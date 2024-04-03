A Greek escape: Take your pick from these luxury resorts

Whether you are dreaming of walking the narrow, cobbled streets of Corfu Town, charmed by traditional fishing villages and ancient Olympian ruins of romantic Peloponnese or drawn to vibrant Mykonos with its family-friendly beaches and waterfront restaurants, there’s one thing for sure – Greece certainly has something for everyone.

With warm and authentic Greek hospitality as standard, Grecotel Hotels and Resorts span the mainland’s coastline and dot the idyllic Greek isles at spectacular locations in the best destinations.

Even better, when you book with British Airways Holidays you can secure your holiday with a low deposit from just £60 per person and pay the remaining balance off in as many instalments as you like*. Plus with the assurance of full ATOL protection (5985), as well as 23kg luggage per person and a 24-hour holiday helpline, your only worry is getting so comfortable, you never want to leave. What’s more, British Airways Executive Club members can use their Avios Points for part payment on holiday packages (see ba.com/holidays for more details). Here are our top picks for luxury stays.

Grecotel Corfu Imperial

Enjoy secluded luxury in the stunning surrounds of the cool, airy Corfu Imperial Resort (BA Grecotel)

Impressively located, and nestled in its own private peninsula, Kommeno, the five-star Grecotel Corfu Imperial resort reveals a world of seaside olive groves, marble-clad architecture, tropical palms, emerald gardens and beach coves along a sweeping promenade.

Stunning two-bedroom Corfiot-Italian designed Dream Villas, each with its own private pool, are new to the collection. With four sandy shores and one Blue flag pebble beach to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice on where to spend your time.

Those hoping for adventure can book onto the resort shuttle, which makes the 20-minute journey into Corfu Town on a reservation basis, while e-bikes are also available to visit nearby landmarks, such as the popular Dassia beach town (two miles) and north-eastern bay, Ypsos (four miles).

The in-house Dine Club invites you to extend the culinary experience beyond the hotel’s four eateries, by visiting up to 13 restaurants at Grecotel’s sister resorts in the Kommeno peninsula. This includes the picturesque Danilia Village – a replica of a traditional 1930s-style Corfiot village.

Grecotel Mykonos Blu

Located near the A-list favoured Psarou Beach, Mykonos Blu provides top tier luxury (BA Grecotel)

Less than a 10-minute drive from Mykonos Airport, and located on the famous Psarou Beach, a stay at Mykonos Blu is an experience in itself. This quintessentially Greek resort oozes traditional style, mirroring the look and feel of Mykonos Town, and gazing across the Aegean Sea and the superyachts. Meticulously revamped, its Cycladic architecture enhanced, private pools and all-white cave rooms breathe in the stunning vistas – the best in Mykonos.

A selection of pools offer respite from the midday sun – the highlight being the two-tiered infinity pool which provides Instagram-worthy Aegean sea views. While families enjoy the abundant space of a garden bungalow, couples can indulge in the privacy of an open-plan suite with a private pool.

Mykonos Blu’s B&B meal basis means guests are free to explore the myriad of surrounding restaurants and bars. With a protected bay for mooring yachts and a nearby helipad, the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and even Leonardo Di Caprio have been spotted mingling on Psarou Beach in recent years. Book a cabana at the exclusive Nammos Bar to people watch while sipping on a margarita.

Grecotel Mandola Rosa

Blending traditional style with modernity, Mandola Rosa’s remote location allows for total escape (BA Grecotel)

Mandola Rosa is a Luxury Boutique Resort with 25 elegant suites and 20 Beachfront Villas: a true slice of Greek paradise on a dreamy sandy beach.

Built in traditional Greek-style with a dose of modernity, with pretty balconies and terraces overlooking the water, Mandola Rosa’s charm is that it flawlessly fits into traditional surroundings. A remote location – two hours away from Kalamata airport – makes it easy to fully immerse in the Greek way of life. Rooms are bright and airy, with family sized options available for those who want more space. Villas sleep up to six and come equipped with a private pool.

Ochre and blood-orange hues light up the sky on most evenings, a gentle reminder that you are somewhere special. With a 2km-long sandy beach on your doorstep, it’s the perfect location for sundowners. The resort’s 23 restaurants and bars specialise in using local ingredients. Don’t miss Cap Voyage, which serves mouth-watering local dishes, including Greek salads sourced from Grecotel’s organic farm, souvlaki and fresh tuna.

Meanwhile, woodland walks will lead you to extraordinary settings, such as the Killinis Roman Baths and the ruins of the Rόmisches Amphitheatre, located just 10 minutes away. Children can also enjoy a forest trail on horseback via the Kyllini Horse Club. Arkouti, a traditional Greek village with beachfront tavernas and craft stores, is reachable on foot. Archaia Olympia – the archaeological site of Olympia – is a 45 minute drive and a must for those with a love for history and Greek mythology.

All holidays with British Airways Holidays are ATOL protected and include 23kg baggage allowance per person and a 24-hour holiday helpline. Secure your Greece holiday now with a low deposit* at ba.com/corfuimperial, ba.com/mykonosblu and ba.com/mandolarosa

*Based on two sharing. Full balance due four weeks before departure. Subject to availability. T&Cs apply.