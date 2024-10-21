Fight the winter blues with these incredible holiday experiences

Searching for something to look forward to as the months get colder? We’ve got you covered. From a subtropical island paradise to an art-inspired luxury hotel, we’ve got a destination to suit every type of traveller.

Stay at a five-star hotel in Lisbon’s vibrant shopping district

( Tivoli Avenida Liberdade )

Located in the most luxurious shopping district in Lisbon and within walking distance of the city’s charming historic neighborhoods — including Príncipe Real, Chiado, Bairro Alto, and Alfama — Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa Hotel is a true landmark of Lisbon.

Stay in elegantly designed rooms and suites, many equipped with walk-in showers, and enjoy breathtaking river or city views. Indulge in fresh, locally sourced seafood at Cerverjaria Liberdade and sample a menu of indulgent dishes by chef and entrepreneur Olivier da Costa amid the art deco-inspired interiors of SEEN by Olivier.

Take a dip in the pool and enjoy an evening cocktail at SEEN Sky Bar Rooftop, which boasts spectacular views of the city.

Find out more

Immerse yourself in the world of art in Vienna

( Kunsthistorisches Museum )

Located amid Vienna’s cultural and artistic hub, Sans Souci Wien is a luxury hotel offering an unforgettable art-inspired getaway.

Enjoy champagne breakfasts surrounded by breathtaking artworks and relax in the city’s longest hotel pool beneath sparkling chandeliers. Before 14 November 2024, you can take advantage of the exclusive Artsy Autumn package, which includes a two-night stay in a junior suite, complete with a daily champagne breakfast and a welcome toast at the Veranda Brasserie & Bar.

Explore Vienna’s art scene with tickets to a choice of museums and unwind at the Sans Souci Spa. Take a specially curated, guided tour around one of the largest private Roy Lichtenstein collections in the world. Afterwards, stroll through the hidden corners of the seventh district or treat yourself to a relaxing lunch at the Naschmarkt.

Find out more

Explore Croatia’s coastline from a chartered boat

( MASTER CHARTER )

If you’re looking for a sea adventure, why not set sail across the turquoise Adriatic in a luxury yacht?

Visit hidden coves and charming towns from Split and Hvar to Korčula and Dubrovnik, all thanks to Master Charter. Take a dip in the sea and experience action-packed sporting adventures using the wide variety of onboard equipment, including water skis, sea bobs, jet skis, and snorkelling gear.

Hop off the yacht at stunning docks to sample authentic Croatian cuisine in crew-recommended restaurants. Whether for a romantic trip, family holiday, or group from 10 to 18 people, an expert crew will be on hand to cater to your every need.

With 14 impressive yachts to choose from, experienced agents will guide you through the entire booking process and take care of all the details.

Find out more

Embark on a themed staycation inspired by historic buildings’ past

( ZERO BOX LODGE )

Located in the heart of Porto and Coimbra, ZERO Box Lodge Porto is a revitalised bank transformed into a quirky, fun-filled hotel, complete with an old safe.

Enjoy 78 stylish ‘boxes’ (rooms), two indoor bars, a rooftop bar, and two restaurants. Choose from three room types: The Zero, a windowless retreat with a snorkelling kit; The One, a version with a window; and The Two, featuring a boxing bag.

For car enthusiasts, ZERO Box Lodge Coimbra, housed in a former garage built in 1937, has 44 rooms, a lively bar named Bixos and charming decor inspired by its history.

Receive a 10% discount on group properties with code FEB2025 at zerohotels.com (offer valid until 28 February 2025).

Find out more

Take a journey back in time in a revitalised Portuguese lodge

( PENSAO AMOR MADAMS LODGE )

Intrigued by Lisbon’s vibrant past? Immerse yourself in history at the Pensão Amor Madam’s Lodge, a project developed by Roger Mor.

Once a bohemian hub for sailors and artists, this former brothel has been meticulously restored by property company Mainside and architect Gonçalo Queirós Carvalho. The hotel offers interiors that honour the building’s storied past, and each room is adorned with fine fabrics, vintage decor, and contemporary artwork.

All 22 of the lodge’s rooms have been inspired by a different story, offering unique decorations to match. Enjoy state-of-the-art amenities such as soundproofed rooms, bathtubs, and saunas. With a welcoming ‘madam’ and themed elements that celebrate the building’s alluring history, allow yourself to be transported back in time to a past era of Lisbon’s nightlife.

