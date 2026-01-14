Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Offering temperate year-round weather, pristine beaches and a huge choice of hotels, it’s no surprise that Antalya is only rivalled by Istanbul for visitor numbers in Turkey. Sitting on the country’s southern coast, the region is renowned for its sparkling turquoise watersthat can be enjoyed on boat tours – or soaked in while sipping a Turkish coffee and looking out over the old yacht harbour.

History buffs have plenty to enthuse over. Pay a visit to Hadrian’s Gate, which was constructed to honour the Roman emperor's visit in AD130, check out Hidirlik Tower – built as a part of the city fortifications – which boasts enviable harbour views, or discover the fluted minaret and the clock tower.

Golf lovers should head to Belek for the best courses, while Lara Beach is the place to be if you want to party and let loose.

The best hotels in Antalya 2026

At a glance

1. Hotel Patara Viewpoint

open image in gallery Hotel Patara Viewpoint is ideal for a stylish, family-friendly stay ( Hotel Patara Viewpoint )

Family-friendly Hotel Patara Viewpoint is big on hospitality, offering services including complimentary transport to the nearby beach. The affordable accommodation has a minimalist style and is decorated in neutral colours which are pepped up by local, colourful textiles. Plus, all rooms include a private balcony.

The hotel owners also run Gelemis Tourism, and you can book directly with them to visit sights including the Kekova sunken city ruins and Islamlar village, as well as scuba diving and horseriding excursions.

Breakfast is a hearty, traditionally Turkish affair. Expect salads featuring produce grown in the hotel garden, served with different types of olives, freshly baked Turkish bread, cheeses, eggs and more. Meze can be ordered throughout the day. There isn’t a spa, though the hotel staff can organise a traditional Ottoman hammam, followed by a relaxing aromatherapy or rose oil massage.

Address: Gedik Sokak no 11, Gelemis Mah, Patara, Kas, Antalya

Price: From £45

Book now

2. Cullinan Belek hotel

open image in gallery For a luxurious all-inclusive experience check into Cullinan Belek ( Cullinan Belek )

The 600 rooms at the luxurious all-inclusive Cullinan Belek hotel are decorated in cool grey tones married with warm terracotta finishes. Choose from direct access to the pool, a garden terrace or complete exclusivity by booking your own villa.

Seven restaurants are included in your all-inclusive booking. Hasir Turkish snack restaurant serves tempting local classics, including the traditional minced meat Adana kebab. There are also Italian, Asian and Greek restaurants, as well as a dedicated children’s eatery. Meanwhile, the sprawling spa has a Turkish hammam, and both indoor and outdoor pools. The spa treatments have a global theme, from Ayurvedic and Balinese massages to Swiss facials.

This resort is ideal for families, with plenty to keep little ones busy – from the water park area and the kids’ club to the evening entertainment. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate access to the only golf course in Turkey with views of the sea on one side and a river on the other.

Address: Kadriye, Üçkum Tepesi Cad 4/A, 07525 Serik/Antalya

Price: From £400

Book now

3. Hoyran Wedre Country Houses hotel, Demre

open image in gallery Visit Hoyran for a stay at this boutique guest house ( Hoyran Wedre Country Houses )

Hoyran Wedre Country Houses is a boutique stay in the picturesque village of Hoyran. Situated at the base of the Taurus Mountains, at an altitude of 500 metres above sea level, it boasts stunning views over the Mediterranean Sea. Expect to glimpse Kekova island and see further out to Cape Gelidonya.

Accommodation comes with garden access and the layout of the hotel has the appearance of a traditional Turkish village. Outside, the scent of surrounding olive and fig trees fills the air. Rooms have traditional furnishings and are finished with intricate Turkish rugs. Breakfast is locally sourced. Think goat’s cheese, freshly pressed carob molasses, a plethora of olives, salads, fruit and eggs. Lunch consists of local dishes such as bean salads and stuffed vine leaf dolma.

Address: Kapaklı, 6VPG+7X, 07572 Demre/Antalya

Price: From £145

Book now

4. Akra Antalya hotel

open image in gallery This Akra hotel has stunning sea views ( Getty Images )

Akra Antalya is one of six hotels within the Akra brand in Antalya and neighbouring Fethiye. This outpost sits on the coastline boasting stunning views of the sea and accommodation here is minimal and comfortable. Expect crisp white linen sheets, and cool grey walls, finished with contemporary light fittings. Some rooms offer direct views over the sea and mountains.

The hotel offers 12 restaurants, bars and cafes. Panora is a the most popular, serving an all-day buffet brimming with local dishes, from succulent kebabs to fresh salads. Asmani restaurant offers Mediterranean-inspired a la carte dishes, and The LifeCo restaurant is the place to go for raw and vegan meals.

Address: Şirinyalı, Lara Cd. No:24, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya

Price: From £107

Book now

5. Regnum Carya hotel

open image in gallery Regnum Carya has more than 30 bar and restaurant options ( Regnum Carya )

Regnum Carya hotel is a luxurious all-inclusive stay located on a private beach in Belek. It’s ideal for couples and families alike, boasting two golf courses, a kids’ club and eight swimming pools. The spa has “green pools” (sanitised without using chemicals) and offers plenty of treatments to choose from, including Thai and body-sculpting massages.

