets, armchairs and headboards ensure sleek modernity without losing any elegance. Bathrooms are all black and white marble, featuring Etro toiletries; all have showers, most also have tubs. For the best views, plump for a room facing west, looking across the water and towards the Royal Palace – especially worth it at sunset, or when the city is softened with snow.

The nine signature suites, individually designed, are each special places. Views are sublime, and there’s a quirky, contemporary edge inside, with exposed timber beams and brass accents.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Seafood Gastro holds one Michelin star ( Grand Hotel )

There’s no shortage of places to eat and drink across the vast hotel. Top billing goes to the two restaurants overseen by acclaimed Swedish chef Mathias Dahlgren, known for his innovative approach to Nordic cuisine. Seafood Gastro, which holds one Michelin star, is a dining room designed with elegant Scandinavian minimalism where tasting menus celebrate the diversity of the seafood; seasons dictate the dishes, but you might find razor clams with a smoky cream, turbot grilled over embers, or lightly cured langoustine. His other outpost is Matbaren – which means “the food bar” – and is a casual but no less refined bistro, where Dahlgren plays with punchy flavours. The steamed cod with cockles in a potato and leek cream is given a bracing lift from horseradish and richness from pancetta; the haute take on a hot dog – think pork sausages with a flourish of mustard emulsion, deep-fried sauerkraut and truffle – is a regularly changing way to start the meal.

Top-class mixology can be found in the Cadier Bar (named after Regis Cadier, French chef and the founder of the hotel), a place of oak-panelled walls, plush lavender seating and gilded detailing centred around the long, gleaming bar. In charge of the daring, creative cocktail list is bar manager, Anton Windmar, named Sweden’s best bartender in 2024. “The Metalcaster” is a blend of gin, the bright punch of sea buckthorn, rosemary, sweet vermouth and chilli clarified through milk; for something floral, “The Gardener” is a medley of vodka and herbal liqueur with mint, coriander, white currants and lemon verbena – all are easy to drink, with twists in taste that linger on the tongue.

Guests eat breakfast in the Veranda, where large glass windows show off the waterfront. It’s an impressive buffet spread, featuring a range of cured meats and cheese, fresh fruit and hot options. Coffee and tea arrive quickly at your table. The highlights are Swedish meatballs, mashed potato and lingonberry jam, followed by a cinnamon bun or two – enough to keep you filled up beyond lunch.

Facilities

open image in gallery Dipping pools can be found at the Nordic spa ( Grand Hotel )

The spa is a major draw, with an emphasis on Sweden’s natural beauty (the interiors use limestone from Gotland and granite from Grythyttan). There’s a large pool – with warm and cool dipping pools, too – plus a sauna, steam room, “experience shower” and cold bucket shower, while treatments include body scrubs and classic Swedish massages. A doctor of traditional Chinese medicine and a chiropractor can also be booked. For something active, there’s a gym (personal training can be arranged) as well as yoga and Pilates classes.

Disability access

There are five adapted rooms.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 12pm, check out by 3pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Cots and additional beds can be provided, a babysitting service is on offer and children’s menus are available.

At a glance

open image in gallery Rooms have varying interiors at Grand Hotel ( Grand Hotel )

Best thing: Chasing down the evening hours with one of Anton’s concoctions in the glorious Cadier Bar.

Perfect for: A true luxe stay in Stockholm.

Not right for: The party crowd.

Instagram from: Your hotel window, out over the water – especially if there’s snow.

Address: Södra Blasieholmshamnen 8, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 679 35 00

Website: Grandhotel.se

