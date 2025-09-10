SLS Playa Mujeres Resort, Cancun, Mexico, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opening its doors in 2024, SLS Playa Mujeres offers a luxe upgrade on the classic Cancún resort experience, away from the crowds and surrounded by lush jungle.

open image in gallery Playa Mujeres is a gated community away from the crowds of Cancun ( Ennismore )

I assumed for a long time that resort life might not be my preferred way to experience Mexico, until SLS Playa Mujeres changed my mind. The design was beautiful, the food was excellent and the beach was unspoilt which made the wellness experiences organised by the staff – like a sunset cacao ceremony – all the more special. Emilie Lavinia

Location

Set along a 400m stretch of pristine beachfront, SLS Playa Mujeres is located in the exclusive gated community of Playa Mujeres. This area of mainland Mexico is just north of Cancún's main hotel zone. Though Cancún is commonly associated with crowds and nightlife, this area is a little more peaceful and offers up a perfect opportunity to experience the soft white sand and turquoise waters away from hordes of tourists, particularly around key US holidays like spring break. Nearby marine areas of note include the Costa Occidental de Isla Mujeres National Marine Park where you’ll find dolphins, turtles and tropical fish but for most, an all-inclusive resort provides little reason to leave the compound.

The vibe

SLS Playa Mujeres stands out as a contemporary resort that elevates the all-inclusive concept so if you think a resort like this isn’t for you, perhaps think again. Every aspect of the hotel and surrounding facilities has been beautifully designed, facilities are extensive and the many bars and restaurants provide diverse culinary offerings. A stylish, upscale all-inclusive with broad activity options, it’s a family-friendly resort with a packed daily itinerary for those who want to get involved, but there are plenty of adult-oriented and luxury additions to lean into. It’s a location purpose-built for unplugging from daily life, totally immersive and adaptable to suit your preferences.

open image in gallery Elite level suites come with private terraces replete with hot tubs ( Ennismore )

Service

The service is exactly what you’d expect from a resort in this area – warm and friendly with staff keen to offer assistance. Service is catered to an English speaking crowd and if you’re arriving from other areas of Mexico you might be surprised at how American the service feels. This is fairly customary for an all-inclusive resort of this kind, in this part of the world. Everyone speaks English and tipping is encouraged. For elite category guests, a butler service is provided to arrange an itinerary for each day and to take care of restaurant bookings for the evenings and any activities such as golf or watersports. Transfers can also be arranged to and from the resort and they are both prompt and comfortable.

Read now: Escape the crowds in Yucatan: How to enjoy a peaceful break on Mexico’s party peninsula

Bed and bath

With 500 guest rooms across 16 categories, accommodations are modern and well-equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, minibars, Lavazza coffee makers, Ortigia amenities, rainfall showers and HD TVs. SLS Elite suites elevate the experience with a private check-in – which is a welcome experience after hours of travel – a butler service, rooftop hot tubs and access to exclusive areas like an elite pool, beach and lounge. Suites that offer a rooftop accessed by a spiral staircase might not be your preference if you happen to be afraid of heights but these rooms do offer a stunning sea view and a space to enjoy the sea breeze away from other guests. The beds are large and comfortable and there is plenty of bottled drinking water provided.

open image in gallery There are a total of 18 bars and restaurants to choose from scattered around the property ( Ennismore )

Food and drink

With 18 restaurants and bars on-site, the culinary options at SLS are impressively varied – ranging from Union Steakhouse and authentic Mexican cuisine at Caracol, to Italian, Greek, Japanese and Mediterranean-inspired venues. The Union Steakhouse is a standout with great food and dance performances. Caracol celebrates the coast with delicious seafood like fish tacos and guests can also opt for lunch without leaving the sun lounger, with pool-side menus available. Health-conscious guests should make use of the Verde juice bar but if coffee is required, The Press is the on-site location for a fix. For breakfast, the buffet is expansive but there’s an option to enjoy brunch at a variety of the restaurants too.

Read now:

Nightlife is also available on-site by way of the Hudson Tavern and Monkey Bar and there are private bar areas catering to different categories of booking too. Cocktails flow freely by the pool, as you’d expect with any all-inclusive offering, but services switches over to dedicated areas by night. There’s also an option to order to the room and enjoy a drink on your balcony or terrace instead.

Facilities

Four pools cater separately to families and adults, with DJs and live entertainment creating a party atmosphere in both areas. Guests can make use of a secluded beach, splash zone, outdoor adventure course, water sports area and a dedicated lounge for teens. The adults-only swim-up bar banks the beach and to one side is a more private pool area and rows of Bali beds for lounging.

Along with a huge activity offering for both kids and adults there are indoor and outdoor movie theatres for all ages. Golf is also available offsite with an additional booking and fitness-focused experiences include a range of classes, two indoor gym areas with views of the beach and the outdoor “Muscle Beach” gym. A 20,000 square foot spa offers yet another relaxation area replete with thermal baths, an outdoor pool and 20 treatment rooms. Treatments should be booked ahead of time.

Read now: Santo Pure, Santorini, Greece, hotel review

Disability access

SLS Playa Mujeres offers some accessible amenities and may work for guests with moderate mobility needs, especially those using walking aids. However, due to trip hazards and layout complexities like large staircases and steps down to the pool and beach areas, it may not be ideal for guests with significant mobility impairments.

open image in gallery SLS offers several pool areas, some private, some just for adults and some for families ( Ennismore )

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are welcome free of charge, limited to one pet per stay, with a maximum weight of 18kg. Service animals are also allowed. However, it’s worth checking with the resort directly as some sources state there can be a charge to bring pets into Mexico or certain states.

Check in/check out

Check-in begins at 15:00pm and check-out is by 12:00 PM (noon).

Family friendly?

Very, there are dedicated kids pools and areas and a whole schedule of daily activities for families is on offer. There are plenty of adults-only options and it doesn’t feel like one type of guest is favoured, however, this is likely due to how upscale and modern the location and facilities feel and how well separated most of the dedicated areas are.

At a glance

Best thing: The views of palm trees and crystalline waters

Worst thing: The service in the restaurants can be a little hit and miss

Right for: Turning off your phone and having fun in paradise

Not right for: A honeymoon or specific adults-only experience

Address: Cancún - Punta Cancún, Kukulcan Boulevard, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Website: slshotels.com/playa-mujeres/

Book now