The 530 rooms are sleek and modern in style and come with gorgeous scented Bvlgari toiletries. Family rooms open out onto a shared swim-up pool. At mealtimes, choose from a vast selection of more than 30 bars, lounges and restaurants. Its traditional snacks such as gözleme (Turkish stuffed flat bread) are a must-try, while the food court outlets serve everything from baked potatoes with numerous filling options, to ice cream in a myriad of flavours. Olive Restaurant serves classic Turkish dishes such as sizzling lamb chops, and fine dining restaurant Köz Ocakbasi is an elevated Turkish kebab joint.

Address: Kadriye Bölgesi, Üçkum Tepesi Mevkii, 07500 Serik/Antalya

Price: From £1,053

Book now

6. Tuvana Hotel

open image in gallery Tuvana Hotel is located in the heart of Antalya’s Old Town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The charming boutique-style Tuvana Hotel is housed within an 18th century mansion located in the heart of Antalya’s Old Town district. It has been lovingly restored under the supervision of the Turkish Historical Society to ensure the style feels authentic, without compromising on modern amenities and comfort.

The mosaic-lined pool is surrounded by native trees, including orange and pomegranate. Guests can often be spotted helping themselves to their bounty. Accommodation features clean whitewashed walls with nods to Ottoman influences, such as pictures in gilded frames and patterned bed throws.

There are four dining options to discover. Seraser Fine Dining Restaurant serves international fare; il Vicino Pizzeria offers authentic Italian pizza; Pio Gastro Bar & Bistro does great burgers, and Kaftani Restaurant creates Turkish classics (don’t forget to try the homemade baklava).

Address: Tuzcular Mahallesi Karanlık Sokak, Uzun Çarşı Sk. No:18, 07100 Kaleiçi/Antalya

Price: From £82

Book now

7. Olea Nova Hotel

open image in gallery Olea Nova Hotel is located on the Cukurbag Peninsula ( Getty Images )

Sitting on the pretty Cukurbag Peninsula in Kas is the family-run Olea Nova Hotel. Located just a five-minute walk past olive trees and fragrant thyme bushes is a private beach where you can order food to your sun lounger. The reasonably-priced rooms feature private balconies with sea views. They are contemporary in style with white linens, and smart blue tiles framing the beds. Expect to find fresh flowers waiting in your room.

Breakfast is a traditional Turkish feast of local olives, salads, fruits and homemade jams, as well as hot options including tasty omelettes made to order. Lunch and dinner options include freshly-caught fish grilled to order, and tender lamb kofta, served with salad and chips.

Address: Çukurbağ Yarımadası, Demokrasi Cd. NO:43, 07580 Kaş/Antalya

Price: From £176

Book now

8. Sherwood Exclusive Kemer hotel

open image in gallery Sherwood Exclusive Kemer is one of Antalya’s most family-friendly stays ( Sherwood Exclusive Kemer )

The sprawling, sea-facing Sherwood Exclusive Kemer has 492 rooms and 12 different pools. There’s even an on-site water park to keep kids happy. Entertainment is available throughout the day, with workshops such as pottery making on offer, and more seasonal happenings for calendar events like Oktoberfest.

Accommodation is simple in style with wooden parquet flooring and neutral upholstery. The inviting spa has a traditional Turkish marble-clad hammam. For dining, the Turquoise A'la Carte Restaurant serves fresh meze and tender regional kebabs. Or, Basilico A’la Carte Restaurant is the place to go for wood-fired pizzas and classic pasta dishes (it serves a mean tiramisu too). Alternatively, Mama Cocha A’la Carte Restaurant is a fish barbecue spot serving succulent sea bream, and all the snacks you might need can be found at Gilbert Patisserie.

Address: Cumhuriyet mahallesi, Ahu Ünal Aysal Cad No:37, 07994 Kemer/Antalya

Price: From £200

Book now

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Antalya?

For fewer crowds and warm weather, it is best to fly to Antalya during spring or autumn. For sun-seekers who like it hot, July and August will be the time to book a holiday, when temperatures reach over 30C. However, prices may be at their highest during this period due to it being a popular tourist season.

Weather stays mild in the winter months, with some days still heating up to 20C, however, some cold spells and rain may put you off booking a beach holiday. Use the winter to visit Antalya if you want to explore its historic sites, old towns and small villages without the glare of the sun, as well as to save on accommodation prices. Be aware that some hotels may close in the winter, however.

What currency do I need?

Visitors to Antalya will need the Turkish Lira (TRY), the national currency.

How do I find the best deal?

Antalya is a brilliant choice whether you prefer the ease of an all-inclusive package holiday or like to book your hotel and flights separately. If you’re after a stress-free escape, trusted operators such as Tui, Jet2holidays and Loveholidays regularly offer deals that can save you hundreds of pounds. With meals, drinks and transfers wrapped into the price, all-inclusive packages are ideal if you’d rather switch off and sink into a fly-and-flop break.

If you’re more interested in exploring the region’s culture, beaches and historic sites at your own pace, you may find better value by arranging your flights and accommodation separately. Booking platforms such as Expedia and Hotels.com make it easy to compare prices, locations and amenities within your budget. Plus, we’ve secured exclusive discounts for The Independent readers at both sites, helping you save even more on your stay.