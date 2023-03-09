Where can you find a mix of perfectly groomed pistes – 210km of them to be exact – cosy mountain huts, winter hiking trails, gourmet cuisine and a range of activities aimed at young and old alike? St Johann in Salzburg is big enough to feel cosmopolitan, yet small enough to get around and reach the slopes with ease; here’s why you should be heading there this winter.

Tucked away in a picturesque valley, just 60km from the provincial capital of Salzburg, is a lesser known ski destination which has something to offer all the family. Something of a well-kept secret, and surrounded by the scenic mountains of the Salzburg Alps, it offers the prospectof prime skiing, whatever your level, as well as a fun range of off-piste activities.

Skiing with all the trimmings

Post-ski, you can tuck into delicious local cuisine in the many cosy mountain huts (josalzburg.com / Chris Perkles)

St Johann in Salzburg, a scenic little town set conveniently in the middle of Salzburgerland is not only beautiful during the summer, but comes into its own in winter. Offering access to 210km of slopes, it’s perfect for speed demons, kids, and first timers alike –you can choose from four ski schools to help brush up those snowploughs, but practice isn’t a problem on these blissfully uncrowded pistes. The Alpendorf cable car, within easy reach on foot from all hotels in Alpendorf, whisks you up the mountain to the slopes of the Salzburg Snow Space in no time.

Once you’re at the top, and have worked up a hearty appetite, there are plenty of cosy mountain huts to choose from offering a range of delicious local dishes, giving you the chance to warm up, share stories from the slopes, sip mulled wine and more. From famous Austrian Schnitzel and grillwurstel at Buchauhütte, or more lively apres-ski at Gut Berg Stadl, you won’t go hungry (or thirsty). And for those whose souls are fed by breathtaking views, be sure to visit at least one of the best photo spots in the area, whether it’s the 1,832m high Gernkogel Summit, offering a panoramic vista of the Tennengebirge mountain range, the mighty Hochkönig Massif and down over the Salzach Valley; or the Hochgründeck (only accessible on foot), from the top of which you can see around 300 other peaks, including the craggy Berchtesgardner Alps, and the glittering Dachstein glacier.

Family-friendly fun

But St Johann in Salzburg is not just all ski, ski, ski; there are plenty of other snow-based activities which will keep kids and their parents entertained. Little ones will be captivated by a dog sledding ride, where you’re whisked through a winter wonderland by a pack of well-trained huskies. World champion sledder Sepp Brugger demonstrates the strong bond he has with his dogs as you dart through snowy forest with blankets over your knees, and cold stinging your cheeks.

Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are also on offer, providing a slower way to see the scenery which is just as much fun. Fancy even more of a thrill? Take an adrenaline-inducing toboggan ride down Hahnbaum mountain, and giggle all the way to the bottom - there’s plenty of fun to be had in seeing who can beat Dad. For couples looking to rekindle some romance, a stately horse-drawn carriage or sleigh ride is the perfect solution.

Smart stays

Find the perfect base for your adventures, from low-cost cabin to luxe hotel (Tvb St.Johann in Salzburg / Chris Perkles)

Staying in the town itself, an alluring blend of city culture and alpine village, is a pleasure; retail opportunities abound, giving you some downtime after a day on the slopes, and there are plenty of top of the range hotels to choose from. Many have extra facilities for kids, whether it’s a separate children’s buffet or menu, games to play at the table, or well-equipped family rooms; the resort’s experts, the JO Family Partners, pay special attention to those kinds of details so you know you’re in good hands, and on track for an unforgettable family break. Great offers are available during the season, such as three nights in a 4-star family hotel, including breakfast and a 2-day ski pass, from just 425€.

It goes without saying that all Covid 19 safety rules are adhered to, and your eco-conscience will also be clear: Snow Space’s Green Mountain project aims to achieve a climate-neutral skiing area by encouraging visitors to arrive by train and use their environmentally friendly cable cars. They are committed to sustainable methods of both snow-making and piste preparation and management, too.

In short; if you want to give the whole family a trip to really remember this winter, there really is only one place to go. St Johann in Salzburg is waiting to welcome you all to its winter wonderland.

To find out more about St Johann in Salzburg, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here