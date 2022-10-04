Five ways to ski, rest and play in St Johann in Tirol

Mountains covered with freshly-fallen snow which glistens in the winter sunshine like a dusting of diamonds – wintertime in St Johann is like a dream. Famous for its splendid skiing slopes, it offers so much more than that, from saunas to Segways and balloon tours to bespoke pampering, while the beautiful baroque town centre is perfect for relaxing strolls, shopping and sampling the delicious local cuisine. There is also a free Guest Card available to holidaymakers which includes local bus and train travel as well as discounts and offers on excursions, experiences and souvenirs. Here we explore the myriad appeals of this picture-perfect resort…

Skiing for all

With slopes for all ages and abilities, St Johann in Tirol is perfect for a family ski trip (Mirja Geh)

St Johann in Tirol has a justly acquired reputation as skiing resort, thanks to its 42km of perfectly groomed slopes, 15 comfortable lifts, together with stunning mountain peaks and valleys. It’s a family-friendly resort with a mellower ambiance that will suit people of all ages and abilities, including beginners and those returning to skiing after some time out.

There’s plenty for the adrenaline-happy glider, too. St Johann in Tirol has 250km of trails for cross-country skiing, including night-time routes that offer heart-pumping circuits or relaxing gliding. There are also guided ski tours. Ski passes cater for everyone, from those who just want to dip their toe in, to full-on fanatics taking in the challenging runs and families alike.

There are also a number of great ski regions within easy reach of St. Johann, including SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental, KitzSki and Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn to name just a few, giving you even more options to hit the slopes.

Hike yourself happy

Winter hikes in St Johann in Tirol are a multi-sensory treat: you can breathe in the clean winter air and listen to the crunch of the fresh snow beneath your feet as you take in the glorious natural landscape. There are pre-cleared hiking paths to suit every taste, from gentle family strolls to performance-based challenges. For the even more audacious, local guides will happily point you to popular routes away from the cleared paths. Whatever approach you take, these hikes offer a perfect way to absorb the alpine atmosphere.

In between hikes, there are plenty of alternative ways to get around. Join a Segway tour and take in the dreamy landscape on two wheels. Alternatively, there are even balloon trips and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Great skating

Ice-skating is another great way of having fun on the pistes, perfect for young, old and everyone in between. The artificial ice rink at Panorama Badewelt in St Johann in Tirol is a sensational spot, whether you are a tentative novice or an outrageous acrobat.

As the sun goes down the floodlights are switched on for a more romantic vibe, perfect for couples. Shoes, kit and everything else you need to hire is available on site, making this a must for your itinerary.

Toboggan time

Kids and adults alike will enjoy St Johann’s natural toboggan runs (Mirja Geh Photography)

For an adrenaline hit away from the slopes, there’s nowhere better than region’s well-tended toboggan runs. The runs in Oberndorf and Gasteig are floodlit for evening rides –making for a truly unforgettable experience.

Yet more thrills are on offer at the Flying Fox winter course in the Hornpark. With a flight length spanning over 531 metres and seven stations, you can enjoy incredible views of the picturesque scenery as you glide through the skies.

Holistic treats

With 20 cosy mountain huts scattered across the slopes, there are plenty of places to pause for a recuperative snack and indulgent hot chocolate. The kids will have a ball and the grown-ups will secretly love it, too.

Be sure not to miss the indoor pool and sauna at Panorama Badewelt, a perfect way to unwind in between activities. It includes indoor and outdoor saunas, an aromatherapy bath, darkened relaxation room, as well as regeneration and wellness areas, for a lovely restorative treat.

To find out more about St Johann in Tirol, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here