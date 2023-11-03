As the weather starts to cool, and the nights draw longer, it’s never too soon to start dreaming about bright sunshine, white sands and crystal-clear waters – perfect for your next big summer getaway.

To help you choose your ideal Grecian holiday, read on for our round-up of the most stunning shores around the mainland and its idyllic islands, as well as perfect seaside retreats where you can be beachside in minutes.

Corfu

The picturesque village of Paleokastritsa, on the northwest coast, is said to be where Odysseus disembarked during his long voyage home from Troy. Its beach is just as alluring; surrounded by rocky cliffs and lush greenery, its stunning natural beauty makes it a must-visit on Corfu.

There are plenty of local tavernas and restaurants nearby, making it the perfect place for a mid-afternoon meal or a sundowner. For an extra-special getaway, opt for a stay at the spectacular, five-starIndulgent Escapes hotel Ikos Dassia (pictured above) on the east of the island, which is set right on the beach and features four swimming pools, eight restaurants and ten bars.

Kefalonia

At White Rocks Hotel in Kefalonia, you can enjoy idyllic sea views (Jet2holidays)

Myrtos Beach is a mile-and-a-half long crescent of dazzling white pebbles fringing aquamarine sea, which was used as a location in the 2001 film, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. Located on the island’s north coast, it’s been voted best beach in the country several times, so it’s well worth the trip.

To max your beach time in style on this stunning island, opt for a shoreside hotel like White Rocks Hotel in Lassi, a luxurious property built into the cliff-face above the Ionian Sea with two restaurants, three bars, a stunning pool and access to two beaches.

Crete

Relax in the luxe beachy surrounds ofDomes Zeen Chania hotel in Crete (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

You’re spoilt for choice of beaches on this glorious island. Crete has two sides – Chania and Heraklion – both of which Jet2holidays operates into. You’ll find stunning shores and bays dotted around each.

Elafonisi, an islet separated from the southwest coast by a sandbar and a warm, shallow lagoon, is famous for its pretty, pink coral sand. It’s also an internationally classified nature reserve, where you’ll find wild flowers and rare plants, and, if you’re lucky, spot loggerhead sea turtles.

On the Gramvousa peninsula on the northwest coast is Balos, a golden beach and azure lagoon topped by a rugged headland which, together, create one of Crete’s most famous sights. Looking for the perfect Cretan coastal stay? Book into Domes Zeen Chania, a chic and luxurious property set right on the beach.

Zante

Escape to secluded shores at Lesante Cape Resort & Villas in scenic Zante (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

For a true must-see natural wonder, head to the Blue Caves. Located on the northwest coast, between the port of Agios Nikolaos and Cape Skinari, they consist of a series of dramatic natural caves and arches, culminating in the Large Cave (Megali Spilia) and the Small Cave (Mikri Spilia). They get their name from the vivid blue colour the sea takes on inside them as light reflects onto the water, and can be reached by boat or via a cliffside staircase that leads to the sea.

For a truly special break that boasts a beautifully secluded beach and incredible views, check into Lesante Cape Resort & Villas. Located in the small, historic village of Akrotiri, this stunning complex combines traditional Zakynthian architecture with contemporary luxury for an unforgettable stay.

Lefkas

Flanked by mountains and the gorgeous coast, Crystal Waters in Lefkas has dual appeal (Jet2holidays)

For a classic, family-friendly beach, you can’t go wrong with Pefkoulia, located a few miles from the island’s capital, Lefkada Town. It’s easily accessible, has a long stretch of white, limestone sand, and boasts facilities including a cafe, a restaurant, and car-parking.

Harder to reach, but perhaps even more worthwhile, is Porto Katsiki; surrounded by cliffs, you have to descend a steep set of steps to get there, where you’re rewarded with fine, powdery sand and calm, sheltered waters. It’s quieter in the mornings and evenings, so plan your visit accordingly.

Finally, for a stay that encapsulates the island’s diverse beauty, check in to Crystal Waters in Nikiana, which offers mountain views and lush gardens as well as proximity to the sea.

Kos

Tingaki Beach is one of the most popular on Kos, not far from Kos Town. You’ll find sunbeds and loungers for hire, bars and restaurants aplenty, and even a selection of water sports available, from jet-skiing to parasailing. On the southwestern part of the island is Agios Theologos, also known as ‘Waves Beach’, due to the wind. As a result, it’s great for surfing and kite-surfing.

For the perfect base between beach trips, book into the Michelangelo Resort & Spa, a stylish coastal stay in a secluded location, backed by rugged mountains.

Parga

The lively seaside town of Parga sits on the Ionian coast of mainland Greece. It’s known for the 11th century Venetian castle which perches on a hill overlooking the sea, and its pretty beaches. Valtos has a long stretch of sand and clear, calm waters, sheltered from the wind thanks to its location, while nearby Sarakiniko is family-friendly with several facilities, and one of the most beautiful beaches in the area.

Check in to Parga Beach Resort, a beachfront haven set within lush gardens offering a perfect view of the coastline.

Rhodes

Enjoy majestic sea views during your stay at Rhodes’ Aquagrand Exclusive Deluxe Resort (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

Spectacular St Paul’s Bay is located just south of Lindos, on Rhodes’ southeast coast. It gets its name from the legend that claims St Paul landed here in 51AD to preach Christianity to the islanders. You can even get married here, at the small, pretty church on the hillside, which overlooks the calm, crystal-clear waters of the bay.

Stay somewhere equally stunning: the Aquagrand Exclusive Deluxe Resort is a stylish, contemporary, adults-only hotel, with a luxurious pool and plenty of other high-end facilities.