Receive a 10% discount on group properties with code FEB2025 at pensaoamor.com (offer valid until 28 February 2025).

Find out more

Discover the heritage and culture of this Portuguese island paradise

( Visit Madeira )

If you’re interested in exploring a subtropical island with stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, the island of Madeira should be next on your list.

With breathtaking natural beauty, crystal-clear waters, and centuries-old traditions, Madeira invites you to immerse yourself in an authentic experience.

Enjoy the thrill of Monte Sledges, relax in the Cachalote Natural Swimming Pools, or indulge in wine tasting at Fajã dos Padres. For unforgettable views, sunrises, and sunsets, take a boat trip and calmly observe Madeira’s landscapes while floating in the sea.

Hikers and nature-lovers can explore the stunning Vereda do Fanal trail. Recognised for its commitment to sustainability, Madeira proudly holds the second level of the silver seal by EarthCheck.

Plan your trip now at visitmadeira.com.

Find out more

Stay in a five-star boutique hotel next to one of Rome’s famous palazzos

The ROMEO Collection proudly unveils ROMEO Roma, a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Rome, adjacent to Piazza del Popolo.

Designed by the renowned architect Zaha Hadid, this stunning property seamlessly blends the historical charm of the 16th-century Palazzo Capponi with contemporary design.

Stay in one of 74 rooms and suites, five of which showcase meticulously restored ancient frescoes. Indulge in culinary delights at the Alain Ducasse Roma Restaurant and unwind at the Sisley Paris Spa, a 13,000sq ft wellness centre boasting a spa pool designed around ancient Roman archaeological remains.

Enjoy cocktails and an exclusive selection of Krug Champagne at La Terazza Rooftop, the stylish terrace on the fifth floor offering breathtaking views of the piazza.

Find out more

Enjoy the feel of a hotel with the comforts of home

( WoodWharf Vertus )

Want to benefit from the features of a hotel while enjoying the comfort of home? In February 2025, Vertus Edit is set to open its first aparthotel at Canary Wharf, offering a unique blend of home-like amenities and hotel services.

Located at 3 and 15 West Lane, the aparthotel features 378 studios across two buildings, catering to both business and leisure visitors. Each studio comes equipped with a kitchen, double bed, and additional amenities such as a gym, terraces, and co-working areas.

Guests can enjoy the vibrant Canary Wharf locale, which is home to more than 300 shops, bars, and restaurants, 16.5 acres of open space, and a new waterfront oasis, Eden Dock, plus excellent transport links.

Receive a 15% discount with code HELLOEDIT at vertusedit.com (offer ends 31 December 2024).

Find out more

Enjoy a captivating city break in the vibrant Swedish capital

( HotelCStockholm )

To get the best out of your stay in Stockholm, it’s a good idea to base yourself in the heart of the city. Centrally located just 65ft from the airport train, Hotel C Stockholm serves as the ideal starting point for discovering the city’s vibrant attractions.

Choose from six sleek and smart room types and begin each morning with a bustling breakfast buffet, offering a variety of delicious options to fuel the day’s adventures.

Dine at the cosy restaurant and visit the world-famous ICEBAR, located right within the hotel. This extraordinary venue is crafted entirely from ice sourced from Jukkasjärvi in collaboration with the world-famous Icehotel. The year-round bar creates a unique atmosphere for unforgettable celebrations, where expertly crafted cocktails are served in a frosty setting that’s sure to impress.

Book now to receive a 20% discount for any stay between January 2025 and March 2025 at hotelcstockholm.com (offer subject to availability)

Discover more

Set sail on a private sea adventure

( Seafarer )

For the ultimate luxury ocean odyssey, Seafarer Cruising & Sailing Holidays has the ideal experience for you. The London-based company specialises in yachting experiences ranging from private charters to fully crewed yacht and small ship cruises.

As the UK general sales agent for Variety Cruises, the company offers an exciting array of international destinations, including the Greek islands, the Adriatic, Italy, Malta, the Seychelles, Cape Verde and Tahiti. With cruises accommodating 30-50 guests, Seafarer provides an informal, friendly atmosphere — no formal attire required! Enjoy access to hidden islands and harbours that larger ships can’t reach, along with ample time to explore each destination.

The company’s modern, comfortable vessels are fully compliant and feature stabilizers, aft swimming platforms and watersports decks.

To explore special offers, including up to 50% off and no single occupancy supplement on selected cruises and dates, visit seafarercruises.co.uk.

Discover more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.